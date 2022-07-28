Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 2Q22

CREDICORP LTD. C/O BANCO DE CREDITO

Lima, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, July 28, 2022 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 2Q22 Earnings Release Report will be released on Thursday August 11, 2022 after market close.

Credicorp’s Webcast / Conference Call to discuss such results, will be held on Friday August 12, 2022 at 10:30 am ET (9:30 am Lima, Peru time).

The call will be host by Gianfranco Ferrari - CEO, Cesar Rios - Chief Financial Officer, Francesca Raffo – Chief Innovation Officer, Reynaldo Llosa - Chief Risk Officer, Diego Cavero - Head of Universal Banking, Cesar Rivera - Head of Insurance and Pensions and Investor Relations Team.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the listen-only webcast presentation using the following link: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10169419&linkSecurityString=f3b8e39472

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

1 844 435 0321 Participant dial in (toll free)

1 412 317 5615 Participant international dial in

Conference ID: Credicorp Conference Call

The webcast will be archived for one year on our investor relations website at:

https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Credicorp reminds you that we filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2021 (2021 Form 20-F) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30th, 2022. The 2021 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2020 and 2021 and for the years ended December 31st, 2019, 2020 and 2021 under IFRS. Our 2021 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website: https://credicorp.gcs-web.com . Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2021 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” on Credicorp’s website.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.

