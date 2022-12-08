Credit card debt from holiday gift shopping may not be as explosive this year

Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Carlina Green has two credit cards, but she isn't touching either of them this holiday season.

As she makes purchases in stores and online. she's relying on her debit card instead.

"I like spending within my means," says Green, 24,  who provides legal advice to low-income clients at a nonprofit law firm in San Francisco. "It doesn't completely mean I'll stay within my budget, of course, but at least I'm spending money that I do have."

If she were to make holiday and year-round purchases with a credit card, she fears that wouldn't be true.

Green is among a larger-than-normal group of Americans who are trying to avoid going into debt from making too many credit-card purchases this holiday season. More shoppers indicated they plan to pay with debit rather than credit cards, according to multiple surveys conducted ahead of Black Friday.

USA TODAY Gift Guide:  No matter how you holiday, make it iconic. Shop the USA TODAY holiday gift collection. 

Responsible holiday joy: Frivolous spending is easy place to cut back this holiday season

Money tight?: Tricks to help you save big on holiday gifts

Carlina Green&nbsp;is making holiday purchases with her debit card to avoid spending out of her means
Carlina Green is making holiday purchases with her debit card to avoid spending out of her means

A survey by the National Retail Federation of over 7,000 shoppers found that 43% of shoppers plan to primarily use debit cards to make holiday purchases, the largest share since 2013. Meanwhile, 38% of respondents said they'll primarily use credit cards, the smallest share since 2015. The remaining shoppers planned to make purchases using cash or by writing checks.

A TD Bank survey of over 1,000 Americans' holiday shopping habits suggested that the gap between people primarily making purchases with debit cards over credit cards could be even wider. Forty-two percent of respondents said they planned to use debit cards and 33% credit cards.

So far, that's not showing up in Bank of America's spending data for November, which doesn't separate out holiday-related spending from all the spending that occurred. While consumers earning less than $50,000 a year primarily used debit cards last month, there isn't a significant difference in usage rates compared to the last two years, according to a Bank of America Institute report published Thursday. And consumers earning more than that primarily paid for goods and services with credit cards.

The report draws from Bank of America customer household spending data.

Holiday cheer comes with holiday debt

When you pay with a debit card you cannot exceed what's in the bank account linked to your card. But with a credit card you can, it'll just end up costing you more in interest and fees if you don't have the funds to pay your bill on time.

LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz suspects that a lot of people who aren't paying with credit cards "don't trust themselves not to overspend" and are trying to avoid piling on more debt. They're likely already struggling with inflation and "the last thing they want to do is put more money on the credit card and dig their hole deeper," he said.

Terri Ross, left, checks out a customer at JCPenney as shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall for Black Friday deals on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Barboursville, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP) ORG XMIT: WVHUN204
Terri Ross, left, checks out a customer at JCPenney as shoppers flock to the Huntington Mall for Black Friday deals on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Barboursville, W.Va. (Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP) ORG XMIT: WVHUN204

The holidays are notoriously linked with rising debt levels as people succumb to the pressure of buying the perfect gifts and planning memorable family vacations. Last year more than one-third of Americans incurred debt from holiday shopping averaging nearly $1,250, according to a survey conducted by LendingTree. The majority of the debt people took on stemmed from credit cards.

It took Jalea Rodriguez months to pay off nearly $600 in credit card debt she incurred from holiday shopping last year.

"I was just swiping and swiping until I overspent by a lot," said Rodriguez, 23, a pharmacy assistant in Harlem, New York.

This year she's mainly using a debit card to help her avoid last year's mistakes. "If I don't have the money I'll just find a different gift."

The expected increase use of debit cards could also be taken "as a sign of confidence and stability," that people have enough money to cover holiday purchases, said LendingTree's Schulz.

And for consumers paying with credit cards, utilization rates, the share of available credit a consumer uses, haven't significantly increased from prior years, according to the Bank of America Institute report.

That signifies that "people are being cautious and responsible," said David Tinsley, senior economist at the Bank of America Institute and an author of the report. That's not stemming from leaning more on debit cards over credit cards, he said, but rather from "slowing their overall spending."

The report shows that spending growth in November was only up 0.2% year-over-year. Taking inflation into account, spending growth is likely down from prior years, Tinsley said.

$11.3 billion in holiday shopping: Cyber Monday spending breaks all-time record, per report

Beware of store credit cards: Here's why they may end up costing you more.

People are still tapping into pandemic savings 

Flush with stimulus money during the pandemic, Americans paid off much of their credit card debt and built up savings. As a result, credit card balances, the money consumers owe to credit card companies, dropped by $120 billion to $770 billion from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

But in the most recent quarter, credit card balances shot up to $930 billion, a 15% increase from a year earlier and the largest increase in 20 years. Personal savings rates, the share of post-tax income saved, dropped to 2.3% in October, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. A year ago it hovered above 7% and two years prior it was double that.

The drop in savings and rise in credit card balances came as consumers confronted the highest price increases in nearly 40 years. As the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates to tame inflation, paying off credit card debt will become increasingly expensive.

When will inflation go down?: Consumers aren't convinced inflation's easing. How that could lead to even higher rates.

Who wants "free money"?: Check out Robinhood's IRA offer: 1% match for retirement savings

Nevertheless, Americans had $1.7 trillion worth of pandemic stimulus money saved two months ago, according to the Fed. That's nearly 75% of the cumulative $2.3 trillion in savings households accumulated in 2020 through the summer of 2021 as a result of government stimulus programs.

People paying with debit cards are likely tapping into those savings, said Kent Belasco, director of the commercial banking program at Marquette University where he teaches finance. "They're holding their credit card as a fallback for the future maybe knowing that we're heading into more difficult times."

But by that point, it'll be even more expensive to lean on credit cards and other forms of financing as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.

That could explain why people are being more cautious about taking on debt now, said Belasco, who was the chief information and operations officer for First Midwest Bank.

As for Green, the law firm employee, said mainly uses her credit cards on small-ticket items to help build her credit history, she said, and as a backup payment method in case fraudulent charges are made on her debit card and she can't use it until a replacement card arrives.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Holiday shoppers look to debit cards this year over credit card points

Latest Stories

  • Browns LB Takitaki out for season with torn knee ligament

    Cleveland's linebacking corps took another major hit as starter Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Takitaki had started the past five games and played solidly for the Browns (5-7), who previously lost starters Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps) and Jacob Phillips (pectoral) to season-ending injuries. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Takitaki tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the Browns' 2

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Saints allow 2 late TDs in frustrating 17-16 loss to Bucs

    TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — The New Orleans Saints were five minutes away from moving within a half-game of NFC South-leading Tampa Bay when the bottom fell out of the game, and most likely the season. Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night as the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat the Saints 17-16. “It’s frustrating to not come out with the win when you’re up 16-3 in the fourth and you lose,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s so

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Morant's triple-double leads Grizzlies past Thunder 123-102

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a second-half flurry to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-102 on Wednesday night. Morant's triple-double was his second this season and the seventh of his career, and his 13 rebounds tied a career high. Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 17 points as the Grizzlies won their season-best fourth straight. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points but wa

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Trail Blazers beat Pacers in Lillard's return from injury

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 28 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 116-100 on Sunday night. Blazers star Damian Lillard scored 21 points and dished six assists in his first game since returning from a calf strain he suffered on Nov. 19. Anfernee Simons had 22 points and six assists on the night, while Jusuf Nurkic had 19 points and six rebounds. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 24 points and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield had 22 points in support as the Pacers

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.