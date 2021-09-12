Creative Arts Emmys Winners List – Updating Live
The first of three 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies is underway, and Deadline is updating the winners list live as they are announced. Have a look at the trophy recipients and the night’s remaining nominees below.
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will hand out Emmys in 37 categories tonight, with this year’s second and third ceremonies set for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. All three will have limited audiences but no red carpet.
More from Deadline
'United Shades Of America' Host W. Kamau Bell On Competing With Oprah At The Emmys: "She Kicked The Door Wide Open"
Andrew Cuomo Gets International Emmy Award Rescinded Following Sexual Harassment Allegations & Resignation
Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian come into the Emmys with a leading 24 noms apiece. Among platforms, as usual the fight is between HBO and Netflix, with the combined HBO and HBO edging the streaming giant in total noms 130-129. Disney+ has 71 noms, following by NBC with 46 — a strong showing for a broadcast network in the age of streaming.
The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Here are the winners so far during the first of three Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies — including the pre-announced juried award winners — followed by the night’s remaining nominees:
WINNERS
TBA
NOMINEES
Main Title Design
Between The World And Me
HBO • HBO in association with One Story Up, BCP Literary and SoundSpeedz
Hazel Baird, Creative Director
Diego Coutinho, Art Director
Rafael Morinaga, Animator
The Good Lord Bird
Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence Productions
Efrain Montanez, Director/Creative Director
Eduardo Guisandes, Art Director/Designer
Abigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator
Lovecraft Country
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Patrick Clair, Creative Director
Raoul Marks, Art Director/Animator/Compositor/Lead 3D Artist
Ken Taylor, Illustrator
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Saskia Marka, Creative Director/Designer/Editor
David Whyte, Designer/Animator
Raised By Wolves
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with LIT Entertainment, Shadycat Productions and Scott Free Productions
Steve Small, Director
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
John LePore, Creative Director
Doug Appleton, Creative Director
Nick Woythaler, Lead Designer/Animator
Alex Rupert, Designer/Animator
Contemporary Hairstyling
Black-ish • Our Wedding Dre
ABC • ABC Signature
Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist
Stacey Morris, Barber
Ka’Maura Eley, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Enoch Williams IV, Key Hairstylist
Robert C. Mathews III, Barber
Marcia Hamilton, Additional Hairstylist
The Handmaid’s Tale • Vows
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Paul Elliot, Department Head Hairstylist
Franchi Pir, Key Hairstylist
Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Shunika Terry, Department Head Hairstylist
Lawrence Davis, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Lydia Benaim, Key Hairstylist
Ivana Primorac, Personal Hairstylist
The Politician • What’s In The Box?
Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Liliana Maggio, Department Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Additional Hairstylist
Josh First, Additional Hairstylist
Matthew Wilson, Personal Hairstylist
Pose • Series Finale
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Barry Lee Moe, Department Head Hairstylist
Timothy Harvey, Key Hairstylist
Greg Bazemore, Hairstylist
Tene Wilder, Hairstylist
Lisa Thomas, Hairstylist
Rob Harmon, Hairstylist
Period and/or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Marc Pilcher, Department Head Hairstylist
Lynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Claire Matthews, Hairstylist
Adam James Phillips, Hairstylist
Tania Couper, Hairstylist
Lou Bannell, Hairstylist
The Crown • War
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Cate Hall, Department Head Hairstylist
Emilie Yong Mills, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Sam Smart, Key Hairstylist
Suzanne David, Key Hairstylist
Debbie Ormrod, Key Hairstylist
Stacey Louise Holman, Key Hairstylist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Maria Sandoval, Department Head Hairstylist
Ashleigh Childers, Key Hairstylist
Wendy Southard, Hairstylist
Ratched • The Dance
Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist
Natalie Driscoll, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Dawn Victoria Dudley, Hairstylist
Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist
George Guzman, Additional Hairstylist
Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist
WandaVision • Don’t Touch That Dial
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Karen Bartek, Department Head Hairstylist
Cindy Welles, Co-Department Head Hairstylist
Nikki Wright, Hairstylist
Anna Quinn, Hairstylist
Yvonne Kupka, Hairstylist
Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
Dancing With The Stars • Finale
ABC • BBC Studios
Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist
Gail Ryan, Key Hairstylist
Jani Kleinbard, Additional Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Additional Hairstylist
Roma Goddard, Additional Hairstylist
Regina Rodriguez, Additional Hairstylist
Megan Massey, Additional Hairstylist
Arrick Andersen, Additional Hairstylist
Legendary • Pop Tart
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Key Hairstylist
Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist
Kathleen Leonard, Hairstylist
Suzette Boozer, Hairstylist
Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist
Tamara Tripp, Hairstylist
Johnny Lomeli, Hairstylist
RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop
VH1 • World of Wonder
Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist
Ryan Randall, Hairstylist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Maya Rudolph
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jodi Mancuso, Department Head Hairstylist
Cara Hannah, Key Hairstylist
Inga Thrasher, Hairstylist
Joe Whitmeyer, Hairstylist
Amanda Duffy Evans, Hairstylist
Gina Ferrucci, Hairstylist
The Voice • Live Top 17 Performances
NBC • MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc.
