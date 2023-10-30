Credit crunch concerns hit highest level since 2008

uk banks

The proportion of businesses blaming profit warnings on tighter credit conditions has risen to the highest level since the financial crisis.

As inflation and rising interest rates squeezed balance sheets, 33pc of profit warnings in the third quarter of 2023 cited challenges securing credit, according to new data from EY.

That is the highest percentage recorded since 2008 by the Big Four accountant’s quarterly profit warnings report.

A fifth of profit warnings referenced a slowing housing market, the research also found.

EY’s quarterly report tracks profit warnings from companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

In the past 12 months, it found that almost 18pc of all companies listed on the City’s main and junior stock exchanges have issued profit warnings.

The figures come as the base interest rate set by the Bank of England stands at 5.25pc, the highest it has been since 2008.

Members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee have opted for a blitz of rate hikes since December 2021, when the base rate stood at just 0.1pc, in a bid to tackle soaring inflation.

This has put pressure on businesses in the form of higher borrowing costs.

Jo Robinson, a partner at EY-Parthenon, EY’s consulting arm, said the growth of profit warnings linked to credit conditions “indicates that pressure on businesses is unlikely to ease for the foreseeable future”.

She added: “It’s clear from this data that the steepest rise in interest rates in 40 years continues to take its toll, with a high proportion of warnings due to an increasingly expensive borrowing environment.

“This poses a risk for companies that are due to refinance and we’re already seeing this affect sectors where credit is a key activity driver, such as in the housing market.”

In one bright spot, EY’s latest survey also found that the quarterly number of profit warnings issued had fallen year-on-year for the first time since 2021, following seven quarters in a row of growth.

Separately, research by Mazars today shows that the number of restaurant companies becoming insolvent has risen by nearly half in the past year.

The total increased from 1,517 in 2021/22 to 2,214 in 2022/23, amid rising costs of servicing debt and the squeeze on consumer spending.

Associate director Paul Maloney said people were still being hit by rate rises and inflation so were cutting back on spending such as dining out.

Many restaurant groups have relied on debt finance to fund expansion and renovation, he said.