Creative Arts Emmys Night 2 Winners List (Updating Live)

UPDATED with Sunday’s show: The Sunday portion of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony is underway this evening at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Tonight’s high-profile categories to watch include the Guest Actor and Guest Actress races, along with the comedy and drama casting races which often become a part of the tea leaves predicting success at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards. That ceremony is set for Monday, September 12 on NBC.

Already tonight, NBC’s Abbott Elementary and HBO/HBO Max’s defending Drama Series winner Succession scored in the Casting categories, good omens for their prospects at next week’s Primetime Emmy ceremony. HBO/HBO Max’s The White Lotus won in the Limited Casting category.

It was the first Emmy for Abbott, a breakthrough broadcast comedy that is up for seven Emmys this season.

“We were looking for funny, grounded,” said casting director Wendy O’Brien of her process for finding actors for the show. “And they need to feel like real people, real teachers — not the Hollywood version, the Philly version.”

Other multiple category wins so far come from the likes of Euphoria, Squid Game and Hacks.

During Saturday’s Creative Arts ceremony, Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back and CBS’ Adele: One Night Only led the way with five wins apiece. Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, a surprise winner for Unstructured Reality Program, and NBC’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show were the other triple winners.

See the full list of Night 1 winners below.

Going into tonight, the combined HBO/HBO Max and Netflix are tied for the Emmy lead among networks/platforms with eight wins apiece (including the pre-announced Juried Awards). Disney+ is next with six, and CBS, NBC and Prime Video have five each.

Below are tonight’s categories to be announced. Check back as we update the winners list live.

CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS NIGHT 2 WINNERS

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D) Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D) Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX

FX Productions

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Hacks • Trust the Process • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Laurie Metcalf as Weed

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu

20th Television

Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out for a Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Ryan Heffington, Choreographer

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu

20th Television

Sue Federman, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton • the Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix

a Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia

Erika Okvist, Hair Designer Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

What We Do In the Shadows • the Wellness Center • FX

FX Productions

Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor

Outstanding Period Costumes

The Great • Five Days • Hulu

Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Succession • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by



Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary • ABC

Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television

Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by

NOMINEES FOR 2022 CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS NIGHT 2



Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anacostia • YouTube

Southeast Boy Productions, LLC

Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey

Immoral Compass • The Roku Channel

All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment

Bill Burr as Rick

State Of the Union • SundanceTV

See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Brendan Gleeson as Scott

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson • Netflix

Netflix

Tim Robinson as Various Characters

Words with Ike (Cake) • FX

FX Productions

Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Intersection • YouTube

Messmerize Entertainment

Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya

State Of the Union • SundanceTV

See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV

Patricia Clarkson as Ellen

Desi Lydic Foxsplains • YouTube

Central Productions, LLC

Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic

Cooper’s Bar • YouTube

Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room

Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer

Bridesman • YouTube

rubbertape

Sydnee Washington as Judith

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company

Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+

Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography

1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+

Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography

Gaslit • Will • Starz

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group

Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

B Positive • Dagobah, a Room, And a Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography

The Conners • the Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment

Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography

How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX

20th Television

Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist

Black-ish • That’s What Friends Are for • ABC

ABC Signature

Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist

Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist

Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX

20th Television and FX Productions

Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And a Funeral • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Nicky Austin, Hair Designer Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX

20th Television

Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Gage Munster, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX

20th Television

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist

Angelyne • the Tease • Peacock

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and the Hollywood Reporter

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist

Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX

20th Television and FX Productions

Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist

Ozark • a Hard Way To Go • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Saturday Night Live • Host: Jerrod Carmichael • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Jerrod Carmichael as Host

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Igor, Gregor, & Timor • HBO/HBO Max

HBO

Bill Hader as Igor/Gregor/Timor

Ted Lasso • Inverting the Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

James Lance as Trent Crimm

Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu

20th Television

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Hacks • the One, the Only • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Christopher McDonald as Marty

Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Succession • Lion In the Meadow • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