Jerilynn Stephens, Department Head Hairstylist
Amber Maher, Key Hairstylist
Kimi Messina, Hairstylist
Dean Banowetz, Hairstylist
Dwayne Ross, Hairstylist
Regina Rodriguez, Hairstylist
Stacey Morris, Hairstylist
Robert Ramos, Personal Hairstylist
Interactive Program
Create Together With Joseph Gordon-Levitt
YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer
Jared Geller, Executive Producer
Inside COVID19
Oculus • WisdomVR Project
WisdomVR Project
Gary Yost, Producer/Co-Director
Adam Loften, Editor/Co-Director
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience
Oculus • Felix & Paul Studios, TIME Studios
Felix & Paul Studios
TIME Studios
Welcome To The Blumhouse Live
welcometotheblumhouse.com • Little Cinema Digital
Little Cinema Digital
Amazon Prime Video
Blumhouse
Outstanding Motion Design
(Pre-announced juried award winner)
Calls
Apple TV+ • Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with Canal+
Alexei Tylevich, Creative Director
Ethan Stickley, Designer/Animator
Scott Ulrich, Animator
Daisuke Goto, Animator
Chi Hong, Animator
James Connelly, Editor
Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming
(Pre-announced juried award winner)
For All Mankind: Time Capsule
Apple TV+ • Apple / Tall Ship Productions
Apple
Tall Ship Productions
Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Halston • Versailles
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist
Joseph A. Campayno, Makeup Artist
The Queen’s Gambit • Adjournment
Netflix • Netflix
Daniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist
Ratched • Pilot
Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist
Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Discovery • Terra Firma, Part 2
Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Shauna Llewellyn, Department Head Makeup Artist
Faye Crasto, Key Makeup Artist
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Tricia Sawyer, Department Head Makeup Artist
Vasilios Tanis, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Jonah Levy, Makeup Artist
Regina Little, Makeup Artist
Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob
HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
The Handmaid’s Tale • Pigs
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Burton LeBlanc, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alastair Muir, Key Makeup Artist
Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Debi Young, Department Head Makeup Artist
Sandra Linn, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist
Ngozi Olandu Young, Key Makeup Artist
Rachel Geary, Key Makeup Artist
The Politician • What’s In The Box?
Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist
Oslyn Holder, Makeup Artist
Amy Duskin, Makeup Artist
Pose • Series Finale
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Sherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup Artist
Charles Zambrano, Makeup Artist
Shaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup Artist
Jessica Padilla, Additional Makeup Artist
Jennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist
Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)
Dancing With The Stars • Top 11
ABC • BBC Studios
Zena S. Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Key Makeup Artist
Donna Bard, Additional Makeup Artist
Sarah Woolf, Additional Makeup Artist
Alison Gladieux, Additional Makeup Artist
Victor Del Castillo, Additional Makeup Artist
Rosetta Garcia, Additional Makeup Artist
Lois Harriman, Additional Makeup Artist
Legendary • Pop Tart
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist
Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist
Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Glen Alen Gutierrez, Makeup Artist
Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist
Valente Frazier, Makeup Artist
Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
Apple TV+ • Done+Dusted in association with Apple
Bruce Grayson, Department Head Makeup Artist
Angela Moos, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist
James Mackinnon, Key Makeup Artist
Kristofer Buckle, Personal Makeup Artist
Deborah Huss-Humphries, Additional Makeup Artist
Julie Socash, Additional Makeup Artist
RuPaul’s Drag Race • The Pork Chop
VH1 • World of Wonder
David “Raven” Petruschin, Department Head Makeup Artist
Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist
Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Saturday Night Live • Host: Elon Musk
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Louie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup Artist
Amy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup Artist
Chris Milone, Makeup Artist
Jason Milani, Key Makeup Artist
Kim Weber, Makeup Artist
Joanna Pisani, Key Makeup Artist
Young Beck, Key Makeup Artist
Prosthetic Makeup
Lovecraft Country • Sundown
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
J. Anthony Kosar, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Anna Cali, Special Makeup Effects Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup Artist
Alexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup Artist
Samantha Ward, Makeup Artist
Scott Stoddard, Makeup Artist
Pepe Mora, Makeup Artist
Cale Thomas, Makeup Artist
Carlton Coleman, Makeup Artist
Scott Patton, Prosthetic Designer
Pose • On The Run
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Thomas Denier Jr., Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You, Part 1
Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Glenn Hetrick, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Mike Smithson, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Michael O’Brien, Prosthetic Designer
Ken Culver, Prosthetic Designer
Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Chris Bridges, Additional Makeup Effects Artist
This Is Us • There
NBC • 20th Television
Stephen Bettles, Prosthetic Designer
Elizabeth Hoel-Chang, Makeup Artist
Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020
HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Veronica Spink, Art Director
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance By Maroon 5
CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Riley Mellon, Art Director
The Masked Singer • The Season Premiere – The Masks Return
Fox • Fox Alternative Entertainment
James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer
Ryan Suchor, Art Director
Lisa Nelson, Set Decorator
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • Bossy Rossy Ruboot
VH1 • World of Wonder
James McGowan, Production Designer
Gianna Costa, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Production Design for a Variety Special
Friends: The Reunion
HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73 Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Greg Grande, Art Director
Daren Janes, Art Director
78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
NBC • dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Senior Art Director
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Gloria Lamb, Art Director
Matt Steinbrenner, Art Director
The Oscars
ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Showtime • SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Riley Mellon, Art Director
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Flight Attendant • After Dark
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions and Warner Bros. Television
Sara K. White, Production Designer
Christine Foley, Art Director
Jessica Petruccelli, Set Decorator
The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Larry Spittle, Art Director
Rob Hepburn, Set Decorator
Mare Of Easttown • HBO
HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
James F. Truesdale, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
The Undoing
HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions
Lester Cohen, Production Designer
Doug Huszti, Art Director
Keri Lederman, Set Decorator
Yellowstone • Going Back To Cali
Paramount Network • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch, Treehouse, 101 Studios, LLC
Cary White, Production Designer
Yvonne Boudreaux, Art Director
Carla Curry, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
Bridgerton • After The Rain
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Will Hughes-Jones, Production Designer
Dominic Devine, Art Director
