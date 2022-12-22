Creators Report Number One Brand Request This Holiday Season Is User-Generated Content

Glewee
·7 min read

Glewee reports its findings from its influencer marketing holiday 2022 poll

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network, released today, findings from its Creator Holiday Marketing Poll 2022. The poll data suggests that brands are flocking to TikTok to reach a broader slice of their target audience, requesting more user-generated content (UGC) than ever before and expanding their campaigns to include more influencers. Glewee spoke with their platform's pre-vetted creators to gain more insight into their intent to monetize and collaborate with brands this holiday season.

It's TikTok, Stupid

"It's the economy, stupid" is a phrase that James Carville coined to keep Bill Clinton's campaign team on message in the 1992 presidential race. Others have often used the phrase since then as a way of maintaining focus on what is most important. In this case, the most important focus area in 2022 was Tik Tok.

As poll respondent, enter Sean Mari Sagun, noted:

"More and more brands now realize that TikTok specifically is no longer just a "dancing app" - given that TikTok had more traffic than Google in 2021, it's definitely a strong marketing tool and has been the priority for the ad spend of brands," said social media creator and poll responder, Sean Mari Sagun.

In fact, the Creator Holiday Marketing Poll 2022 respondents, TikTok outpaced all others with the most significant number of followers.

Creator's social media platform with the most followers:

  • TikTok - 55%

  • Instagram - 40%

  • YouTube - 2%

  • Twitter - 2%

  • Twitch - 1%

It is important to note that while TikTok's traffic eclipsed that of Google in August 2021, the audience is predominantly teens and Gen Z, which is only part of the traffic on other sites.

User-Generated-Content

Brands that want to reach target audiences with authentic, trusted content are turning to influencers more than ever. We know this from numerous trend reports and studies, such as Consumer Technology Association's 2022 Exploring the Creator Economy report. Glewee's creators echoed the trade industry's report sentiment in their poll responses.

"In 2022, UGC content creation has skyrocketed and is still a growing industry. Lots of brands are scouting content creators," said poll responder, Tatum Haley.

User-generated content is not just one thing. Rather, many different content tactics can be included under the UGC umbrella, such as testimonials, points of view/opinions, videos of the creator playing a game and commenting, casual real-time commentary on another creator's or user's videos and so forth. Again, the Glewee poll surfaced multiple influencers who reported creating work products under the umbrella of UGC that encompassed these and other tactics.

"I believe UGC content has become one of the most popular ways of advertising for brands this year. You are even slowly starting to see it on TV commercials! Big brands try to stay on top of the advertising game by putting their ad budgets on smaller creators," said poll responder, Mason Ashbacher.

One last note for brands: UGC may be posted on the creator's social media platforms and/or on brand-owned platforms such as social media and on platforms like TV or print ads. Influencers are often simply great creators with a proven track record of making authentic personal content that their followers trust.

A great deal of UGC experimentation is ongoing and will continue to impact the influencer marketplace for some time to come if the Creator Holiday Marketing Poll 2022 is any judge.

Larger Influencer Followers or a Larger Number of Influencers?

One of the findings that rose to the top of the Creator Holiday Marketing Poll 2022 participants' comments was that brands appear to be seeking a broader range of influencers vs. influencers with larger follower counts to address the widest possible audience.

"This year, brands have noticeably put a lot more emphasis on using creators without a large following within their paid ad campaigns to build trust with their audience and build brand awareness," commented poll responder, Malyssa Molina.

"Niche creators have a more intimate approach to creating advertisements on their pages, typically by referencing a story or moment the audience can relate to or recognize," reported by poll responder, Gigi Robinson.

"I think the customers are becoming more influenced by real people rather than big influencers. Don't get me wrong. I have influencer friends who keep their platform real and relatable, but there are becoming a stigma around the influencer vibe that is becoming less of an influence on others," said poll responder, Kaylyn Davenport.

"While an influencer with a huge following can be the perfect fit for some brands, hiring them can cost as much as hiring a well-known actor to represent a household name fashion brand," said Christian Brown, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Glewee. "Assembling a group of mid-range influencers with engaged followers who feel they know them can be more affordable and ultimately reach a larger number of targets."

Among other findings, the Creator Holiday Marketing Poll 2022 reports influencers are doing more brand work in 2022 than in previous years.

Glewee's creator marketing poll respondents also revealed:

  • As a group, the number of campaigns creators executed between 2018 - 2022 has more than doubled each year.

  • There was some increase in demand between 2021 and 2022 for IG Reels, IG Link in Bio, TikTok Link in Bio and YouTube Brand Shout Outs. But the more significant change from 2021 to 2022 is the demand for Tik Tok videos, which has doubled from one year to the next.

  • Respondents generally say that brands are starting to understand the value of influencers' work and know that they must pay accordingly. Our experience with influencers on the Glewee platform is that they are increasing their rates 2 - 10X year over year as their social media pages have exponentially grown in following size and engagement.

"In 2023, Glewee expects brands to increase their influencer marketing spending. However, we predict brands will focus their energies on emerging social media platforms, cross-channel campaigns, direct response and video-based user-generated content," said Brown. "We also expect campaign reporting to be more important and brands to require more analytical insight and data for branded posts that creators are deploying."

To learn more about Glewee or to schedule a live demo, please visit glewee.com or email: contact@glewee.com. Brands and agencies that want to scale their influencer marketing campaigns can apply for an account on Glewee's platform: app.glewee.io. Creators who want to join the opt-in Glewee creator community can head to the App Store, download Glewee and apply.

###

ABOUT GLEWEE
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing how brands and agencies do influencer marketing. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for brands and creators to connect, collaborate and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee's self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 2.5B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Glewee's intuitive in-app experience enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee's smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee's influencer marketing platform at app.glewee.io. Content creators can download the Glewee app at the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at glewee.com.