James Cromwell as Ewan Roy

Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Colman Domingo as Ali

Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini

Ozark • You’re the Boss • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis

Succession • All the Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson

Outstanding Main Title Design

Candy • Hulu

UCP and 20th Television

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor Rob Slychuk, Animator Nader Husseini, Animator Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer

Cowboy Bebop • Netflix

a Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios

Karin Fong, Creative Director Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator James Gardner, Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator Kathy Liang, Designer Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Foundation • Apple TV+

Skydance Television for Apple

Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Zach Kilroy, Editor Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist James Gardner, Designer Brandon Savoy, Designer

Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+

Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple

Karin Fong, Director Osbert Parker, Director Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Animator Russ Gautier, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor

Only Murders In the Building • Hulu

20th Television

Lisa Bolan, Creative Director Tnaya Witmer, Designer Laura Perez, Designer James Hurlburt, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator

Pachinko • Apple TV+

Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple

Angus Wall, Creative Director Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer Ante Cheng, Cinematographer Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor Lucy Kim, Lead Animator

Severance • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation

(JURIED WINNER) Outstanding Motion Design

Home Before Dark • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple

Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director

Brad Colwell, Creative Director

Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director

Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

1883 • 1883 • Paramount+

Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios

Brian Tyler, Composer

Breton Vivian, Composer

Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Hesham Nazih, Composer

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Dan Romer, Composer

a Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video

Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios

Nathan Barr, Composer

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films

Nainita Desai, Composer

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

David Schwartz, Composer

Return To Space • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary / a Little Monster Films Production

Mychael Danna, Composer

Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer

They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+

New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple

Terence Blanchard, Composer

The Tinder Swindler • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG

Jessica Jones, Composer

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

The Flight Attendant • the Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Blake Neely, Composer

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu

20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+

Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Christopher Willis, Composer

Severance • the We We Are • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Nicholas Britell, Composer

Outstanding Music Supervision

Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC

High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Golubic, Music Supervisor

Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close the Door • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Jen Malone, Music Supervisor Adam Leber, Music Supervisor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Ozark • the Cousin Of Death • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Nora Felder, Music Supervisor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Loki • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Natalie Holt, Composer

Only Murders In the Building • Hulu

20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Composer

Severance • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Theodore Shapiro, Composer

Squid Game • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Jung Jae-il, Composer

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot’s Song • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics

Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I’m Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics Sam Levinson, Lyrics

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+

Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics

This Is Us • Day Of the Wedding / Song Title: the Forever Now • NBC

20th Television

Siddhartha Khosla, Music Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime

Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.

Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist Valli O’Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist

Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu

Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+

CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Leo Satkovitch, Key Makeup Artist Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist Rocco Gaglioti, Makeup Artist Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist Benji Dove, Makeup Artist Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator

Ozark • the Beginning Of the End • Let the Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix

MRC for Netflix

David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator

Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator

Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator

The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

The Gilded Age • Never the New • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television

Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator

The Great • Wedding • Hulu

Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC

Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator

Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: the Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator

Emily In Paris • the Cook, the Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix

MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator

Hacks • Trust the Process • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator

Only Murders In the Building • True Crime • Hulu

20th Television

Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator

Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+

Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple

Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director

United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Angelyne • Glow In the Dark Queen Of the Universe • Peacock

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and the Hollywood Reporter

Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist

Gaslit • Final Days • Starz

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group

Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Richard Redrefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Wilderness • FX

20th Television and FX Productions

Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+

CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Ali Greer, Editor

Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max

Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jessica Brunetto, Editor

Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Hoorae, a Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment

Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In the Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu

20th Television

JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor

Only Murders In the Building • Open And Shut • Hulu

20th Television

Julie Monroe, Editor

Ted Lasso • No Weddings And a Funeral • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor

Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch

Laura Zempel, Editor Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor

Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Severance • the We We Are • Apple TV+

Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Nam Na-young, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor

Succession • All the Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor Ellen Tam, Additional Editor

Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions

Jane Rizzo, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company

C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor

Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu

20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company

Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor

Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu

Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures

Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor

Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

David Eisenberg, Editor

Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor

Anthony McAfee, Editor

Yoni Reiss, Editor

The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor

The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.

