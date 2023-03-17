Credit Suisse sued by shareholders amid banking turmoil - live updates

Credit Suisse is being sued by its shareholders - Lam Yik/Bloomberg

Credit Suisse has been hit with its first lawsuit from US investors over its recent difficulties, alleging that it overstated its financial prospects to shareholders.

The Swiss lender suffered a 30pc fall in its share price on Wednesday, prompting the Switzerland's central bank to offer it a £44.5bn lifeline.

Its shares recovered about 20pc by the close of play in Zurich on Thursday but that did not stop a proposed class-action complaint being filed in federal court in Camden, New Jersey.

It claims the bank made "materially false and misleading statements" in its 2021 annual report.

The suit was filed by the Rosen Law Firm, which specialises in representing individual shareholders in such suits.

It was also first to sue Silicon Valley Bank after it was put into receivership last week.

Complaints filed by bigger investors usually become the main shareholder cases.

Last week, Credit Suisse was forced to admit it had "material weaknesses" in its reporting and controls procedures when it published its delayed 2022 annual report.

The bank suffered its biggest annual loss since the 2008 financial crisis in 2022 and scrapped bonuses for its top executives.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Read the latest updates below.