We need ‘credible’ force to be a deterrent, says head of British Army

General Sir Patrick Sanders, British Army's chief of the general staff, with troops in Estonia - Eddie Mulholland

Britain needs more troops and to increase defence spending, the head of the British Army has said, as he compared the threat from Russia to the military buildup of Europe in the 1930s.

General Sir Patrick Sanders, the chief of the general staff, said the UK cannot “hide behind” the armies of its Nato allies and compared “outdated” tanks to “rotary dial telephones in an iPhone age”.

He said Britain should “never again be unprepared as our forebears were in the 1930s,” and suggested the instability in Ukraine and Russia could be compared to the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

His comments come ahead of a Nato summit in Lithuania next month, where Rishi Sunak will meet with Western allies to discuss their response to the crisis.

“For UK deterrence to succeed, we need credible armed forces that are balanced across all of the domains,” Gen Sir Patrick told a conference at the Royal United Services Institute.

“Those who believe that our geography allows us to minimise investment on land or that we can simply hide behind the armies of other Nato contributors are simply wrong.”

In the past decade, the number of regular soldiers in the British Army has fallen by 20 per cent from 97,000 and is to come down further to 73,000.

Drop ‘beggars belief’

Former military leaders have said the drop “beggars belief” and puts the UK’s position of influence in Nato at risk.

Speaking later at the same conference, Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary acknowledged the frustration of British Army leaders at the perceived unfairness of greater investment in the Royal Navy and RAF.

He also told MPs the military had been “neglected all the way back to Afghanistan and Iraq” but that Army funding was a fifth higher since he took office in 2019.

Hinting at an ongoing dispute with the Treasury over defence investment, he added that Jeremy Hunt’s position on the issue was “a path in the right direction”.

The Government’s latest defence review, published in March, committed to spending 2.5 per cent of GDP on the armed forces, but did not set a specific timeframe for reaching that figure.

Last year, the UK was one of nine Nato allies to meet its requirement to spend at least two per cent on defence each year.

Gen Sir Patrick said he had warned that the West faced a similar challenge to that of 1937, a year after Hitler’s remilitarisation of the Rhineland, but that the alliance’s leaders had toughened their stance towards Russia in the last 12 months.

“Unlike our predecessors, we are safer – for now,” he said. “Nato is stronger, Russia is temporarily weaker and Ukrainian bravery and sacrifice is buying us time.

“However, in a call for ministers to go further, he added: “Time to modernise. Time to train ourselves. Time to ensure that we are prepared so we can deter.”

Gen Sir Patrick said more than £35 billion would be invested in new equipment over the next decade to replace tanks and armoured vehicles that entered service in the 1980s.

Rotary dial in age of iPhone

He said the vehicles, including the Challenger 2 tank, were “outdated and not fit for purpose,” adding: “These are rotary dial telephones in an iPhone age.”

“The Army is restoring momentum – but we must accept that our procurement record has been poor and we’ve allowed our land industrial base to wither,” he said.

“We must have the confidence to structure ourselves to meet our core purpose – to fight and win wars on land - and provide genuine utility and credibility to Nato if called upon, while still being able operate globally in support of the United Kingdom’s interests.”

In an interview with The Telegraph last week, the deputy commander of Nato said Britain was only “just holding on” to its influence in the alliance because its army is “too small”.

Gen Sir Tim Radford said Britain had a “position of influence right across Nato”, but that “if we don’t invest and we don’t build up our industrial base and we don’t lead as we should, we might lose that position”.

Mr Wallace responded on Monday: “We’re still one of the biggest armed forces in Europe. Everyone is tiny compared to the United States and almost a trillion dollar budget.

“We have a pretty large armed forces, a pretty large budget topping out at £50bn and we’re one of the few nations that can do expeditionary.”