Credit Acceptance Named a 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award Winner

Southfield, Michigan, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named a Top Workplaces USA Award winner for the third year in a row. This year we again made it into the Top 10 with a #8 ranking in the 1,000-2,499 employee size category.



This is the first workplace award we’ve received this year. In 2022 we received 12 workplace awards, including reaching #49 in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. Other notable recognition includes People Magazine’s Companies that Care, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women and Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT. These honors are important because they reflect and acknowledge our continued commitment to making Credit Acceptance a great place to work.

This Top Workplaces USA Award is based on the results of a team member survey administered last year by Energage, LLC, an employee research and culture technology firm. Our ranking was based on 15 culture drivers including appreciation, values, clued-in leaders, innovation, meetings, interdepartmental cooperation, clued-in employees, direction, meaningfulness, potential, concerns, development, helpfulness, execution and open-mindedness.

To see the complete list of 2023 USA Top Workplaces, visit Top Workplaces USA 2023.

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

Story continues

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation’s premier employer recognition program. Analyzing data from a research-backed employee engagement survey, Energage identifies people-first Top Workplaces across the country, and regionally, in partnership with 60 of the nation's most reputable media outlets. Quarterly national awards include culture excellence and industry recognition. Energage empowers organizations to exceed the competition, evaluate where they stand in the market, and engage with employees. Over 27 million employees across more than 70,000 organizations have completed the Workplace Survey, including some of the nation's leading brands.





CONTACT: Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk Chief Treasury Officer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432 IR@creditacceptance.com



