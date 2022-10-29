How to use a credit card to boost your savings

Credit Cards

Savers are returning to “stoozing” – the practice of using 0pc credit cards to make money – to take advantage of

rising interest rates.

Typically, stoozing involves using a credit card with a 0pc interest rate for everyday spending and putting the money that builds up in your current account into a high-interest savings account.

When the 0pc deal comes to an end, you can withdraw the savings and use them to pay off the balance.

One stoozer, from the West Midlands, told The Telegraph she hoped to make £400 after taking out a 0pc interest credit card for 16 months, which has a £6,000 limit and minimum payments of £25 per month.

Meanwhile, she is putting £500 a month in savings into a one-year fixed-rate savings account from Yorkshire Building Society which pays 5pc. Another £300 a month goes into a second one-year savings account with a rate of 2.6pc. All of the excess is going into her easy-access savings account, which pays 2.1pc.

She said it’s “definitely more comfortable than investing”, which often requires locking your savings away for longer periods of time.

Yet Katie Brain, of the financial data analyst Defaqto, said stoozing was likely to be less lucrative than it was 10 years ago, when some were taking out loans worth tens of thousands of pounds.

She said: “Credit card providers are likely to review income affordability more stringently than they have done in the past, you would need to make sure you can get a high enough credit limit to make this worthwhile.”

Andrew Hagger, a personal finance expert at MoneyComms, said it “sounds good in practice”, but warned: “You need to have a tip-top credit record to get the best 0pc credit card offers and with lenders tightening their underwriting due to the impact of the cost of living crisis, card limits are likely to be much smaller than 10 years ago.”