Gina Cromwell, Set Decorator
The Crown • War
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Martin Childs, Production Designer
Mark Raggett, Art Director
Alison Harvey, Set Decorator
Halston
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Mark Ricker, Production Designer
Nithya Shrinivasan, Art Director
Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Doug Chiang, Production Designer
David Lazan, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
Perry Mason • Chapter Three
HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
John Goldsmith, Production Designer
Chris Farmer, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator
The Queen’s Gambit
Netflix • Netflix
Uli Hanisch, Production Designer
Kai Karla Koch, Art Director
Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Emily In Paris • Emily In Paris
Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Anne Seibel, Production Designer
Jean-Yves Rabier, Art Director
Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator
Hacks • Primm
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jon Carlos, Production Designer
James Bolenbaugh, Art Director
Ellen Reede Dorros, Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • For The Children
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer
Iain White, Art Director
United States Of Al • Pilot
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Daren Janes, Art Director
Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator
WandaVision
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Mark Worthington, Production Designer
Sharon Davis, Art Director
Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator
Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Fargo • East/West
FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Dana Gonzales, ASC, Director of Photography
Mare Of Easttown • Illusions
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Netflix • Netflix
Steven Meizler, Director of Photography
Small Axe • Mangrove
Prime Video • BBC Studios Americas, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Shabier Kirchner, Director of Photography
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
James Laxton, ASC, Director of Photography
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Bridgerton • Art Of The Swoon
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Jeffrey Jur, ASC, Director of Photography
The Crown • Fairytale
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Adriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography
Euphoria • Trouble Don’t Last Always
HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions
Marcell Rév, Director of Photography
Lovecraft Country • Sundown
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tat Radcliffe, BSC, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
Perry Mason • Chapter Two
HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
David Franco, Director of Photography
The Umbrella Academy • Right Back Where We Started
Netflix • UCP for Netflix
Neville Kidd, ASC, Director of Photography
Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Call Me Kat • Plus One
Fox • That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions and BBC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment
Patti Lee, ASC, Director of Photography
The Conners • A Stomach Ache, A Heart Break And A Grave Mistake
ABC • Werner Entertainment
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Country Comfort • Crazy
Netflix • Netflix
George Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography
Last Man Standing • Time Flies
Fox • 20th Television
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
The Upshaws • Big Plans
Netflix • Savannah Sweet Productions and Push It Productions for Netflix
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
Period Costumes
Bridgerton • Diamond Of The First Water
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Ellen Mirojnick, Costume Designer
John W. Glaser III, Costume Designer
Sanaz Missaghian, Costume Supervisor
Kenny Crouch, Costume Supervisor
The Crown • Terra Nullius
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer
Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer
Giles Gale, Costume Supervisor
Halston • Versailles
Netflix • A Netflix Original Series
Jeriana San Juan, Costume Designer
Catherine Crabtree, Assistant Costume Designer
Cailey Breneman, Assistant Costume Designer
Anne Newton-Harding, Costume Supervisor
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Netflix • Netflix
Gabriele Binder, Costume Designer
Gina Krauss, Assistant Costume Designer
Katrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume Designer
Nanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume Designer
Sparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor
Ratched • Pilot
Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Lou Eyrich, Costume Designer
Rebecca Guzzi, Costume Designer
Allison Agler, Assistant Costume Designer
Betsy Glick, Costume Supervisor
Contemporary Costumes
Black-ish • Our Wedding Dre
ABC • ABC Signature
Michelle R. Cole, Costume Designer
Juliann M. Smith DeVito, Costume Supervisor
Euphoria • F**k Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob
HBO • HBO in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | Tedy Productions
Heidi Bivens, Costume Designer
Devon Patterson, Costume Supervisor
Angelina Vitto, Assistant Costume Designer
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer
Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor
I May Destroy You • Social Media Is A Great Way To Connect
HBO • HBO in association with BBC, Various Artists Limited, FALKNA
Lynsey Moore, Costume Designer
Rosie Lack, Assistant Costume Designer
