Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Triumphs; ‘Judy Justice’ Wins First Emmy

The Kelly Clarkson Show dominated at the 49th Annual Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards Saturday, while Judy Justice took home its first trophy for Best Legal/Courtroom Program after launching in 2021.

Ten Emmys went to syndicated shows while nine went to Netflix, three to CBS and three to PBS.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, and legal/courtroom programs.

All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the TV industry, whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

Here are the winners in the Creative Arts & Lifestyle categories (the rest of the Daytime Emmys will be handed out Friday, June 24, on CBS):

CULINARY SERIES Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food

CULINARY HOST Frankie Celenza, Struggle Meals

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM Judy Justice

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE, AND NATURE PROGRAM Penguin Town

DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST Bear Grylls, You vs. Wild: Out Cold

INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM Home Work

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM First Film

DAYTIME SPECIAL Shelter Me: Soul Awakened

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM The Ellen DeGeneres Show

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM Shelter Me: Soul Awakened

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

GUEST PERFORMANCE Ted King, The Bold and the Beautiful

SHORT FORM DAYTIME PROGRAM Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church

INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM You vs. Wild: Out Cold

DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT Entertainment Tonight

MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION Cat People

ORIGINAL SONG The Young and the Restless

LIGHTING DIRECTION The Kelly Clarkson Show

TECHNICAL TEAM, CAMERA WORK, VIDEO The Kelly Clarkson Show

CINEMATOGRAPHY Penguin Town

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING Power On: The Story of Xbox

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING The Kelly Clarkson Show

LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING The Kelly Clarkson Show

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING Penguin Town

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN Headspace: Guide to Meditation

CASTING The Young and the Restless

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN The Kelly Clarkson Show

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING The Drew Barrymore Show

HAIRSTYLING Red Table Talk: The Estefans

MAKEUP The Real

SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP, AND HAIRSTYLING The Drew Barrymore Show

