Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp commits to becoming carbon neutral by 2032

Lima, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, October 13, 2021.- Credicorp, a leading financial holding company in Peru with operations across Latinamerica, has assumed the commitment to become carbon neutral by 2032 at its own operations by reducing and offsetting all direct emissions generated by its subsidiaries in their daily activities.

Credicorp Group has more than 36,000 employees and serves millions of clients through its 4 lines of business: (i) Universal Banking, (ii) Insurance and Pensions, (iii) Microfinance, and (iv) Investment Banking and Wealth Management, and Krealo, its open innovation arm.

Credicorp's efforts to become carbon neutral focus on reducing the consumption of paper, energy and use of fuel-dependent transportation at its operations by leveraging agile and innovative initiatives to optimize processes and contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change. Over the last three years, the carbon footprint of BCP, Pacifico and Prima AFP has been reduced by more than 50%.

In 2020, Credicorp presented an ambitious sustainability program, whose pillars include “Contributing to the creation of a more sustainable and inclusive economy.” Our commitment to achieving carbon neutrality in our own operations is aligned with this pillar and is an example of the way in which the sustainability program is being implemented at the Group.

Credicorp companies have made significant progress on the environmental front over the past decade. In 2013, Pacifico Seguros became the first insurance company in Peru to reach carbon neutral status, followed by Prima AFP in 2018. Notably, BCP and Pacifico became the first companies in their sectors to obtain score of 3 and 4 stars respectively from the Ministry of Environment of Peru for their carbon footprint management programs.

Over time, Credicorp has demonstrated its commitment to monitoring, reducing, and offsetting its environmental impact by measuring and certifying the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions of its subsidiaries and improving its operations’ eco-efficiency.

