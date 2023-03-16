Credit Suisse seeks $54bn lifeline from Swiss central bank

Ulrich Körner Credit Suisse - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Credit Suisse has tapped the Swiss central bank for a $54bn (£45bn) lifeline as regulators scramble to avert a global banking crisis.

The embattled lender said overnight that it plans to borrow cash from the Swiss National Bank and buy back some of its debt in a bid to shore up its finances and calm investor fears about its financial health.

The move means Credit Suisse will become the first major global bank to be given an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis.

It came after Swiss authorities said that Credit Suisse could access emergency funds if needed, adding that it met "the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks".

In a statement early on Thursday morning, the bank said it had taken the decision “to pre-emptively strengthen its liquidity” after its shares plunged by as much 30pc on Wednesday and bets that it would default on its debts dramatically increased.

Ulrich Körner, Credit Suisse’s chief executive, said the measures “demonstrate decisive action to strengthen Credit Suisse as we continue our strategic transformation”.

He added: “My team and I are resolved to move forward rapidly to deliver a simpler and more focused bank built around client needs.”

The sell-off came after its biggest investor ruled out injecting any more cash into the embattled bank.

The deepening crisis at the Swiss lender has raised fears of wider contagion in Europe’s banking industry and triggered panic across financial markets amid the wider fallout from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week.

Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54bn from the Swiss National Bank under a loan facility and short-term liquidity facility and buy back around $3.2bn of its debt.

The bank has lurched from crisis to crisis over the last two years but its problems intensified this week after it admitted weaknesses in its financial reporting controls and said it was continuing to suffer from customers pulling funds from the bank.

On Wednesday, Ammar Al Khudairy, chairman of the Saudi National Bank (SNB), compounded fears after saying his company would not invest any more capital into the lender for regulatory reasons.

The Bank of England was last night holding emergency talks with international counterparts as they all raced to assess the potential impact of the problems at Credit Suisse.