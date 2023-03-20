Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp amends the date for its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

CREDICORP LTD. C/O BANCO DE CREDITO

Lima, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, March 20th, 2023 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market the amendment related to the press release published on December 16th, 2022, regarding our schedule for the issuing of 2023 Quarterly Earnings Releases.

Credicorp has changed the date for its 1Q23 Earnings Release to Friday May 5th, 2023.

For your information, please find below the Earnings Release 2023 schedule, which is also available in Credicorp’s website: https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events under Investors / Conference Call section.

Any change to this schedule will be communicated through a new Press Release.

1Q23 Earnings Release

Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Friday May 5th, 2023

2Q23 Earnings Release

Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday August 10th, 2023

3Q23 Earnings Release

Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday November 2nd, 2023

4Q23 Earnings Release

Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday February 8th, 2024

Credicorp reminds you that:

1. The details for the Conference Call are usually provided 15 calendar-days before the publishing of each Earnings Release by a Press Release; and

2. The issuing of each Earnings Release can be done after 5:00 pm (Lima time).

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

