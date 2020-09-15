What credit score do you start with — and how do you raise it fast?

Your credit score is a three-digit number that tells lenders about your history of borrowing money. But what if you have no credit history at all?

Maybe you just turned 21 and have never had a credit card before. Maybe you’re new to the United States. Or perhaps you’ve just never needed to use credit up until now.

Either way, if you’re new to credit you’re probably pretty curious whether you start at the bottom, top or somewhere in the middle of the scale. A high score could mean the difference between getting a tremendous deal on a mortgage and getting rejected for a simple credit card.

Read on to find out how your starting score is calculated and what you can do to boost it fast if it isn’t where you’d like it to be.

Where does your score come from?

View photos TierneyMJ / Shutterstock More

You might assume that, since you’re a total unknown, your starting score will be zero. But in fact, prior to having a credit history, you have no score at all.

Your starting score will only be calculated once you’ve had credit, such as a credit card or a loan, in your name for at least six months.

The three big credit-reporting bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — have access to slightly different information about you and use that information to score you in slightly different ways.

However, the scoring model they use most often comes from the Fair Isaac Corp., also known as FICO. These scores range from 300 to 850; the higher your score, the more trustworthy you appear to lenders.

What is your starting credit score?

The first score you get won’t be at the bottom of the scale, but it won’t be at the top either. More often than not, starting credit scores fall within the “fair” range of 580 to 669.

You haven’t had time to trash your score with missed payments, but you also haven’t had much time to build up a record of smart, reliable borrowing.

Generally speaking, your starting score will be too low to qualify for the best interest rates available. However, you can take some simple steps to get your score into good or possibly excellent shape within a year or two.

1. Understand what goes into your score

View photos Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock More

Five factors contribute to your FICO score, though some carry more weight than others:

Payment history (35%)

This is the single most important factor, making up over a third of your score. It shows lenders whether you have a history of late or missed payments on loans, credit cards and sometimes other bills.

Story continues