Debbie Roberts, Costume Supervisor
Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects Meghan Kasperlik, Costume Designer
Francisco Stoll, Costume Supervisor
Taylor Smith, Costume Supervisor
Laura Downing, Costume Supervisor
Jennifer Hryniw, Assistant Costume Designer
The Politician
New York State Of Mind • Netflix • A Fox21 Television Studios Production for Netflix
Claire Parkinson, Costume Designer
Lily Parkinson, Assistant Costume Designer
James Hammer, Assistant Costume Designer
Laura Steinmann, Costume Supervisor
Pose • Series Finale
FX Networks • FX Productions in association with 20th Century Television
Analucia McGorty, Costume Designer
Michelle Roy, Assistant Costume Designer
Linda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor
Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program
(Pre-announced juried award winner)
Black Is King
Disney+ • Walt Disney Studios
Zerina Akers, Costume Designer
Timothy White, Costume Supervisor
The Masked Singer • Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2
Fox • Fox Alternative Entertainment
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Lucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
IFC • The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMedia
Ariyela Wald-Cohain, Costume Designer
Patty Malkin, Costume Supervisor
Erica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor
Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You
Apple TV+ • Thrill Hill Productions in association with Apple
Kevin O’Connell, Re-Recording Mixer
Kyle Arzt, Re-Recording Mixer
Brad Bergbom, Production Mixer
Bob Clearmountain, Music Mixer
David Byrne’s American Utopia
HBO • HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A Mule
Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer
Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer
Pete Keppler, Music Mixer
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Tony Volante, Re-Recording Mixer
Roberto Fernandez, Re-Recording Mixer
Tim Latham, Re-Recording Mixer
Justin Rathbun, Production Mixer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020
HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Siara Spreen, Re-Recording Mixer
Eleanor Osborne, Re-Recording Mixer
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection; Senator Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Adam
Kinzinger, Performance By Jamila Woods
CBS • CBS Studios
Pierre de Laforcade, Production Mixer
Harvey Goldberg, Music Mixer
Alan Bonomo, Monitor Mixer
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
B Positive • High Risk Factor
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Bob LaMasney, Re-Recording Mixer
Jeff A. Johnson, CAS, Production Mixer
Cobra Kai • December 19
Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Mike Filosa, CAS, Production Mixer
Phil McGowan, Scoring Mixer
Hacks • Falling
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
John W. Cook II, Re-Recording Mixer
Ben Wilkins, Re-Recording Mixer
Jim Lakin, Production Mixer
The Kominsky Method • Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are
Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Yuri Reese, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Madsen, Re-Recording Mixer
Brian Wittle, Production Mixer
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Ryan Kennedy, Re-Recording Mixer
Sean Byrne, Re-Recording Mixer
David Lascelles, Production Mixer
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Grown-ish • Know Yourself
Freeform • ABC Signature
Mark Doering-Powell, ASC, Director of Photography
Hacks • Primm
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Adam Bricker, Director of Photography
Made For Love • User One
HBO Max • HBO Max presents a Ghost Moon, 3 Dot Productions and Paramount Television Studios Production
Nathaniel Goodman, ASC, Director of Photography
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography
Servant • 2:00
Apple TV+ • Blinding Edge Pictures in association with Apple
Marshall Adams, ASC, Director of Photography
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Mare Of Easttown • Fathers
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor
Naomi Sunrise Filoramo, Editor
Mare Of Easttown • Miss Lady Hawk Herself
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Amy E. Duddleston, ACE, Editor
The Queen’s Gambit • Exchanges
Netflix • Netflix
Michelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor
WandaVision • On A Very Special Episode…
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Nona Khodai, ACE, Editor
WandaVision • The Series Finale
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Zene Baker, ACE, Editor
Michael A. Webber, Editor
Tim Roche, Additional Editor
Nona Khodai, ACE, Additional Editor
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • In Case Of Emergency
HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Heather Persons, Editor
Hacks • Primm
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Susan Vaill, ACE, Editor
Hacks • There Is No Line (Pilot)
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jessica Brunetto, Editor
Hacks • Tunnel Of Love
HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Ali Greer, Editor
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, Editor
Ted Lasso • Make Rebecca Great Again
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, Editor
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
The Crown • Avalanche
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Paulo Pandolpho, Editor
The Crown • Fairytale
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Yan Miles, ACE, Editor
The Handmaid’s Tale • The Crossing
