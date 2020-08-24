Creative Learning Corp Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corp (OTCQB: CLCN) is pleased to announce its uplisting to the OTCQB.



Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz, Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning LLC and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. With international locations in 40 countries, we have sparked learning and creativity serving millions of students in our various programs. With the addition of our online presence, we will expand our reach tremendously to help children around the globe. Children can access the learning platform any time, any day, from anywhere in the world.

President Rod Whiton commented, “I am excited to announce to our shareholders that our Company has received approval for uplisting to the OTCQB. This is one small but very important step to increase transparency to our shareholders and increase visibility to the investment community.”

CEO Chris Rego stated, “The uplisting to the OTCQB is an important milestone for the company. We expect it will enhance our visibility in the marketplace, broaden and diversify our investor base, and strengthen our credibility with our partners, clients, stakeholders, and customers.”

Rod Whiton, Rwhiton@creativelearningcorp.com





