What Do Credit Card Numbers Mean?

Bob Haegele
·4 min read
Dmytro Skrypnykov / iStock.com
Dmytro Skrypnykov / iStock.com

To the untrained eye, credit card numbers might appear to be nothing but a series of random numbers haphazardly thrown together. But they are anything but: Credit card numbers are created using specific rules. These rules help guide the creation of credit card numbers down to the very last digit.

Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023
Advice: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

Credit card numbers consist of a few parts, each of which must follow the rules for credit cards. Thus, it helps to know what each part means. But first, here is a brief overview of what exactly credit card numbers are.

What Is a Credit Card Number?

A credit card number is the set of digits printed on either the front or back of a physical credit card. Credit card numbers are often 16 digits, but they can be as long as 19 digits or as short as 13. These numbers are systematically assigned and indicate several things about your credit card type.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

For instance, credit card numbers indicate not only your account number but also the card issuer. Even the card’s industry affiliation is shown in the credit card number. As we break things down further, you will see how each digit plays a role.

Four Parts of a Credit Card Number

Credit cards might seem complicated, but they consist of just four distinct parts. Once you understand each part, it will become clear that credit card numbers are not as tricky as they seem.

1. First Digit: Major Industry Identifier

The first digit is the major industry identifier (MII). The MII shows the card’s industry affiliation, such as an airline, a bank or travel and entertainment. Some of the most common MIIs:

  1. Airlines

  2. Airlines & financial

  3. Travel & entertainment

  4. Banking & financial (Visa)

  5. Banking & financial (MasterCard)

  6. Merchandise & banking

  7. Petroleum

  8. Healthcare & telecommunications

For example, an airline credit card number will start with a one, while a Visa bank card will start with a four. This rule applies regardless of the card issuer.

2. First Six Digits: Issuer Identification Number

The next five digits indicate the card issuer. However, the MII is usually lumped into the second part, even though it is the same for different issuers. Thus, the first six digits become the issuer identification number (IIN) or bank identification number (BIN).

If this sounds complicated, it may help to see some of the most common IINs. Here are some examples:

Card Issuer

IIN

Card Type

American Express

379741

American Express Credit

Bank of America

480011

Bank of America Visa Gold

Capital One

414709

Capital One Signature Visa

Chase

414720

Chase Signature Visa

Citi

542418

Citibank Platinum Mastercard

Discover

601101

Discover Rewards

Wells Fargo

446542

Wells Fargo Platinum Visa

US Bank

403766

U.S. Bank Visa

Barclays

559309

Barclays World Mastercard

USAA

549123

USAA Platinum Mastercard

This list is not exhaustive. One card issuer might have multiple IINs if, for example, it offers credit cards in different industries. Nevertheless, these are some examples you might see within your card number if you open a popular credit card.

3. Next 6-12 Digits: Account Number

The next 6-12 digits of the credit card number are the account number. This is the part that identifies the individual credit card account. Unlike the IIN, the account number can vary in length depending on the credit card.

However, the account number is nine digits in length for the typical 16-digit number. Given that the IIN is always six digits, that leaves one last digit to round out your card number.

4. Last Digit: Card Verification

The last digit of any card number is the digit that card issuers use to validate the card number. Even though it is just one digit, the last part of the credit card number might be the most perplexing. The digit is generated by a formula known as the Luhn Algorithm and helps verify the integrity of the card number.

Specifically, the verification digit, or checksum, helps catch transcription errors made by humans or computers. Indeed, credit card numbers are not random strings of digits but follow a fine-tuned set of rules for their generation. The last digit helps ensure credit card numbers fully adhere to those rules.

Bottom Line

Credit card numbers are printed on the front or back of your credit card. They are often 16 digits, but that number can be as few as 13 or as many as 19. Credit card numbers consist of four parts: the MII, the IIN, the account number and the validator. If your credit card has all four parts, it has everything you need to carry in your wallet and start making purchases.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Do Credit Card Numbers Mean?

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it