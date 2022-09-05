Creative Arts Emmys Night 2 Winners List (Updating Live)
UPDATED with Sunday’s show: The Sunday portion of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony is underway this evening at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.
Tonight’s high-profile categories to watch include the Guest Actor and Guest Actress races, along with the comedy and drama casting races which often become a part of the tea leaves predicting success at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards. That ceremony is set for Monday, September 12 on NBC.
Already tonight, NBC’s Abbott Elementary and HBO/HBO Max’s defending Drama Series winner Succession scored in the Casting categories, good omens for their prospects at next week’s Primetime Emmy ceremony. HBO/HBO Max’s The White Lotus won in the Limited Casting category.
It was the first Emmy for Abbott, a breakthrough broadcast comedy that is up for seven Emmys this season.
“We were looking for funny, grounded,” said casting director Wendy O’Brien of her process for finding actors for the show. “And they need to feel like real people, real teachers — not the Hollywood version, the Philly version.”
Other multiple category wins so far come from the likes of Euphoria, Squid Game and Hacks.
During Saturday’s Creative Arts ceremony, Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back and CBS’ Adele: One Night Only led the way with five wins apiece. Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, a surprise winner for Unstructured Reality Program, and NBC’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show were the other triple winners.
See the full list of Night 1 winners below.
Going into tonight, the combined HBO/HBO Max and Netflix are tied for the Emmy lead among networks/platforms with eight wins apiece (including the pre-announced Juried Awards). Disney+ is next with six, and CBS, NBC and Prime Video have five each.
Below are tonight’s categories to be announced. Check back as we update the winners list live.
CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS NIGHT 2 WINNERS
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Squid Game • VIPS • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Cheong Jai-hoon, VFX Supervisor Kang Moon-jung, CG Supervisor (3D) Kim Hye-jin, VFX Producer Jo Hyun-jin, Layout Lead Kim Seong-cheol, Matte Painting Supervisor Lee Jae-bum, Animation Supervisor Shin Min-soo, CG Supervisor (2D) Seok Jong-yeon, Compositing Supervisor Jun Sung-man, Compositing Supervisor
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, Visual Effects Supervisor Abbigail Keller, Visual Effects Producer Paul Kavanagh, Animation Supervisor Cameron Neilson, Assoc. Visual Effects Supervisor Scott Fisher, Special Effects Supervisor John Rosengrant, Legacy Effects Supervisor Enrico Damm, ILM Visual Effects Supervisor Robin Hackl, Image Engine Visual Effects Supervisor Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lee You-mi as Ji-yeong
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Marcell Rév, HCA, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta • Three Slaps • FX
FX Productions
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Hacks • Trust the Process • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Laurie Metcalf as Weed
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu
20th Television
Lindsey Alvarez, Re-Recording Mixer Mathew Waters, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Joseph White Jr., Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Will Files, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Mark Paterson, Re-Recording Mixer Craig Henighan, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer Michael P. Clark, CAS, Production Mixer
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Christian Minkler, Re-Recording Mixer Ryan Collins, Re-Recording Mixer Walter Anderson, Production Mixer Jeffrey Roy, ADR Mixer
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
Euphoria • Routines: Call Me Irresponsible / Holding Out for a Hero / Cheerleader • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Ryan Heffington, Choreographer
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
How I Met Your Father • Timing Is Everything • Hulu
20th Television
Sue Federman, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton • the Viscount Who Loved Me • Netflix
a Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia
Erika Okvist, Hair Designer Jenny Rhodes-McLean, Key Hairstylist Sim Camps, Additional Hairstylist
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
What We Do In the Shadows • the Wellness Center • FX
FX Productions
Laura Montgomery, Costume Designer Judy Laukkanen, Costume Supervisor Barbara Cardoso, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Kathleen Felix-Hager, Costume Designer Karen Bellamy, Costume Supervisor
Outstanding Period Costumes
The Great • Five Days • Hulu
Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Sharon Long, Costume Designer Viveene Campbell, Costume Supervisor Anna Cavalerie, Assistant Costume Designer Bobbie Edwards, Assistant Costume Designer
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Meredith Tucker, Casting by Katie Doyle, Location Casting
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Succession • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary • ABC
Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television
Wendy O’Brien, CSA, Casting by
NOMINEES FOR 2022 CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS NIGHT 2
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anacostia • YouTube
Southeast Boy Productions, LLC
Anthony A. Anderson as Sean Williams-Grey
Immoral Compass • The Roku Channel
All Things Comedy, Irwin Entertainment
Bill Burr as Rick
State Of the Union • SundanceTV
See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Brendan Gleeson as Scott
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson • Netflix
Netflix
Tim Robinson as Various Characters
Words with Ike (Cake) • FX
FX Productions
