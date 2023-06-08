Creature with ‘translucent groin’ discovered in unexplored part of Amazon rainforest

While surveying a remote region of the Amazon rainforest, researchers stumbled upon a new species of amphibian — one with private parts that are, in fact, not very private.

The creature is a species of rain frog distinguished by its “translucent groin,” according to a study published by an international team of researchers on June 6 in the journal PeerJ.

The frog was found in a “peculiar” and largely unstudied forest in the Brazilian state of Amazonas, where many species are likely waiting to be identified. Known as a white-sand forest, it is populated by thin trees with canopies stretching no higher than 70 feet.

Among its distinguishing characteristics is its see-through groin, researchers said.

Twenty-four specimens were collected during surveys of the region in 2018 and 2020. They were euthanized and preserved in ethanol for later study.

Analyses of the specimens’ physical features, mating calls — which were recorded by researchers — and genomic data all indicated the presence of a previously unknown creature.

It was given the name Pristimantis campinarana, which is taken from a Portuguese word for the forest it was encountered in. Its genus, Pristimantis, is one of the “most species-rich among vertebrates,” with around 60 unique species currently known.

The rain frog has only been found in a “peculiar ecoysystem” in Brazil, researchers said.

Other than its clear groin, the newfound amphibian is distinguished by its bronze and brown eyes, shagreen skin and diminutive size — it’s less than an inch long. Its range is believed to be restricted to the white-sand forests of Amazonas.

The creature’s discovery underscores the need for effective protection of the state’s unique and biodiverse forests, Alexander Mônico, one of the study’s authors, wrote in a Facebook post.

There are around 4,000 known species of frogs in the world, and around 400 of them are native to the Amazon rainforest, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Google Translate was used to translate the Facebook post from Alexander Mônico.

