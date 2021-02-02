Credent Capital Enters into Amalgamation Agreement with Good Gamer and Increases Private Placement to $4 Million

Updated ·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2021 / Credent Capital Corp. (the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated December 24, 2020, it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated January 28, 2021 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Good Gamer Corp. (the "Target"), a British Columbia based fantasy sports and Esports real-money gaming platform, and 1285860 B.C. Ltd. ("Credent Sub"), a wholly owned subsidiary, whereby Credent will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Good Gamer (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction will be a reverse takeover of the Company by the Target and its shareholders.

The Company is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") and intends the Proposed Transaction to constitute its Qualifying Transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Transaction

The Proposed Transaction will be affected by way of a three-cornered amalgamation among the Company, Good Gamer and Credent Sub. Pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, holders of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Target (the "Target Shares") will receive one Credent Share (as they exist on a post-Consolidation basis) for each Target Share held (the "Exchange Ratio"). It is anticipated that approximately 29,914,088 new Credent Shares will be issued under the Proposed Transaction. Pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, all existing securities convertible into Target Shares shall be exchanged, based on the Exchange Ratio, for similar securities to purchase Credent Shares on substantially similar terms and conditions.

On or immediately prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, it is anticipated that: (i) the Company will effect a name change to such name as may be determined by Target; and (ii) the Company will consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Credent Shares") on the basis of one "new" Credent Share for every five "old" Credent Shares issued and outstanding (the "Consolidation").

There are currently an aggregate of 4,250,000 Credent Shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, there will be 850,000 Credent Shares issued and outstanding on a post-Consolidation basis.

Prior to closing of the Transaction, Credent will settle corporate indebtedness of $139,000 by issuing 347,500 post-Consolidation Credent Shares at a price of $0.40 per share.

In conjunction with closing of the Proposed Transaction, Credent will also pay a finder's fee to an arm's length party of 1,000,000 post-consolidation Credent Shares and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants subject to Exchange approval.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to customary conditions set forth in such agreement, and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Financing

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Target has increased its private placement financing to up to 10,000,000 subscription receipts (a "Subscription Receipt") at $0.40 per Subscription Receipt for total proceeds of up $4,000,000.

Each Subscription Receipt, prior to the closing of the Proposed Transaction, will automatically convert into one common share of the Target and one-half of one share purchase warrant of the Target (each a "Target Warrant"), with each whole Target Warrant exercisable into one common share of Target at an exercise price of $1.00 per share for a period of two years (the "Expiry Date"), for no additional consideration upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, including the conditional approval of the Exchange for the Proposed Transaction and satisfaction or waiver of all conditions precedent to the Transaction as set out in the Definitive Agreement. The Expiry Date of the Target Warrants may be accelerated if the average closing price of the resulting issuer's common shares is equal to or greater than $1.65 per share for a period of 10 trading days.

The common shares to be issued on conversion of the Subscription Receipts will be subject to the following voluntary lockup: 33% will be free trading on the listing date, 33%will be subject to restrictions on resale for three months after the listing date; and 34% will be subject to restrictions on resale for six months after the listing date.

The proceeds from the financing will be used for the growth of the Target business and working capital purposes.

Additional business and financial information relating to Good Gamer and the proposed board of the resulting issuer is set out in the Company's comprehensive news release dated December 24, 2020.

About Credent Capital Corp.

The Company is a CPC within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company's common shares have been transferred to the NEX board of the TSXV, and it is contemplated that at the close of the Proposed Transaction, the Resulting Issuer's shares will be transferred to the TSXV as a Tier 2 issuer. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the Exchange, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

About Good Gamer Corp.

Good Gamer Corp. is a fantasy gaming and technology company located in Vancouver, British Columbia. GoodGamer has a subsidiary, Good Gamer India Private Limited located in Bangalore, India. With the launch of Cricket and CS:GO, the GoodGamer Fantasy app is India's First Dual Daily Fantasy Sports and Esports gaming platform. The GoodGamer Fantasy app is a skilled based platform that allows users to enter daily fantasy contests to win real prize money.

For further information please contact:

Credent Capital Corp.
Mr. John A. Versfelt, Chief Executive Officer
Tel. 778.999.4997

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. The Proposed Transaction cannot close until all required shareholder approvals are obtained. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a CPC should be considered highly speculative. A comprehensive press release with further particulars relating to the Proposed Transaction will follow in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements about the Company's expectations regarding any proposed future Qualifying Transaction of the Company which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Credent Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627234/Credent-Capital-Enters-into-Amalgamation-Agreement-with-Good-Gamer-and-Increases-Private-Placement-to-4-Million

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Rangers GM Jeff Gorton on Tony DeAngelo: 'He has played his last game for the Rangers'

    The problematic defenseman will never play for the Rangers again after his latest incident.

  • NBA postpones Nuggets-Pistons game minutes before tip after inconclusive COVID-19 test

    A Pistons player reportedly returned a positive or inconclusive coronavirus test late on Monday, causing the league to shelve the game.

  • Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway accused of 'unrelenting' lewd behavior toward women in media

    "He just preyed on women," said one of Callaway's five accusers in a report by The Athletic. Callaway is now the pitching coach for the Angels.

  • Report: Wild's top prospect Marco Rossi won't play this season due to COVID-19 complications

    Minnesota's top prospect is still suffering from the after effects of COVID-19.

  • Brady on playing past 45: 'I would definitely consider that'

    Tom Brady keeps raising the bar about how long he could keep playing quarterback in the NFL.