Ikechukwu Ufomadu as Ikechukwu Ufomadu
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Intersection • YouTube
Messmerize Entertainment
Jacinte Blankenship as Jenaya
State Of the Union • SundanceTV
See-Saw Films in co-production with Sundance TV
Patricia Clarkson as Ellen
Desi Lydic Foxsplains • YouTube
Central Productions, LLC
Desi Lydic as Desi Lydic
Cooper’s Bar • YouTube
Liam Films, AMC, AMC Networks Content Room
Rhea Seehorn as Kris Latimer
Bridesman • YouTube
rubbertape
Sydnee Washington as Judith
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Breakthrough Pain • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company
Checco Varese, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 • 1883 • Paramount+
Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Ben Richardson, ASC, Director of Photography
1883 • Lightning Yellow Hair • Paramount+
Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Christina Alexandra Voros, Director of Photography
Gaslit • Will • Starz
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group
Larkin Seiple, Director of Photography
Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Gregory Middleton, ASC, Director of Photography
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Christian Sprenger, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
B Positive • Dagobah, a Room, And a Chimney Sweep • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Steven V. Silver, ASC, Director of Photography
The Conners • the Wedding Of Dan And Louise • ABC • Werner Entertainment
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
How I Met Your Father • Pilot • Hulu • 20th Television
Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
American Horror Stories • Game Over • FX
20th Television
Valerie Jackson, Department Head Hairstylist Lauren Poole, Key Hairstylist
Black-ish • That’s What Friends Are for • ABC
ABC Signature
Nena Ross Davis, Department Head Hairstylist Debra Brown, Key Hairstylist Stacey Morris, Hairstylist Shirlena Allen, Hairstylist Dominique Evans, Barber Lionel Brown, Hairstylist
Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Kim Kimble, Department Head Hairstylist Kendra Garvey, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Patricia Vecchio, Key Hairstylist Teresita Mariscal, Hairstylist
Hacks • the Captain’s Wife • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jennifer Bell, Personal Hairstylist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX
20th Television and FX Productions
Natalie Driscoll, Department Head Hairstylist Nanxy Tong-Heater, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist Michelle Ceglia, Personal Hairstylist Suzy Mazzarese, Personal Hairstylist Lauren Kress, Hairstylist Leighann Pitchon, Hairstylist
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And a Funeral • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Nicky Austin, Hair Designer Nicola Springall, Key Hairstylist
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Stories • Rubber(wo)man Part One And Rubber(wo)man Part Two • FX
20th Television
Tyson Fountaine, Department Head Makeup Artist Elizabeth Kellog, Key Makeup Artist Elizabeth Briseno, Key Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Gage Munster, Makeup Artist Heather Cummings, Makeup Artist Michael Johnston, Additional Makeup Artist Lufeng Qu, Additional Makeup Artist
American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX
20th Television
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist Kim Ayers, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Mike Mekash, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Ana Gabriela Quinonez, Makeup Artist
Angelyne • the Tease • Peacock
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and the Hollywood Reporter
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Ron Pipes, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Anne Pala Williams, Makeup Artist Mara Rouse, Makeup Artist
Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Doniella Davy, Department Head Makeup Artist Tara Lang Shah, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Alex French, Makeup Artist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Assassination Of Monica Lewinsky • FX
20th Television and FX Productions
Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist KarriAnn Sillay, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Angela Moos, Makeup Artist Erin LeBre, Makeup Artist Kerrin Jackson, Makeup Artist
Ozark • a Hard Way To Go • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Tracy Ewell, Department Head Makeup Artist Kimberly Amacker, Key Makeup Artist Susan Reilly Lehane, Personal Makeup Artist
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Saturday Night Live • Host: Jerrod Carmichael • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Jerrod Carmichael as Host
Curb Your Enthusiasm • Igor, Gregor, & Timor • HBO/HBO Max
HBO
Bill Hader as Igor/Gregor/Timor
Ted Lasso • Inverting the Pyramid Of Success • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
James Lance as Trent Crimm
Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu
20th Television
Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas
Hacks • the One, the Only • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Christopher McDonald as Marty
Ted Lasso • Midnight Train To Royston • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Sam Richardson as Edwin Akufo
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Succession • Lion In the Meadow • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Adrien Brody as Josh Aaronson
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
James Cromwell as Ewan Roy
Euphoria • Ruminations: Big And Little Bullys • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Colman Domingo as Ali
Succession • Retired Janitors Of Idaho • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Arian Moayed as Stewy Hosseini
Ozark • You’re the Boss • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis
Succession • All the Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Alexander Skarsgård as Lukas Matsson
Outstanding Main Title Design