Heather Persons, Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix

a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor Alexander Temple, Music Editor Alex Seaver, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, Foley Artist

Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor John Creed, Dialogue Editor Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Sound Editor Darrin Mann, Sound Editor Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Cobra Kai • the Rise • Netflix

Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor Nick Papalia, Sound Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist

Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix

Blur Studio for Netflix

Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor Zane Bruce, Foley Artist Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist

Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+

Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor Jordan McClain, Foley Editor Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist Matt Salib, Foley Artist

What We Do In the Shadows • the Escape • FX

FX Productions

Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor Sam Lewis, Foley Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC

High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist

The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Editor Angela Ang, Sound Editor Ryan Cota, Sound Editor Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor David Collins, Sound Editor Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist Andrea Gard, Foley Artist Sean England, Foley Artist

Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor Steve Slanec, Sound Editor Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Ed Hamilton, Music Editor Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist John Roesch, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+

CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor Alex Pugh, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Foley Editor John Sanacore, Foley Editor Ben Schorr, Music Editor Katherine Harper, Foley Artist Ginger Geary, Foley Artist

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori • Paramount+

CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment

Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Designer Clay Weber, Sound Editor John Sanacore, Sound Editor David Barbee, Sound Editor Matt Decker, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Rick Owens, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist

Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX

20th Television

Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor David Beadle, Dialogue Editor Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor Sean McGuire, Music Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Gaslit • Year Of the Rat • Starz

UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group

Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor Sam Munoz, Foley Editor Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor Ben Zales, Music Editor Chris Rummel, Music Editor Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist Noel Vought, Foley Artist

Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix

Intrepid Pictures for Netflix

Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor James Miller, Sound Effects Editor Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor Amy Barber, Foley Editor Julia Huberman, Foley Editor Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor Ben Parker, Foley Artist Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist

Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog

Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor Matt Manselle, Foley Editor Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor Lodge Worster, Music Editor Brian Straub, Foley Artist

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Barry • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator

Cobra Kai • Netflix

Sony Pictures Television for Netflix

Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator

Hawkeye • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator

Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Max in association with the Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Television

Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator

The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Rough House

John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator

What We Do In the Shadows • FX

FX Productions

Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

The Blacklist • NBC

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator

The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+

Lucasfilm Ltd.

JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator

Moon Knight • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator

9-1-1: Lone Star • Fox

20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision

Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator

Stranger Things • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator

The Witcher • Netflix

a Netflix Original Series

Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer David Castillo, Stunt Performer Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer

The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC

Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television

Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer

Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer

Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Daren Nop, Stunt Performer Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer Sara Leal, Stunt Performer

Squid Game • Stick To the Team • Netflix

Siren Pictures for Netflix

Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer

Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix

Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer Jura Yury Kruze, Stunt Performer

Outstanding Television Movie

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+

Mandeville Films

Ray Donovan: the Movie • Showtime

Showtime Presents, the Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions

Reno 911!: the Hunt for QAnon • Paramount+

MTV Entertainment Studios

The Survivor • HBO/HBO Max

HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • The Roku Channel

Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, the Tannenbaum Company

PREVIOUSLY, Night 1, Saturday PM

The first of the two 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies is in the books, and Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back and CBS’ Adele: One Night Only led the way Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with five wins, including Peter Jackson for directing the Fab Four docu. The Adele special’s haul includes Outstanding Variety Special. See the full list of winners below.

Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, which was a surprise winner for Unstructured Reality Program, and NBC’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show are the only other triple winners.

One other multiple winner was HBO’s We’re Here, which won for wardrobe and makeup.

Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More

The combined HBO/HBO Max and Netflix are tied for the lead among networks/platforms with eight wins apiece (including the pre-announced Juried Awards). Disney+ is next with six, and CBS, NBC and Prime Video have five each.

Barack Obama became the second U.S. president to win an Emmy, taking the Narrator prize for Netflix's Our Great National Parks, and the late Chadwick Boseman won Character Voice-Over Performance for Disney+'s What If... . His wife accepted the award.

HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show took both Directing and Picture Editing/Variety as it prepares to face Saturday Night Live for the Sketch Comedy prize; they are the only two nominees this year.

RuPaul Charles won Outstanding Reality Host again for VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, and Netflix's Queer Eye won its fifth Emmy in the Structured Reality Program category.

HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver picked up its seventh consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

Among the documentaries, Prime Video's Lucy and Desi took a pair of trophies including one for writing, and HBO's George Carlin’s American Dream won for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. Exec producer Kelly Carlin, the late comic's daughter, accepted the prize.

Shortform awards went to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series and to the team behind Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night.

An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 10, on FXX and stream on Hulu. The Primetime Emmys will air live on NBC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Monday, September 12.

Here are the winners of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards so far, followed by the nominees for Sunday night's ceremony:

WINNERS

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix

a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Dugdale, Directed by

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

When Claude Got Shot • PBS

371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media

Brad Lichtenstein, Producer Steven Cantor, Producer Jamie Schutz, Producer

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

Mark Monroe, Written by

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max

HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer Giles Martin, Music Mixer

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Michael Anderson, Technical Director Dan Winterburn, Technical Director Danny Webb, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Vincent Foilett, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Patrick Gleason, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera Rob Vuona, Camera Dave Rudd, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Freddy Frederick, Camera Gabriel De La Perna, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera David Carline, Camera Kosta Krstic, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Joey Lopez, Video Control

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Dante Pagano, Camera John Harrison, Camera Rich Freedman, Camera Ken Thompson, Camera Yayo Vang, Camera Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera Wyatt Maker, Camera John Schwartz, Camera Augie Yuson, Video Control

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Jabez Olssen, Editor

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • CNN

CNN Original Series, RAW

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Wonder

RuPaul, Host

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix

Northern Pictures for Netflix

Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix

Northern Pictures for Netflix

Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Simon Callow-Wright, Editor John Rosser, Editor

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye • Netflix

Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor Matt Stutter, Sound Editor Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Paul Wittman, Production Mixer Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Peter Jackson, Directed by

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time In Late Night • TBS

TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital

Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host Allana Harkin, Executive Producer Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer Caroline Dunphy, Producer Anthony Zaccone, Producer

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: the Series • Apple TV+

Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix

Blur Studio for Netflix

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried award)

Legendary • Whorror House • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions

Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist

Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist

Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist

Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist

Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist

Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist

Glen Alen, Makeup Artist

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+

Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming (Juried award)

We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC

Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer

Diego Montoya, Costume Designer

Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer

Marco Marco, Costume Designer

Patryq Howell, Costume Designer

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1

World of Wonder

Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Nneka Onuorah, Directed by

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor Hannah Carpenter, Editor Brian Murphy, Editor Jeanie Phillips, Editor

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix

Northern Pictures for Netflix

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried award)

Arcane • The Boy Savior • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix

Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Lucy And Desi • Prime Video

Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs

David Schwartz, Composer

Outstanding Music Direction

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC

Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation

Adam Blackstone, Music Director

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero • Fire In the Sky • National Geographic

BBC Studios for National Geographic

Danny Day, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing with God • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic

Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video

Fenty Films & Endeavor Content

Parris Goebel, Choreographer

Outstanding Commercial

Teenage Dream - Sandy Hook Promise

BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company

Outstanding Narrator

Our Great National Parks • a World Of Wonder • Netflix

a Netflix Documentary Series / a Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media

Barack Obama, Narrator

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? • Disney+

Marvel Studios

Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried award)

Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television

Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist

Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

The Voice • Live Finale • NBC

MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios the Voice USA, Inc.

Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Samuel Barker, Lighting Director Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Andrew Munie, Lighting Director

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m a Donor! • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with for Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Bradinn French, Editor Taylor Joy Mason, Editor S. Robyn Wilson, Editor

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max

HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media

Bridget Stokes, Directed by

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adele: One Night Only • CBS

Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions

