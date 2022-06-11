Credit Suisse Fires Director Over Violent Koreatown Attack

The media director of a major bank has been given the boot after he, ironically, went viral on social media for losing his cool with New York City waitstaff.

Credit Suisse fired Roman Campbell after surveillance footage caught the media and info services director allegedly assaulting a restaurant owner and server,” the New York Post reported.

According to the Post, Campbell entered the Shanghai Mong restaurant on June 4 at nearly 2 a.m. to use the restroom. However, the owner, Jane Yi, told Campbell that the restroom was only for customers, which allegedly set him off—he became combative and refused to leave.

In the security footage of the incident, which was posted on Instagram by Yi’s daughter, Nabs, a man presumed to be Campbell is slumped over as if he is drunk while speaking to Yi, who is wearing a face mask. A man standing behind Campbell seemingly attempts to pull him out of the restaurant but is unsuccessful.

In the next clip, the man is gone, other patrons enter the restaurant, and the video shows that Campbell begins to record the owner after she tells him that the restroom is only for customers. Yi also pulls out her phone to record Campbell, but he tries to snatch it.

Campbell makes his way to the back of Shanghai Mong, where there were other employees, and pushes Yi away from him. A waiter was also hit when he tried to get Campbell out of the area. The video seemingly shows the intruder beating up the waiter. Multiple employees then try to force Campbell out of the room, but Campbell manages to grab and slam Yi’s phone on the floor. Restaurant customers step in and assist the employees to get Campbell to leave. The video shows that the police were called, but Campbell was not arrested.

The waiter who was hit, Jose Morales, allegedly suffered a bleeding forehead, the Post reported.

A source familiar with matter said that Campbell has been terminated.

Credit Suisse issued a statement to The Daily Beast saying it was “aware of the allegations circulating over social media, which occurred off property and are unrelated to Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintains and adheres to a policy condemning discrimination, bullying or violence of any kind.”

Yi’s daughter, Nabs, said she was disappointed with the response by police.

“My parents work 7 days a week and they haven’t taken a vacation in 6 years,” Instagram poster @y.nabii wrote in a statement with the video. “When the cops came they just talked to the guy and walked away. Our waiter’s forehead was bleeding after the guy hit his head. He grabbed my moms phone to break it and he didn’t get charged for anything.”

Yi’s husband, Tora, told the Post that the event totally traumatized Morales.

“He’s afraid to serve anyone who’s been drinking now,” he said.

Though no arrests have been made, Nabs wrote in an updated Instagram post Friday that police are reviewing the case again after social media users sleuthed to identify the alleged assailant.

“[M]y family and I want to thank everyone again for all the support. We truly appreciate everyone reaching out,” she said. “We couldn’t have found [Campbell] if it wasn’t for you all.”