Candy • Hulu
UCP and 20th Television
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Peter Frankfurt, Creative Director Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor Rob Slychuk, Animator Nader Husseini, Animator Elizabeth Steinberg, Designer
Cowboy Bebop • Netflix
a Netflix Series in association with Tomorrow Studios
Karin Fong, Creative Director Kiyoon Nam, Designer/Animator James Gardner, Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Designer/Animator Kathy Liang, Designer Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Foundation • Apple TV+
Skydance Television for Apple
Ronnie Koff, Creative Director Zach Kilroy, Editor Danil Krivoruchko, Animator/3D Artist James Gardner, Designer Brandon Savoy, Designer
Lisey’s Story • Apple TV+
Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television in association with Apple
Karin Fong, Director Osbert Parker, Director Henry Chang, Lead Designer/Animator Merrill Hall, Animator Russ Gautier, Animator Lexi Gunvaldson, Editor
Only Murders In the Building • Hulu
20th Television
Lisa Bolan, Creative Director Tnaya Witmer, Designer Laura Perez, Designer James Hurlburt, Animator Evan Larimore, Animator Jahmad Rollins Rollins, Animator
Pachinko • Apple TV+
Media Res / Blue Marble Pictures in association with Apple
Angus Wall, Creative Director Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director Florian Hoffmeister, Cinematographer Ante Cheng, Cinematographer Nathaniel Park, Lead Editor Lucy Kim, Lead Animator
Severance • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Oliver Latta, Director/Creative Director/Art Director/Editor/Animator/3D Artist Teddy Blanks, Typographer/Typography Animation
(JURIED WINNER) Outstanding Motion Design
Home Before Dark • Apple TV+ • Paramount Television Studios in association with Apple
Jon Berkowitz, Creative Director
Brad Colwell, Creative Director
Kimberly Tang, Associate Creative Director
Nolan Borkenhagen, Art Director
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
1883 • 1883 • Paramount+
Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch Productions, 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios
Brian Tyler, Composer
Breton Vivian, Composer
Moon Knight • Asylum • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Hesham Nazih, Composer
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Dan Romer, Composer
a Very British Scandal • Episode 1 • Prime Video
Blueprint Television, Ltd. and Amazon Studios
Nathan Barr, Composer
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary produced by Noah Media Group in association with Little Monster Films
Nainita Desai, Composer
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
David Schwartz, Composer
Return To Space • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary / a Little Monster Films Production
Mychael Danna, Composer
Harry Gregson-Williams, Composer
They Call Me Magic • Earvin • Apple TV+
New Slate Ventures / XTR / H.Wood Media / Delirio Films in association with Apple
Terence Blanchard, Composer
The Tinder Swindler • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary / a Raw Production with Gaspin Media and AGC Studios in association with VG
Jessica Jones, Composer
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
The Flight Attendant • the Reykjavík Ice Sculpture Festival Is Lovely This Time Of Year • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Blake Neely, Composer
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Natalie Holt, Composer
Only Murders In the Building • the Boy From 6B • Hulu
20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+
Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Christopher Willis, Composer
Severance • the We We Are • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Nicholas Britell, Composer
Outstanding Music Supervision
Better Call Saul • Black And Blue • AMC
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Golubic, Music Supervisor
Euphoria • Trying To Get To Heaven Before They Close the Door • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Jen Malone, Music Supervisor Adam Leber, Music Supervisor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Ozark • the Cousin Of Death • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
Gabe Hilfer, Music Supervisor
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Nora Felder, Music Supervisor
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Janet Lopez, Music Supervisor
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Loki • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Natalie Holt, Composer
Only Murders In the Building • Hulu
20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Composer
Severance • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Theodore Shapiro, Composer
Squid Game • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Jung Jae-il, Composer
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Cristobal Tapia de Veer, Composer
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Euphoria • All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name / Song Title: Elliot’s Song • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie, Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics
Euphoria • You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can / Song Title: I’m Tired • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics Zendaya, Lyrics Sam Levinson, Lyrics
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How To Chew Quietly And Influence People / Song Title: Maybe Monica • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Thomas Mizer, Music & Lyrics Curtis Moore, Music & Lyrics
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! / Song Title: Corn Puddin’ • Apple TV+
Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Cinco Paul, Music & Lyrics
This Is Us • Day Of the Wedding / Song Title: the Forever Now • NBC
20th Television
Siddhartha Khosla, Music Taylor Goldsmith, Lyrics
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
The First Lady • Cracked Pot • Showtime
Showtime Presents, Lionsgate Pictures, Welle Entertainment, Pathless Woods Productions Inc.
