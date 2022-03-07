Credit Agricole says exposure to Russia and Ukraine limited, no dividend impact

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Credit Agricole said on Monday that it had a relatively limited exposure to Russia and Ukraine, and that the financial impact from the hits to those regions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine would not impact its dividend.

"All in, these exposures, which are of a limited size and of good quality, are under close monitoring. The evaluation of the situation has no consequences upon the distribution of the 2021 Credit Agricole S.A dividend that will be submitted to the shareholders meeting of March 24," it said in a statement.