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Wendy Hallam Martin, ACE, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 11: The Heiress
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Dylan Firshen, Editor
J. Erik Jessen, Additional Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew S. Eisen, ACE, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 15: The Believer
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Jeff Seibenick, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 16: The Rescue
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Adam Gerstel, Editor
Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Conners • Jeopardé, Sobrieté And Infidelité
ABC • Werner Entertainment
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
Man With A Plan • Driving Miss Katie
CBS • Double Double Bonus Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment, CBS TV Studios
Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Mom • Scooby-Doo Checks And Salisbury Steak
CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Joe Bella, Editor
Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Genius: Aretha • Respect
National Geographic • National Geographic presents an Imagine Television and 20th Television Production
Dan Brennan, Re-Recording Mixer
Ken Hahn, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Jay Meagher, Production Mixer
Mare Of Easttown • Sore Must Be The Storm
HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot Projects
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
Richard Bullock, Production Mixer
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Netflix • Netflix
Eric Hirsch, Re-Recording Mixer
Eric Hoehn, Re-Recording Mixer
Roland Winke, Production Mixer
Lawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 1: Georgia
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Onnalee Blank, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe White, CAS, Production Mixer
Kari Vähäkuopus, Foley Mixer
WandaVision • The Series Finale
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Danielle Dupre, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Giles, Production Mixer
Doc Kane, ADR Mixer
Casey Stone, Scoring Mixer
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Boys • What I Know
Prime Video • Sony Pictures Television, Inc. and Amazon Studios
Alexandra Fehrman, Re-Recording Mixer
Rich Weingart, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Thomas Hayek, Production Mixer
The Crown • Fairytale
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Lee Walpole, Re-Recording Mixer
Stuart Hilliker, Re-Recording Mixer
Martin Jensen, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Ashworth, Production Mixer
The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Lou Solakofski, Re-Recording Mixer
Joe Morrow, Re-Recording Mixer
Sylvain Arseneault, Production Mixer
Lovecraft Country • Sundown
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Marc Fishman, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Amanda Beggs, Production Mixer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Stephen Urata, Re-Recording Mixer
Shawn Holden, CAS, Production Mixer
Christopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Cobra Kai • December 19
Netflix • Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor
Jesse Pomeroy, MPSE, Sound Editor
Daniel Salas, Sound Editor
Ryne Gierke, Sound Editor
AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor
Andres Locsey, Music Editor
Shane Bruce, Foley Artist
Mitchell Kohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • Snow In The Desert
Netflix • Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue Editor
Craig Henighan, Sound Designer
Dawn Lunsford, Foley Editor
Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor
Alicia Stevens, Foley Artist
Mythic Quest • Everlight
Apple TV+ • Apple / Lionsgate / 3 Arts Entertainment / Ubisoft
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Pete Nichols, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Wilson, Sound Effects Editor
David Jobe, Foley Editor
Joe Deveau, Music Editor
Jody Holwadel Thomas, Foley Artist
Elizabeth Rainey, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Lower Decks • No Small Parts
Paramount+ • CBS Eye Animation Productions, Titmouse, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Lucero, Sound Supervisor
James Singleton, Sound Effects Editor
Jeff Halbert, Sound Effects Editor
Michael Britt, Foley Editor
Amber Funk, Music Editor
Ted Lasso • The Hope That Kills You
Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brent Findley, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Dialogue Editor
Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor
Richard David Brown, Music Editor
Sharyn Gersh, Music Editor
Sanaa Kelley, MPSE, Foley Artist
Matt Salib, Foley Artist
Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
Fargo • East/West
FX Networks • MGM Television and FX Productions
Kurt Nicholas Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Tim Boggs, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Todd Niesen, Dlalogue Editor
Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor
Adam Parrish-Kin, Sound Effects Editor
Brad Bakelmun, Foley Editor
Ben Schor, Music Editor
Stef Fraticelli, Foley Artist
Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
The Haunting Of Bly Manor • The Two Faces (Part Two)
Netflix • A Paramount Television Studios Presentation for Netflix
Trevor Gates, Sound Supervisor
Jason Dotts, Dialogue Editor
Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor
Paul B. Knox, Sound Effects Editor
Piero Mura, Sound Effects Editor
James Miller, Sound Effects Editor
Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor
Mark Coffey, Sound Editor
Ryan Meadows, Sound Editor
Amy Barber, Foley Editor
Julia Huberman, Foley Editor
Brett “Snacky” Pierce, MPSE, Music Editor
Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Ben Parker, Foley Artist
The Queen’s Gambit • End Game
Netflix • Netflix
Gregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Eric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Wylie Stateman, Sound Designer
Leo Marcil, Sound Editor
Mary-Ellen Porto, Sound Editor
Patrick Cicero, Sound Editor
James David Redding III, Sound Editor
Eric Hoehn, Sound Editor
Tom Kramer, Music Editor
Rachel Chancey, Foley Artist
The Underground Railroad • Chapter 9: Indiana Winter
Prime Video • Plan B, PASTEL, Big Indie with Amazon Studios
Onnalee Blank, Sound Supervisor
Chris Kahwaty, Dialogue Editor
Katy Wood, Dialogue Editor
Bryan Parker, Dialogue/ADR Editor
Jay Jennings, Sound Designer
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Luke Gibleon, Sound Effects Editor
Pietu Korhonen, Foley Editor
John Finklea, Music Editor
Heikki Kossi, MPSE, Foley Artist
WandaVision • The Series Finale
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Kim Foscato, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Chris Gridley, ADR Editor
Steve Orlando, Sound Designer
Scott Guitteau, Sound Effects Editor
Jon Borland, Sound Effects Editor
Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Sound Effects Editor
Jordan Myers, Sound Editor
Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Foley Editor
Greg Peterson, Foley Editor
Fernand Bos, Music Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Shelley Roden, Foley Artist
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier • One World, One People
Disney+ • Marvel Studios
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
Steve Slanec, ADR Editor
Kimberly Patrick, Sound Designer / Sound Effects Editor
Teresa Eckton, Sound Effects Editor
Frank Rinella, Foley Editor
Devon Kelley, Foley Editor
Larry Oatfield, Foley Editor
Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor
Dan Pinder, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Andrea Gard, Foley Artist
Lovecraft Country • Sundown
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Tim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound Supervisor
John Matter, Dialogue Editor
Paula Fairfield, Sound Designer
Bradley Katona, Sound Effects Editor
Brett Voss, Foley Editor
Jeff Lingle, Music Editor
Jason Lingle, Music Editor
Jeffrey Wilhoit, Foley Artist
Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Richard Quinn, Dialogue Editor
James Spencer, ADR Editor
Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Effects Editor
J. R. Grubbs, Sound Effects Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Discovery • That Hope Is You (Part 1)
Paramount+ • CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Sound Supervisor
Sean Heissinger, Dialogue Editor
Tim Farrell, Sound Designer
Harry Cohen, Sound Designer
Michael Schapiro, Sound Effects Editor
Darrin Mann, Foley Editor
Clay Weber, Foley Editor
Moira Marquis, Music Editor
Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist
Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
The Umbrella Academy • The End Of Something
Netflix • UCP for Netflix
John Benson, Sound Supervisor
Jason Krane, MPSE, Dialogue/ADR Editor
John Snider, Sound Design/Sound Effects Editor
AJ Shapiro, Foley Editor
Dario Biscaldi, Foley Editor
Lodge Worster, Music Editor
Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
Zane D. Bruce, Foley Artist
Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Sister, May I Call You Oshun?
HBO • HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.
Daysha Broadway, Supervising Editor
Stephanie Filo, Editor
Jessica Hernández, Editor
Bo Burnham: Inside
Netflix • Netflix
Bo Burnham, Editor
Hamilton
Disney+ • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Nevis Productions LLC, Old 320 Sycamore, and RadicalMedia
Jonah Moran, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020
HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Editor
Anthony Miale, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Murder Show (segment)
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan Spears, Editor
Saturday Night Live • Stu (segment)
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Ryan McIlraith, Editor
Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
The Handmaid’s Tale • Nightshade
Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Debra Hanson, Costume Designer
Jane Flanders, Costume Supervisor
Darci Cheyne, Assistant Costume Designer
Lovecraft Country • I Am.
HBO • HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. Television
Dayna Pink, Costume Designer
Zachary Sheets, Costume Supervisor
Terry Anderson, Assistant Costume Designer
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawna Trpcic, Costume Designer
Julie Robar, Costume Supervisor
Sara Fox, Assistant Costume Designer
The Umbrella Academy • The Frankel Footage
Netflix • UCP for Netflix
Christopher Hargadon, Costume Designer
Heather Crepp, Assistant Costume Designer
William Ng, Assistant Costume Designer
Jane Fieber, Costume Supervisor
WandaVision • Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience
Disney+ • Marvel Studios Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume Designer
Joseph Feltus, Assistant Costume Designer
Daniel Selon, Assistant Costume Designer
Virginia Burton, Costume Supervisor
Best of Deadline
New On Disney+ For September: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals
New On Hulu In September: Daily Streaming Schedule For TV, Movies & More
New On Amazon Prime Video In September: Daily Listings For Streaming Movies, TV & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.