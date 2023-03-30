Credit union in Kakabeka Falls celebrates move

Kakabeka Falls, Ont. — The Rapport Credit Union Kakabeka Falls branch has moved, but not very far.

The financial institution celebrated their move Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location on 43 Clergue St., leaving their previous spot on Highway 17 that cuts through Kakabeka Falls.

The quieter new location is a few minutes’ drive from the busier previous locale, which Rapport promises that clients will have easier access and improved services.

“We are so pleased to be able to celebrate this official grand opening of our new branch location with the community and share in the excitement with our long-term members who have shown such loyalty to Rapport Credit Union over the years,” said Rapport Credit Union CEO Michael Parzei in a news release.

“This new branch will offer expanded services with the same staff you know and trust. We look forward to promoting growth in the region by attracting new members and partners by providing improved and enhanced services and accessibility offered by our new location. We will continue to be an asset to our community members and local businesses. We thank you for your continued support over the years that has made this all possible.”

The business began to move to their new location in January and held their official reopening on Wednesday, bringing together municipal leaders from the region, members of Rapport Credit Union as well as other community members and local businesses.

“This region is a tight-knit community, and establishing longevity and trust in the community is crucial to the success of any business or organization,” said Rapport Credit Union executive vice-president of member relations and credit Lennie Hampton, in a news release.

“Current members of Rapport Credit Union can be assured that they will receive the same high standards of service at our new location. We hope that improved accessibility will also attract new members — we’re happy to discuss opportunities with anyone who may be interested in becoming a member of a smaller bank that puts our clients’ interests first.”

The Ontario financial institution has been around for 60 years and Rapport Credit Union’s Kakabeka Falls branch has been serving community members living in rural areas including the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, the Municipality of Neebing, Conmee Township and O’Connor Township for numerous decades.

