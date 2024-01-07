Creative Arts Emmys 2023: The Last of Us, Wednesday and The Bear Are Among First Winners

HBO’s The Last of Us dominated the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, picking up several technical awards ahead of the 75th Primetime Emmys later this month. The drama series led the pack with five total wins for sound editing, special effects, prosthetic makeup and more.

Also in the first of the two-night celebration, Ted Lasso’s Sam Richardson walked away with the big Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series win, while Judith Light took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actress for her role in Poker Face.

HBO’s The White Lotus and Netflix’s Wednesday secured four wins each, while FX/Hulu’s The Bear walked away with three trophies of its own.

On Sunday, awards will be handed out for the remaining categories — which include Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Structured Reality Program, and Documentary or Nonfiction Series, among others.

An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast on Saturday, Jan. 13 (8 pm ET/PT) on FXX. The main Emmys ceremony, hosted by Anthony Anderson, airs Monday, Jan. 15 at 8/7c on Fox.

Scroll down for a complete list of the nominees and Night 1 winners, then check back here for the full winners list after Sunday’s ceremony!

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

TELEVISION MOVIE

Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Selling Sunset

Vanderpump Rules

Welcome to Wrexham

HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

Dear Mama

100 Foot Wave

Secrets of the Elephants

The 1619 Project

The U.S. And The Holocaust

DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Judy Blume Forever

My Transparent Life

Pamela, A Love Story

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love (NBC)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Lizzo: Live In Concert (HBO Max)

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter (ABC)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix)

CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Julie Andrews, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Mel Brooks, History of the World, Part II

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers

Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie

ANIMATED PROGRAM

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

NARRATOR

Mahershala Ali, Chimp Empire

Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy

Morgan Freeman, Our Universe

Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day

Pedro Pascal, Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World

ADDITIONAL WINNERS

CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING (JURIED)

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration; We’re Here

DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (JURIED)

We’re Here

LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NON-PROSTHETIC) (JURIED)

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

MUSIC DIRECTION

PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION (JURIED)

Entergalactic; The Simpsons; More Than I Want to Remember; Star Wars: Visions

COMMERCIAL

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Jasmine Guy, Chronicles Of Jessica Wu

CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Bear

CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The White Lotus

CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

BEEF

CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

Blindspotting

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES

Wednesday

CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

BEEF

CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

The White Lotus

CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Wednesday

FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

House of the Dragon

MAIN TITLE DESIGN

The Last of Us

MOTION DESIGN (JURIED)

Ms. Marvel

MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Night Court

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

The White Lotus

MUSIC SUPERVISION

The White Lotus

ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

Wednesday

ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

Ted Lasso

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A SERIES

The Great

PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Daisy Jones & the Six

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Wednesday

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

Only Murders in the Building

PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

The Last of Us

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Bear

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

BEEF

SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

The Bear

SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

The Last of Us

SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Prey

SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

The Bear

SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

The Last of Us

SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Daisy Jones & the Six

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

The Last of Us

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

Five Days at Memorial

STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM

Barry

STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

The Boys

STUNT PERFORMANCE

The Mandalorian