  • How the mighty Dustin Pedroia became a giant figure in Red Sox lore

    The 5-foot-9 second baseman who retired Monday was always confident, always sure he was underestimated. He usually proved himself right.

  • Ex-Patriots WR Danny Amendola says Tom Brady is the Patriot Way, not Bill Belichick

    The ex-Patriots wide receiver says the Patriot Way was 100 percent Tom Brady, period.

  • O'Ree's hockey stick reminds Trudeau daily of the work needed to combat racism

    Justin Trudeau says he keeps a signed hockey stick from "living legend" Willie O'Ree as a constant reminder of the work that remains to combat racism.

  • Chiefs place C Daniel Kilgore, WR Demarcus Robinson on COVID list ahead of Super Bowl

    Kilgore and Robinson are the first players or coaches reported to have a potential exposure ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

  • What will the Kyle Lowry statue look like? We've got some ideas

    After recording his 10,000th point with the Raptors, it’s time to figure out what the eventual Kyle Lowry statue outside of Scotiabank Arena will look like.

  • Why the New York Jets make most sense for a possible Deshaun Watson trade

    Are the Jets willing to part with the draft-pick capital — plus more — to land Deshaun Watson if he's made available?

  • Saquon Barkley takes a break from rehab, lends a hand to trainers

    New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley gives an update on the torn ACL in his right knee and how he’s teaming up with Oikos® Pro to spread the word about Oikos® Pro For Pros, a grant program that seeks to help fitness professionals strengthen their fitness-focused businesses. Learn more and apply at www.OikosProForPros.com.

  • Report: Vince Young returns to Texas as special assistant to athletic director Chris Del Conte

    Vince Young is back at Texas, less than two years after he was fired from a previous job with the university for performance issues.

  • Canadian Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open tune-up tournament

    Canadian Bianca Andreescu will skip this week's Grampians Trophy and instead return to action at the Australian Open. Andreescu was scheduled to return to the court for the first time in 15 months at the Grand Slam tune-up event before the WTA announced on Monday that the Mississauga, Ont., native has withdrawn to focus her time on the Aussie Open. The 20-year-old, who last played at the WTA Finals in October 2019 before suffering a knee injury, had a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed at the Grampians Trophy and would have made her long-awaited return against the winner of a match between American Sloane Stephens and fellow Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez in the second round. The tune-up tournament is for players coming out of hard quarantine following COVID-19 exposure on charter flights to Australia. The Australian Open is scheduled to start Feb. 8. "Following the last two weeks in quarantine, it feels so good to finally be back on the court. After discussing it with my team, we have decided to focus this week on training for the Australian Open and miss the Grampians," Andreescu said in a statement. "Many thanks to Tennis Australia and the WTA for their hard work in providing us all of these choices. See you all at the Australian Open." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Warriors rookie Wiseman out at least a week with hurt wrist

    SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman will be sidelined more than a week with a sprained left wrist that the 7-foot centre injured against Detroit on Saturday. “It’s a concern any time you lose anybody for any stretch of time, especially a guy that is in the rotation, but we'll figure it out,” guard Stephen Curry said. “Injuries are obviously part of every season, no matter when they come. You've just got to be able to adjust.” Wiseman landed on his wrist when he was bumped coming down from a dunk off an alley-oop pass by Draymond Green with 6:21 remaining in the third quarter of the 118-91 rout of the Pistons but kept playing. Wiseman had an MRI exam on Sunday, coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s a bummer but at least it’s not anything worse and he should be back in 10 days or so,” Kerr said. The big man, who came off the bench the past four games as Kerr switched up his starting lineup, is wearing a brace and scheduled to be re-evaluated in a week to 10 days. Veteran Kevon Looney replaced Wiseman in the lineup and expects to play more minutes with Wiseman out. “I'm prepared to take on a bigger role,” Looney said. The Warriors selected the 19-year-old Wiseman with the No. 2 overall pick out of Memphis after he played only three college games. He is averaging 12.2 points and leads all rookies with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. “It's a blow to our team but I'm glad it's a short-term injury, not something long-term,” Looney said, adding that Wiseman “was upbeat, he wasn't down.” Golden State has put a priority on rebounding, something Kerr insists comes down to focus. “Not having James is going to hurt in that, he's one of our best rebounders,” Looney said. In addition, forward Eric Paschall practiced fully Monday “and did fine,” according to Kerr, after back spasms kept him out the second half Saturday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

  • Kobe Bryant's old 1963 Chevy Impala sold for more than $220,000 at auction

    Vanessa Bryant took the car to West Coast Customs and the "Pimp My Ride" crew before gifting it to Kobe in 2006.

  • Transfer deadline day: Flurry of USMNT players make moves, while Liverpool strengthens defense

    Defending Premier League champion Liverpool added two key pieces on a transfer deadline day that also saw a several U.S. national teamers switch clubs.

  • Chiefs vs Buccaneers DFS strategy: Godwin a sleeper pick?

    Liz Loza and Andy Behrens preview the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs championship matchup with a daily fantasy perspective. Which players are they selecting to secure the final win of the 2020 season?

  • NFL holding its breath as Super Bowl LV has first brush with COVID

    The Chiefs placed two players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, and while there's no reason to panic yet, this kind of scenario has caused many sleepless nights at the league office.

  • Andy Reid on facing Tom Brady in the Super Bowl 11 years later, and when he knew Patrick Mahomes could handle pressure

    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media on Feb. 1 about how this Super Bowl is different from any other, when he knew Patrick Mahomes could handle pressure, and what it’s like to face Tom Brady again after facing him in Super Bowl XXXIX.&nbsp;