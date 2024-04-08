Creator of popular Mexican speakeasy in New York opens vegetarian spot in Miami

The MiMo neighborhood just got a new spot for vegetarian breakfast, brunch and lunch.

Australian entrepreneur Marnie Gelhard, who founded The Cactus Shop, a Mexican speakeasy in Brooklyn, has just opened Flora Plant Kitchen in Miami.

The 5,800-square-foot restaurant, located near the Latin American restaurant Chica, is inspired by Gelhard’s trips to Colombia and Mexico, and, she said in a statement, is a “reflection of our core values — compassion, environmental responsibility and the promotion of healthier food choices for our community and our planet.”

“For us, it’s all about compassion and respect for animals — our pets hold a special place in our hearts,” she said. “We’re also on a mission to shrink our carbon footprint by reducing meat consumption.”

The outdoor patio at Flora Plant Kitchen in Miami.

Flora Plant Kitchen has indoor and outdoor seating and uses a Pira charcoal barbecue for many dishes. Cuban-American executive chef Fabio Delgado will lead the kitchen team, serving up specials like the shakshouka with arepas (sunny side up eggs in a gluten free tomato and pepper sauce served with a Colombian cheese arepa).

Other specials include the cactus elote, whole corn cob topped with various aiolis, cotija cheese and paprika breadcrumbs and brunch hamburguesa, a plant-based burger with truffle aioli, cheese, eggs and more veggies. Menu items range in price from $25 to $65.

The bar at Flora Plant Kitchen in Miami.

If you’re in the mood for more breakfast-forward choices, try the yuzu French toast, made with brioche and topped with berry compote, or Japanese-style peach souffle pancakes, layered with amaretto flambéed peaches, orange ricotta, toasted shaved almonds and sugar. There are also grab and go items like croissants, scones and banana bread.

Flora Plant Kitchen will also offer juices, smoothies and vegan cocktails as well as wine, local beer and special concoctions like the golden turmeric latte with turmeric root, dates, cardamom, ashwagandha (evergreen shrub), vanilla bean and black pepper.

Gelhard says the restaurant was designed with the idea of being a haven for “fresh air and calming vibes.”

Story continues

“It’s a place where people can take a break from their busy lives, relax, enjoy fresh food and just take it easy,” she said.

Yuzu French toast smothered in berry compote is one of the breakfast items at Flora Plant Kitchen in Miami.

Flora Plant Kitchen

Where: 5580 NE Fourth Ct., 4b, Miami

Hours: 8 a.m.-noon and noon-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

More information: www.floraplantkitchen.com or 305-456-5018