Coronavirus: UK watchdog proposes payment freeze on credit cards and loans

A watchdog said banks should freeze credit card repayments. (PA)

Lenders could be urged to offer a temporary freeze on loan and credit card payments, targeted at struggling borrowers affected by the coronavirus and its economic fallout.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on Thursday it is likely to issue new guidance to banks and other lenders to give customers a three-month payment freeze.

A package of measures set out by the regulator include ensuring all overdraft customers are “no worse off” on price compared to before recent overdraft changes came into force.

It may also order companies to charge no interest on existing arranged overdrafts of up to £500 for up to three months for customers affected financially by the pandemic.

Customers benefiting from such temporary measures would not have their credit rating affected.

The FCA announced a rapid consultation on the proposals, asking stakeholders to reply by Monday. If the plans are then signed off, they would come into effect by April.