Carol Rasheed, Department Head Makeup Artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Personal Makeup Artist Valli O’Reilly, Personal Makeup Artist Chauntelle Langston, Key Makeup Artist Milene Melendez, Key Makeup Artist
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist
Pam & Tommy • Jane Fonda • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
David Williams, Department Head Makeup Artist Jennifer Aspinall, Key Makeup Artist Jason Collins, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Makeup Artist Mo Meinhart, Makeup Artist Dave Snyder, Makeup Artist Bill Myer, Makeup Artist Victor Del Castillo, Makeup Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+
CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Silvina Knight, Assistant Department Head Makeup Artist Tanya Cookingham, Key Makeup Artist Peter De Oliveira, Makeup Artist Allyson Carey, Makeup Artist Hanny Eisen, Makeup Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Amy L. Forsythe, Department Head Makeup Artist Devin Morales, Co-Department Head Makeup Artist Leo Satkovitch, Key Makeup Artist Nataleigh Verrengia, Key Makeup Artist Rocco Gaglioti, Makeup Artist Lisa Poe, Makeup Artist Benji Dove, Makeup Artist Jan Rooney, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
The Flight Attendant • Seeing Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Nina Ruscio, Production Designer Josh Lusby, Art Director Mari Lappalainen, Art Director Matt Callahan, Set Decorator
Ozark • the Beginning Of the End • Let the Great World Spin • Sanctified • Netflix
MRC for Netflix
David Bomba, Production Designer Sean Ryan Jennings, Art Director Kim Leoleis, Set Decorator
Severance • Good News About Hell • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Jeremy Hindle, Production Designer Nick Francone, Production Designer Angelica Borrero-Fortier, Art Director Andrew Baseman, Set Decorator
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Chae Kyoung-sun, Production Designer Gim En-jee, Art Director Kim Jeong-gon, Set Decorator
Succession • Too Much Birthday • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Stephen H. Carter, Production Designer Marci Mudd, Art Director George DeTitta, Jr., Set Decorator
The White Lotus • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Laura Fox, Production Designer Charles Varga, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
The Gilded Age • Never the New • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Universal Television and Neamo Film and Television
Bob Shaw, Production Designer Larry Brown, Art Director Laura Ballinger Gardner, Art Director Regina Graves, Set Decorator
The Great • Wedding • Hulu
Hulu, Civic Center Media, MRC
Francesca di Mottola, Production Designer Emma Painter, Art Director Monica Alberte, Set Decorator
Loki • Glorious Purpose • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Kasra Farahani, Production Designer Natasha Gerasimova, Art Director Claudia Bonfe, Set Decorator
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Maisel vs. Lennon: the Cut Contest • How Do You Get To Carnegie Hall? • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Bill Groom, Production Designer Neil Prince, Art Director Ellen Christiansen, Set Decorator
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Chris Trujillo, Production Designer Sean Brennan, Art Director Jess Royal, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Bob Hearts Abishola • Bowango • CBS
Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Francoise Cherry-Cohen, Production Designer Gail L. Russell, Art Director Ann Shea, Set Decorator
Emily In Paris • the Cook, the Thief, Her Ghost And His Lover • Scents & Sensibility • French Revolution • Netflix
MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Anne Seibel, Production Designer Beniôt Tételin, Art Director Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator
Hacks • Trust the Process • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Alec Contestabile, Production Designer Rob Tokarz, Art Director Jennifer Lukehart, Set Decorator
Only Murders In the Building • True Crime • Hulu
20th Television
Curt Beech, Production Designer Jordan Jacobs, Art Director Rich Murray, Set Decorator
Schmigadoon! • Schmigadoon! • Apple TV+
Broadway Video / Universal Television in association with Apple
Bo Welch, Production Designer Don Macaulay, Art Director Carol Lavallee, Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer Stacey Dickinson, Art Director
United States Of Al • Kiss/Maach • Divorce/Talaq • Sock/Jeraab • CBS
Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Daren Janes, Production Designer Susan Mina Eschelbach, Set Decorator
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Angelyne • Glow In the Dark Queen Of the Universe • Peacock
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Composition 8 and the Hollywood Reporter
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kate Biscoe, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Abby Lyle Clawson, Key Makeup Artist Chris Burgoyne, Key Makeup Artist
Gaslit • Final Days • Starz
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group
Kazu Hiro, Prosthetic Designer Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Richard Redrefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist Christopher Nelson, Special Makeup Effects Artist Michael Ornelaz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Impeachment: American Crime Story • the Wilderness • FX
20th Television and FX Productions
Justin Raleigh, Prosthetic Designer Greg Cannom, Prosthetic Designer Thom Floutz, Special Makeup Effects Artist Chris Hampton, Special Makeup Effects Artist Kelly Golden, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Hide And Seek • Paramount+
CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer Kevin Kirkpatrick, Special Makeup Effects Assistant Department Head Hugo Villasenor, Special Makeup Effects Artist Bianca Appice, Special Makeup Effects Artist Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer Toryn Reed, Special Makeup Effects Artist Ralis Kahn, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Barrie Gower, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Duncan Jarman, Special Makeup Effects Department Head Mike Mekash, Special Makeup Effects Artist Eric Garcia, Special Makeup Effects Artist Nix Herrera, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Ali Greer, Editor
Hacks • There Will Be Blood • HBO/HBO Max
Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jessica Brunetto, Editor
Insecure • Choices, Okay?! • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Hoorae, a Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment and 3 Arts Entertainment
Nena Erb, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In the Building • Fan Fiction • Hulu
20th Television
JoAnne Marie Yarrow, ACE, Editor
Only Murders In the Building • Open And Shut • Hulu
20th Television
Julie Monroe, Editor
Ted Lasso • No Weddings And a Funeral • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
A.J. Catoline, ACE, Editor
Ted Lasso • Rainbow • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Melissa McCoy, ACE, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Euphoria • the Theater And Its Double • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions, Dreamcrew, Tiny Goat, A24 and the Reasonable Bunch
Laura Zempel, Editor Julio C. Perez IV, ACE, Editor Nikola Boyanov, Editor Aaron I. Butler, ACE, Additional Editor
Severance • In Perpetuity • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Erica Freed Marker, ACE, Editor Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Severance • the We We Are • Apple TV+
Endeavor Content / Red Hour Productions in association with Apple
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Squid Game • Gganbu • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Nam Na-young, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor Casey Cichocki, Additional Editor
Succession • All the Bells Say • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor Ellen Tam, Additional Editor
Succession • Chiantishire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Project Zeus, HyperObject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions
Jane Rizzo, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dopesick • Black Box Warning • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company
C. Chi-yoon Chung, Editor
Dopesick • First Bottle • Hulu
20th Television, Danny Strong Productions, John Goldwyn Productions, the Littlefield Company
Douglas Crise, ACE, Editor
Pam & Tommy • I Love You, Tommy • Hulu
Hulu, Annapurna Television, Point Grey Pictures
Tatiana S. Riegel, ACE, Editor
Station Eleven • Unbroken Circle • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
David Eisenberg, Editor
Anna Hauger, ACE, Editor
Anthony McAfee, Editor
Yoni Reiss, Editor
The White Lotus • Departures • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
John M. Valerio, ACE, Editor
The White Lotus • Mysterious Monkeys • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rip Cord, the District and Hallogram Inc.
