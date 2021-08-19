Creative Aurvana Trio LS: Less is More

Aurvana Trio LS

Creative Aurvana Trio LS retains the robust yet sleek form factor characteristic of the Aurvana headphone series, with improvements from previous models.

Milpitas, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the launch of the Creative Aurvana Trio LS, the latest addition to the popular Aurvana headphone series. A high-quality in-ear headphone with a new and efficient single-driver design, it punches above its weight to offer pristine audio performance with clearer highs and deeper bass as compared to other analog headphones.

The Creative Aurvana Trio LS is designed with Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) technology, an innovative product design feature which eliminates inconsistencies in driver performance caused by traditional gluing process used in most other headphones. It ensures more uniform and consistent movement throughout the entire driver to reduce the distortions and in turn, improve the overall sound quality to deliver a cleaner response across the audio spectrum.

This latest in-ear headphone is equipped with sawtooth sheath cables to help minimize disruptive microphonic noise. It also offers fuss-free controls with a built-in microphone and inline remote control which makes it a breeze for users to pick up calls and control the music playback with just a simple press of a button. On top of that, it is compact and easy to carry around with a handy pouch provided along with magnetic earbuds to keep it tangle-free.

The Creative Aurvana Trio LS is also Super X-Fi certified – it is specially tuned to work well with Super X-Fi products (such as the finger-sized Creative SXFI AMP) to deliver high-definition holographic audio as though there is a high-end multi-speaker system set up within the headphones. In addition, the headphones also come with the exclusive in-ear noise isolation design, which works to ensure an optimal seal to block out unwanted background noises so users can keep the music pumping without missing a single beat.

Equipped with a fuss-free design and great audio performance to boot, the Creative Aurvana Trio LS stands out from the crowd as the in-ear headphone offering more audio bang for the buck.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Aurvana Trio LS is attractively priced at S$59 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit www.creative.com/triols .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

This announcement relates to products launched in Singapore. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license. All rights reserved.

