Creative Arts Emmys 2023: The Last of Us, Wednesday and The Bear Are Among First Winners
HBO’s The Last of Us dominated the first night of the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, picking up several technical awards ahead of the 75th Primetime Emmys later this month. The drama series led the pack with five total wins for sound editing, special effects, prosthetic makeup and more.
Also in the first of the two-night celebration, Ted Lasso’s Sam Richardson walked away with the big Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series win, while Judith Light took home the award for Outstanding Guest Actress for her role in Poker Face.
HBO’s The White Lotus and Netflix’s Wednesday secured four wins each, while FX/Hulu’s The Bear walked away with three trophies of its own.
On Sunday, awards will be handed out for the remaining categories — which include Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Structured Reality Program, and Documentary or Nonfiction Series, among others.
An edited presentation of the Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast on Saturday, Jan. 13 (8 pm ET/PT) on FXX. The main Emmys ceremony, hosted by Anthony Anderson, airs Monday, Jan. 15 at 8/7c on Fox.
Scroll down for a complete list of the nominees and Night 1 winners, then check back here for the full winners list after Sunday’s ceremony!
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
TELEVISION MOVIE
Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession
STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
Selling Sunset
Vanderpump Rules
Welcome to Wrexham
HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman And Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy
Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES
Dear Mama
100 Foot Wave
Secrets of the Elephants
The 1619 Project
The U.S. And The Holocaust
DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Judy Blume Forever
My Transparent Life
Pamela, A Love Story
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love (NBC)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
Lizzo: Live In Concert (HBO Max)
Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter (ABC)
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix)
CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
Julie Andrews, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Mel Brooks, History of the World, Part II
Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie
ANIMATED PROGRAM
Bob’s Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
NARRATOR
Mahershala Ali, Chimp Empire
Angela Bassett, Good Night Oppy
Morgan Freeman, Our Universe
Barack Obama, Working: What We Do All Day
Pedro Pascal, Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World
ADDITIONAL WINNERS
CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING (JURIED)
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration; We’re Here
DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM
DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (JURIED)
We’re Here
LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES
CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NON-PROSTHETIC) (JURIED)
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
MUSIC DIRECTION
PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM
SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES
SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES
SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL
SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES
TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL
WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION (JURIED)
Entergalactic; The Simpsons; More Than I Want to Remember; Star Wars: Visions
COMMERCIAL
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING
ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Tim Robinson, I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Jasmine Guy, Chronicles Of Jessica Wu
CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
The Bear
CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The White Lotus
CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
BEEF
CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING
Blindspotting
CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES
Wednesday
CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
BEEF
CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING
The White Lotus
CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
Wednesday
FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
House of the Dragon
MAIN TITLE DESIGN
The Last of Us
MOTION DESIGN (JURIED)
Ms. Marvel
MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Night Court
MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
The White Lotus
MUSIC SUPERVISION
The White Lotus
ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
Wednesday
ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
Ted Lasso
PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A SERIES
The Great
PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Daisy Jones & the Six
PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
Wednesday
PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
Only Murders in the Building
PROSTHETIC MAKEUP
The Last of Us
SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
The Bear
SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
BEEF
SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
The Bear
SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
The Last of Us
SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Prey
SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
The Bear
SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
The Last of Us
SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Daisy Jones & the Six
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
The Last of Us
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE
Five Days at Memorial
STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM
Barry
STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
The Boys
STUNT PERFORMANCE
The Mandalorian