Heather Persons, Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix
a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Brad Beaumont, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Eliot Connors, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor / Sound Designer Shannon Beaumont, ADR / Dialogue Editor Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Foley Editor Alexander Temple, Music Editor Alex Seaver, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, Foley Artist
Barry • starting now • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Sean Heissinger, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor John Creed, Dialogue Editor Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Sound Editor Darrin Mann, Sound Editor Michael Brake, MPSE, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Cobra Kai • the Rise • Netflix
Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Patrick Hogan, Sound Supervisor Daniel Salas, Sound Editor Jesse Pomeroy, Sound Editor Gary DeLeone, Sound Editor Nick Papalia, Sound Editor Andres Locsey, Music Editor Mitchell Cohen, Foley Artist
Love, Death + Robots • In Vaulted Halls Entombed • Netflix
Blur Studio for Netflix
Brad North, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Anthony Zeller, Foley Editor Jeff Charbonneau, Music Editor Zane Bruce, Foley Artist Lindsay Pepper, Foley Artist
|
Ted Lasso • Beard After Hours • Apple TV+
Apple presents a Doozer Production in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Brent Findley, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bernard Weiser, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ashley Harvey, Dialogue Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Effects Editor Mark Cleary, Sound Effects Editor Jordan McClain, Foley Editor Sharyn Gersh, MPSE, Music Editor Richard David Brown, Music Editor Sanaa Kelley, Foley Artist Matt Salib, Foley Artist
What We Do In the Shadows • the Escape • FX
FX Productions
Steffan Falesitch, Sound Supervisor Chris Kahwaty, MPSE, Dialogue Editor David Barbee, MPSE, Sound Editor John Guentner, Foley Editor Sam Lewis, Foley Editor Steve Griffen, Music Editor Ellen Heuer, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul • Carrot And Stick • AMC
High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Nick Forshager, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kathryn Madsen, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jane Boegel, Dialogue Editor Matt Temple, Sound Effects Editor Marc Glassman, Sound Effects Editor Jeff Cranford, Foley Editor Jason Tregoe Newman, Music Editor Gregg Barbanell, Foley Artist Alex Ullrich, Foley Artist
The Book Of Boba Fett • Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Sound Editor Angela Ang, Sound Editor Ryan Cota, Sound Editor Benjamin A. Burtt, Sound Editor David Collins, Sound Editor Alyssa Nevarez, Sound Editor Stephanie McNally, Music Editor Margie O’Malley, Foley Artist Andrea Gard, Foley Artist Sean England, Foley Artist
Loki • Journey Into Mystery • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Brad Semenoff, Sound Editor Steve Slanec, Sound Editor Kyrsten Mate, Sound Editor Adam Kopald, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Ed Hamilton, Music Editor Nashia Wachsman, Music Editor Shelley Roden, Foley Artist John Roesch, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Picard • Penance • Paramount+
CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sean Hessinger, Dialogue Editor Alex Pugh, Sound Editor Clay Weber, Foley Editor John Sanacore, Foley Editor Ben Schorr, Music Editor Katherine Harper, Foley Artist Ginger Geary, Foley Artist
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds • Memento Mori • Paramount+
CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
Matthew E. Taylor, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Michael Schapiro, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kip Smedley, Sound Designer Clay Weber, Sound Editor John Sanacore, Sound Editor David Barbee, Sound Editor Matt Decker, Music Editor Alyson Dee Moore, Foley Artist Rick Owens, Foley Artist Chris Moriana, Foley Artist
Stranger Things • Chapter Seven: the Massacre At Hawkins Lab • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Craig Henighan, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Will Files, MPSE, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Ryan Cole, MPSE, Sound Editor Korey Pereira, MPSE, Sound Editor Angelo Palazzo, MPSE, Sound Editor Katie Halliday, MPSE, Sound Editor Ken McGill, MPSE, Foley Editor Steven Baine, Foley Artist David Klotz, Music Editor Lena Glikson-Nezhelskaya, Music Editor
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: Double Feature • Gaslight • FX
20th Television
Christian Buenaventura, MPSE, Supervising Sound Editor Steve Suhr, Dialogue Editor David Beadle, Dialogue Editor Tim Cleveland, Sound Effects Editor Zheng Jia, Sound Effects Editor Samuel Muñoz, Foley Editor Sean McGuire, Music Editor Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Gaslit • Year Of the Rat • Starz
UCP in association with Esmail Corp, Anonymous Content, Red Om Films, the Slate Group
Kevin Buchholz, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Stefani Feldman, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Sang Kim, Dialogue Editor Dan Kremer, Sound Effects Editor Adam Parrish-King, Sound Effects Editor Sam Munoz, Foley Editor Jordan Aldinger, Foley Editor Ben Zales, Music Editor Chris Rummel, Music Editor Jacob McNaughton, Foley Artist Noel Vought, Foley Artist
Midnight Mass • Book VII: Revelation • Netflix
Intrepid Pictures for Netflix
Trevor Gates, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Jonathan Wales, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kristen Hirlinger, Dialogue Editor Jason Dotts, Dialogue / ADR Editor Michael Baird, Dialogue / ADR Editor Paul Knox, Sound Effects Editor Russell Topal, Sound Effects Editor James Miller, Sound Effects Editor Matthew Thomas Hall, Sound Effects Editor Mark Coffey, Sound Effects Editor Amy Barber, Foley Editor Julia Huberman, Foley Editor Brett “Snacky” Pierce, Music Editor Ben Parker, Foley Artist Jonathan Bruce, Foley Artist
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Bonnie Wild, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Mac Smith, Co-Supervising Sound Editor Kimberly Patrick, Sound Editor Vanessa Lapato, Sound Editor Matt Hartman, Sound Editor Teresa Eckton, Sound Editor Tim Farrell, Sound Editor Leo Marcil, Sound Editor Joel Raabe, Sound Editor Ian Chase, Sound Editor Anele Onyekwere, Music Editor Stephanie Lowry, Music Editor Carl Sealove, Music Editor Dan O’Connell, Foley Artist John Cucci, MPSE, Foley Artist
Station Eleven • Wheel Of Fire • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max presents a Paramount Television Studios production in association with Tractor Beam Productions, Shadowfox Productions, Stone Village Television, Inc., Pacesetter Productions, and Super Frog
Bradley North, MPSE, Sound Supervisor Tiffany S. Griffith, Dialogue Editor Chuck Michael, Sound Effects Editor Matt Manselle, Foley Editor Matt Kelsey, Foley Editor Lodge Worster, Music Editor Brian Straub, Foley Artist
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Wade Allen, Stunt Coordinator
Cobra Kai • Netflix
Sony Pictures Television for Netflix
Ken Barefield, Stunt Coordinator
Hawkeye • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Heidi Moneymaker, Stunt Coordinator Noon Orsatti, Stunt Coordinator
Peacemaker • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Max in association with the Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, DC and Warner Bros. Television
Wayne Dalglish, Stunt Coordinator Gaston Morrison, Stunt Coordinator
The Righteous Gemstones • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Rough House
John Copeman, Stunt Coordinator
What We Do In the Shadows • FX
FX Productions
Tig Fong, Stunt Coordinator JF Lachapelle, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
The Blacklist • NBC
Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
Cort L. Hessler III, Stunt Coordinator
The Book Of Boba Fett • Disney+
Lucasfilm Ltd.
JJ Dashnaw, Stunt Coordinator
Moon Knight • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Olivier Schneider, Stunt Coordinator Yves Girard, Stunt Coordinator
9-1-1: Lone Star • Fox
20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision
Buddy Sosthand, Stunt Coordinator
Stranger Things • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Hiro Koda, Stunt Coordinator
The Witcher • Netflix
a Netflix Original Series
Adam Horton, Stunt Coordinator
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Barry • 710N • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
Clay Cullen, Stunt Performer David Castillo, Stunt Performer Jolene Van Vugt, Stunt Performer Chris Morrison, Stunt Performer
The Blacklist • Between Sleep And Awake • NBC
Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television
Chad Michael Hessler, Stunt Performer
Hawkeye • Echoes • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Carl Richard Burden, Stunt Performer Noon Orsatti, Stunt Performer Renae Moneymaker, Stunt Performer Crystal Hooks, Stunt Performer
Moon Knight • Gods And Monsters • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Daren Nop, Stunt Performer Jamel Blissat, Stunt Performer Estelle Darnault, Stunt Performer Sara Leal, Stunt Performer
Squid Game • Stick To the Team • Netflix
Siren Pictures for Netflix
Lim Tae-hoon, Stunt Performer Shim Sang-min, Stunt Performer Kim Cha-i, Stunt Performer Lee Tae-young, Stunt Performer
Stranger Things • Chapter Four: Dear Billy • Netflix
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment for Netflix
Matthew Scheib, Stunt Performer Jura Yury Kruze, Stunt Performer
Outstanding Television Movie
Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers • Disney+
Mandeville Films
Ray Donovan: the Movie • Showtime
Showtime Presents, the Mark Gordan Company, David Hollander Productions
Reno 911!: the Hunt for QAnon • Paramount+
MTV Entertainment Studios
The Survivor • HBO/HBO Max
HBO presents a Bron Studios and New Mandate Films Production in association with Baltimore Pictures, Endeavor Content, USC Shoah Foundation and Creative Wealth Media
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas • The Roku Channel
Lionsgate, Universal Music Group, FeigCo, the Tannenbaum Company
PREVIOUSLY, Night 1, Saturday PM
The first of the two 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies is in the books, and Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back and CBS’ Adele: One Night Only led the way Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with five wins, including Peter Jackson for directing the Fab Four docu. The Adele special’s haul includes Outstanding Variety Special. See the full list of winners below.
Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum, which was a surprise winner for Unstructured Reality Program, and NBC’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show are the only other triple winners.
One other multiple winner was HBO’s We’re Here, which won for wardrobe and makeup.
Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photos: Chip & Joanna Gaines, ‘Queer Eye’ & ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Plus RuPaul, Simone Boseman & More
The combined HBO/HBO Max and Netflix are tied for the lead among networks/platforms with eight wins apiece (including the pre-announced Juried Awards). Disney+ is next with six, and CBS, NBC and Prime Video have five each.
Barack Obama became the second U.S. president to win an Emmy, taking the Narrator prize for Netflix's Our Great National Parks, and the late Chadwick Boseman won Character Voice-Over Performance for Disney+'s What If... . His wife accepted the award.
HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show took both Directing and Picture Editing/Variety as it prepares to face Saturday Night Live for the Sketch Comedy prize; they are the only two nominees this year.
RuPaul Charles won Outstanding Reality Host again for VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, and Netflix's Queer Eye won its fifth Emmy in the Structured Reality Program category.
HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver picked up its seventh consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.
Among the documentaries, Prime Video's Lucy and Desi took a pair of trophies including one for writing, and HBO's George Carlin’s American Dream won for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. Exec producer Kelly Carlin, the late comic's daughter, accepted the prize.
Shortform awards went to James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series and to the team behind Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time in Late Night.
An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 10, on FXX and stream on Hulu. The Primetime Emmys will air live on NBC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET Monday, September 12.
Here are the winners of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards so far, followed by the nominees for Sunday night's ceremony:
WINNERS
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane • When These Walls Come Tumbling Down • Netflix
a Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Dugdale, Directed by
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
When Claude Got Shot • PBS
371 Productions, Inc., Independent Television Service and Black Public Media
Brad Lichtenstein, Producer Steven Cantor, Producer Jamie Schutz, Producer
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
Mark Monroe, Written by
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
George Carlin’s American Dream • HBO/HBO Max
HBO Documentary Films presents an Apatow/Rise Films Production in association with Pulse Films
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Michael Hedges, Re-Recording Mixer Brent Burge, Re-Recording Mixer Alexis Feodoroff, Re-Recording Mixer Giles Martin, Music Mixer
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Michael Anderson, Technical Director Dan Winterburn, Technical Director Danny Webb, Camera Rob Palmer, Camera David Eastwood, Camera Vincent Foilett, Camera Allen Merriweather, Camera Bruce Green, Camera Robert Del Russo, Camera Brian Lataille, Camera Keith Dicker, Camera Patrick Gleason, Camera Danny Bonilla, Camera Rob Vuona, Camera Dave Rudd, Camera Keyan Safyari, Camera Freddy Frederick, Camera Gabriel De La Perna, Camera Jofre Rosero, Camera David Carline, Camera Kosta Krstic, Camera Terrance Ho, Video Control Joey Lopez, Video Control
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • Union Busting • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director Dante Pagano, Camera John Harrison, Camera Rich Freedman, Camera Ken Thompson, Camera Yayo Vang, Camera Elizabeth Cavanagh, Camera Wyatt Maker, Camera John Schwartz, Camera Augie Yuson, Video Control
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Jabez Olssen, Editor
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy • CNN
CNN Original Series, RAW
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1
World of Wonder
RuPaul, Host
Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix
Northern Pictures for Netflix
Laura Ritchie, Casting by Kat Elmore, Casting by Jeffrey Marx, Casting by
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Episode 1 • Netflix
Northern Pictures for Netflix
Rachel Grierson-Johns, Editor Simon Callow-Wright, Editor John Rosser, Editor
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye • Netflix
Scout Productions Inc. and ITV Entertainment LLC for Netflix
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Martin Kwok, Supervising Sound Editor / Dialogue Editor Emile De La Rey, Sound Editor Matt Stutter, Sound Editor Michael Donaldson, Foley Editor Stephen Gallagher, Music Editor Tane Upjohn-Beatson, Music Editor Simon Riley, Foley Artist
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Paul Wittman, Production Mixer Tom Elmhirst, Music Mixer Eric Schilling, Music Mixer Josh Morton, Re-Recording Mixer Kristian Pedregon, Re-Recording Mixer Shane O’Connor, Re-Recording Mixer Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio Mixer
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
The Beatles: Get Back • Part 3: Days 17-22 • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Peter Jackson, Directed by
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Once Upon a Time In Late Night • TBS
TBS in association with Full Frontal Digital
Samantha Bee, Executive Producer/Host Allana Harkin, Executive Producer Elisa Kreisinger, Supervising Producer Caroline Dunphy, Producer Anthony Zaccone, Producer
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: the Series • Apple TV+
Apple presents a CBS Studios production in association with Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer James Corden, Executive Producer Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer David Young, Co-Executive Producer Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer Diana Miller, Producer
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death + Robots • Jibaro • Netflix
Blur Studio for Netflix
Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried award)
Legendary • Whorror House • HBO/HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Scout Productions
Tonia Green, Department Head Makeup Artist
Tyson Fountaine, Key Makeup Artist
Sean Conklin, Makeup Artist
Marcel Banks, Makeup Artist
Jennifer Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Silvia Leczel, Makeup Artist
Glen Alen, Makeup Artist
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Daniel O’Brien, Senior Writer Owen Parsons, Senior Writer Charlie Redd, Senior Writer Joanna Rothkopf, Senior Writer Seena Vali, Senior Writer Johnathan Appel, Writer Ali Barthwell, Writer Tim Carvell, Writer Liz Hynes, Writer Greg Iwinski, Writer Ryan Ken, Writer Mark Kramer, Writer Sofía Manfredi, Writer John Oliver, Writer Taylor Kay Phillips, Writer Chrissy Shackelford, Writer
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
The Beatles: Get Back • Disney+
Apple Corps Limited and WingNut Films Productions Limited
Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming (Juried award)
We’re Here • Evansville, Indiana • HBO/HBO Max • HBO in association with House of Opus 20 and IPC
Casey Caldwell, Costume Designer
Diego Montoya, Costume Designer
Joshua “Domino” Schwartz, Costume Designer
Marco Marco, Costume Designer
Patryq Howell, Costume Designer
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Bruce Rodgers, Production Designer Shelley Rodgers, Art Director Maria Garcia, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Catwalk • VH1
World of Wonder
Gianna Costa, Production Designer Allison Spain, Art Director
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Nneka Onuorah, Directed by
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls • Naked • Prime Video
Amazon Studios
Deidre Panziera, Lead Editor Hannah Carpenter, Editor Brian Murphy, Editor Jeanie Phillips, Editor
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum U.S. • Netflix
Northern Pictures for Netflix
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation (Juried award)
Arcane • The Boy Savior • Netflix • A Riot Games and Fortiche Production for Netflix
Anne-Laure To, Color Script Artist
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Lucy And Desi • Prime Video
Amazon Studios, Imagine Documentaries, White Horse Pictures in association with Paper Kite Productions and Diamond Docs
David Schwartz, Composer
Outstanding Music Direction
The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent • NBC
Jesse Collins Entertainment, DPS and Roc Nation
Adam Blackstone, Music Director
Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Zero • Fire In the Sky • National Geographic
BBC Studios for National Geographic
Danny Day, Director of Photography Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography Simeon Houtman, Director of Photography
Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
100 Foot Wave • Chapter IV – Dancing with God • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with Topic Studios, Library Films, Amplify Pictures, React Films and Cinetic
Mike Prickett, Director of Photography Laurent Pujol, Cinematography by
Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 • Routine: Opening • Prime Video
Fenty Films & Endeavor Content
Parris Goebel, Choreographer
Outstanding Commercial
Teenage Dream - Sandy Hook Promise
BBDO New York, Ad Agency Smuggler, Production Company
Outstanding Narrator
Our Great National Parks • a World Of Wonder • Netflix
a Netflix Documentary Series / a Wild Space Production in association with Higher Ground Productions & Freeborne Media
Barack Obama, Narrator
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
What If…? • What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord? • Disney+
Marvel Studios
Chadwick Boseman as Star Lord T’Challa
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Juried award)
Annie Live! • NBC • Chloe Productions, The Green Room, Zadan/Meron Productions, Sony Pictures Television
Mia Neal, Department Head Hairstylist
Leah Loukas, Assistant Department Head Hairstylist
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
Noah Mitz, Lighting Designer Bryan Klunder, Lighting Director Patrick Boozer, Lighting Director Patrick Brazil, Lighting Director Matthew Cotter, Lighting Director
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
The Voice • Live Finale • NBC
MGM Television and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon and ITV Studios the Voice USA, Inc.
Oscar Dominguez, Lighting Designer Samuel Barker, Lighting Director Ronald K. Wirsgalla, Lighting Director Daniel K. Boland, Lighting Director Erin Anderson, Lighting Director Andrew Munie, Lighting Director
Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m a Donor! • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with for Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Stephanie Filo, ACE, Editor Bradinn French, Editor Taylor Joy Mason, Editor S. Robyn Wilson, Editor
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show • Save My Edges, I’m A Donor! • HBO/HBO Max
HBO in association with For Better or Words, Inc., Hoorae, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media
Bridget Stokes, Directed by
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adele: One Night Only • CBS
Fulwell 73 UK Limited and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions
