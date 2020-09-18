Creative Arts Emmy Awards Winners: ‘Big Mouth’, ‘#FreeRayshawn’ Lead Night 4

UPDATED with Night 4 winners: The fourth and final virtual segment of the five-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards Thursday featured the second night of scripted categories, with Quibi and Pixar scoring their first-ever wins and respective Comedy and Drama favorites Schitt’s Creek and Succession taking casting honors.
Netflix and HBO finished the night with three wins apiece, with HBO taking the overall lead with 12 wins leading into Saturday’s FXX-televised Creative Arts finale. Netflix has nine wins so far.
Quibi scored its first-ever Emmys with short-form acting wins for Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones for #FreeRayshawn. Pixar got in the winner’s circle with Disney+’s animated Forky Asks a Question: What is Love? taking Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.
Maya Rudolph’s hormone monster from Netflix’s Big Mouth beat out competitors including Taika Waititi of The Mandalorian, Nancy Cartwright and Hank Azaria from The Simpsons and Wanda Sykes from Crank Yankers for the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Big Mouth Guide To Life also won for Derivative Interactive Program.
Creative Arts Emmys Wins By Program & Network
Here is the winners’ list through four nights:
NIGHT 4 WINNERS
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
#FreeRayshawn
Quibi • Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television
Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
#FreeRayshawn
Quibi • Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television
Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm
Netflix • Netflix
Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM
Shameless
Showtime • Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions
Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
Hollywood
Netflix • Netflix
Nathan Barr, Theme Music by
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions
Labrinth, Music & Lyrics
OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN – JURIED
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates • Netflix • A Concordia Studio Production
Leanne Dare, Creative Director
Eben McCue, Animator
Sebastian Hoppe-Fuentes, Animator
David Navas, Animator
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION – JURIED
Archer • Road Trip • FX Networks • FX Productions
Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist
Cosmos: Possible Worlds • Vavilov • National Geographic • Possible Worlds LLC. in association with FOX
Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Spear and Fang • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Spear and Fang • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Scott Wills, Art Director
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • A Cold Death • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios
Stephen DeStefano, Character Designer
OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING – JURIED
Create Together • YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals
HITRECORD
Brian Graden Media
YouTube Originals
Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer
The Line • Oculus • ARVORE Immersive Experiences
ARVORE Immersive Experiences
Facebook’s Oculus
Ricardo Laganaro, Director
Ricardo Justus, Executive Producer
Edouard de Montmort, Executive Producer
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING – JURIED
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: All I Do Is Win, I’ve Got the Music in Me, Crazy
NBC • Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment
Mandy Moore, Choreographer
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Trent Reznor, Music by
Atticus Ross, Music by
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor
Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM
The Messy Truth VR Experience
Oculus • Magic Labs Media, EAB, RYOT
Brie Larson, Producer
Van Jones, Producer; Executive Producer
Elijah Allan-Blitz, Director; Producer; Executive Producer
Jana Carter, Executive Producer
OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM
Big Mouth Guide To Life
Netflix • Social Life / Netflix
Social Life | Part of Jellyfish Group
Netflix
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM
Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?
Disney+ • Pixar Animation Studios
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler
AMC.com • AMC Digital Studio, Bacon & Sons Film Co.
Dan Appel, Executive Producer
Vince Gilligan, Executive Producer
Peter Gould, Executive Producer
Ariel Levine, Executive Producer
Melissa Bernstein, Executive Producer
James Heth, Producer
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Succession
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Avy Kaufman, CSA, Casting by
Francine Maisler, CSA, Original Casting by
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
Schitt’s Creek
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Lisa Parasyn, CSA, Casting by
Jon Comerford, CSA, Casting by
NIGHT 3 WINNERS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
The Handmaid’s Tale • Household
Hulu • MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Robert Hepburn, Set Decorator
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Jeff Wisniewski, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
The Mandalorian • Chapter 1: The Mandalorian
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
David Acord, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Matthew Wood, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Bonnie Wild, Sound Effects Editor
James Spencer, Dialogue Editor
Richard Quinn, ADR Editor
Richard Gould, Foley Editor
Stephanie McNally, Music Editor
Ryan Rubin, Music Editor
Ronni Brown, Foley Artist
Jana Vance, Foley Artist
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt
Netflix • Netflix
Craig Henighan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
William Files, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
Ryan Cole, Sound Editor
Kerry Dean Williams, Sound Editor
Angelo Palazzo, Sound Editor
Katie Halliday, Sound Editor
David Klotz, Music Editor
Steve Baine, Foley Artist
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Douglas Axtell, Production Mixer
Joe DeAngelis, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Carpenter, Re-Recording Mixer
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Shawn Holden, Production Mixer
Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording Mixer
Chris Fogel, Scoring Mixer
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Watchmen • A God Walks In To Abar
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, Editor
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Succession • This Is Not For Tears
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Bill Henry, Editor
Venya Bruk, Additional Editor
OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
One Day At A Time • Boundaries
Pop TV • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Glo Nation, Snowpants Productions
Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, Editor
OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES
The Crown • Cri De Coeur
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Amy Roberts, Costume Designer
Sidonie Roberts, Assistant Costume Designer
Sarah Moore, Costume Supervisor
OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Sharen Davis, Costume Designer
Valerie Zielonka, Costume Supervisor
OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
Star Trek: Picard • Absolute Candor
CBS All Access • CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment
James Robert Mackinnon, Special Makeup Effects Department Head
Vincent Van Dyke, Prosthetic Designer
Richard Redlefsen, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Alexei Dmit riew, Special Makeup Effects Artist
Neville Page, Prosthetic Designer
Michael Ornelaz, Makeup Effects Artist
OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Patricia Regan, Department Head Makeup Artist
Claus Lulla, Key Makeup Artist
Joseph A. Campayno, Key Makeup Artist
Margot Boccia, Makeup Artist
Michael Laudati, Makeup Artist
Tomasina Smith, Makeup Artist
Roberto Baez, Makeup Artist
Alberto Machuca, Makeup Artist
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING
black-ish • Hair Day
ABC • ABC Studios
Araxi Lindsey, Department Head Hairstylist
Robert C. Mathews lll, Additional Hairstylist
Enoch Williams, Key Hairstylist
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
The Mandalorian • Chapter 7: The Reckoning
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS, Director of Photography
Baz Idoine, Director of Photography
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
The Ranch • It Ain’t My Falt
Netflix • Netflix
Donald A. Morgan, ASC, Director of Photography
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC, Director of Photography
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Vikings • The Best Laid Plans
History • An Octagon and Take 5 production in association with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Dominic Remane, Visual Effects Supervisor
Bill Halliday, Visual Effects Producer
Becca Donohue, Visual Effects Producer
Leann Harvey, On-Set Visual Effects Supervisor
Tom Morrison, CG Supervisor
Ovidiu Cinazan, Lead Compositor
Jim Maxwell, Lead Matte Painter
Ezra Wadell, Lead Massive Crowd Artist
Warren Lawtey, FX Lead
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child
Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richard Bluff, VFX Supervisor
Jason Porter, VFX Supervisor
Abbigail Keller, VFX Producer
Hayden Jones, VFX Supervisor
Hal Hickel, Animation Supervisor
Roy Cancino, Special Effects Supervisor
John Rosengrant, Supervisor
Enrico Damm, Environment Supervisor
Landis Fields, Virtual Production Visualization Supervisor
NIGHT 2 WINNERS
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Saturday Night Live
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
The Oscars
ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Jason Sherwood, Production Designer
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy • Host: John Mulaney
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Episode 629
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Dave Saretsky, Technical Director
Augie Yuson, Video Control
Dante Pagano, Camera
John Harrison, Camera
Rob Bolton, Camera (Jib)
Tim Quigley, Camera
Phil Salanto, Camera
Rich Freedman, Camera (Jib)
Joe Debonis, Camera (Steadi)
Michael Hauer, SteadiCam
Lucan Owen, B Cam
Scotty Buckler, C Cam
Russell Swanson, Camera
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
ABC • Sony Pictures Television, Act III Productions, Kimmelot, D’Arconville, Gary Sanchez Productions, Simpson Street
Eric Becker, Technical Director
Kevin Faust, Video Control
Ron Hirshman, Camera
Ed Horton, Camera
Helena Jackson, Camera
Jon Purdy, Camera
Jimmy Velarde, Camera
Allen Merriweather, Camera
Greg Grouwinkel, Camera
Randy Gomez Sr., Camera
Andrew Ansnick, Camera
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL
The Oscars
ABC • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Paul Sandweiss, Production Mixer
Tommy Vicari, Orchestra Music Mixer
Biff Dawes, Music Mixer
Pablo Munguia, Pro Tools Mixer
Kristian Pedregon, Post Audio
Pat rick Baltzell, House P.A. Mixer
Michael Parker, Monitor Mixer
Christian Schrader, Supplemental Audio
John Perez, VO Mixer
Marc Repp, Music Mix Engineer
Thomas Pesa, Orchestra Monitor Mixer
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Eat Shit Bob! (segment)
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen
String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Editor
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
Fox • NFL Network
Robert Barnhart, Lighting Designer
David Grill, Lighting Director
Pete Radice, Lighting Director
Pat rick Brazil, Lighting Director
Jason Rudolph, Lighting Director
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Saturday Night Live • Host: Eddie Murphy
NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
John Oliver, Written by
Tim Carvell, Written by
Daniel O’Brien, Written by
Owen Parsons, Written by
Charlie Redd, Written by
Joanna Rothkopf, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Seena Vali, Written by
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
The Kennedy Center Honors
CBS • White Cherry Entertainment
Rickey Minor, Music Director
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Apple Music • CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73
Ben Winston, Executive Producer
James Corden, Executive Producer
Eric Pankowski, Executive Producer
David Young, Co-Executive Producer
Sheila Rogers, Supervising Producer
Diana Miller, Producer
OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM
The Masked Singer • The Season Kick-Off Mask-Off: Group A
Fox • Fox Alternative Entertainment Studios
Marina Toybina, Costume Designer
Grainne O’Sullivan, Costume Supervisor
Gabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume Designer
Candice Rainwater, Assistant Costume Designer
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM
RuPaul’s Drag Race •
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Curtis Foreman, Department Head Hairstylist
Ryan Randall, Hairstylist
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Natasha Marcelina, Department Head Makeup Artist
David Petruschin, Makeup Artist
Jen Fregozo, Makeup Artist
Nicole Faulkner, Makeup Artist
Night 1 Winners
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Queer Eye
Netflix • Scout Productions, Inc. and ITV Entertainment, LLC
David Collins, Executive Producer
Michael Williams, Executive Producer
Rob Eric, Executive Producer
Jennifer Lane, Executive Producer
Jordana Hochman, Executive Producer
Adam Sher, Executive Producer
David George, Executive Producer
David Eilenberg, Executive Producer
Rachelle Mendez, Co-Executive Producer
Mark Bracero, Co-Executive Producer
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
Cheer • Daytona
Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Greg Whiteley, Directed by
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
The Apollo
HBO • HBO Documentary Films, Impact Partners and The Apollo Theater Foundation present in association with Polygram Entertainment, 164 OWR, Chicago Media Project, Macro, Bert Marcus Productions, Justfilms I Ford Foundation, Another Chapter Productions, Motto Pictures, A White House Pictures Production
Lisa Cortés, Produced by
Jeanne Elfant Festa, Produced by
Cassidy Hartmann, Produced by
Roger Ross Williams, Produced by
Dan Cogan, Executive Producer
Nicholas Ferrall, Executive Producer
Julie Goldman, Executive Producer
OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
A&E • The Intellectual Property Corporation in association with No Seriously Productions
Leah Remini, Executive Producer/Host
Eli Holzman, Executive Producer
Aaron Saidman, Executive Producer
Ray Dotch, Executive Producer
Devon Graham Hammonds, Executive Producer
Chris Rowe, Co-Executive Producer
Mike Rinder, Co-Executive Producer
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Michael Deis, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Apollo 11
CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, NEON
Todd Douglas Miller, Editor
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Cheer • God Blessed Texas
Netflix • One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Caviar
Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor
David Nordst rom, Supervising Editor
Kate Hackett, Editor
Daniel McDonald, Editor
Mark Morgan, Editor
Sharon Weaver, Editor
Ted Woerner, Editor
OUTSTANDING NARRATOR
Seven Worlds, One Planet • Antarctica
BBC America • A BBC Studios Natural History Unit production co-produced with BBC America, Tencent Penguin Pictures, ZDF, France Télévisions and China Media Group CCTV9
David Attenborough, Narrator
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM
American Factory
Netflix • Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media
Steven Bognar, Directed by
Julia Reichert, Directed by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer • Closing The Net
Netflix • A RAW Production
Mark Lewis, Written by
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
Life Below Zero • The New World
National Geographic • BBC Studios
Michael Cheeseman, Director of Photography
Danny Day, Director of Photography
Dwayne Fowler, Director of Photography
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
The Cave
National Geographic • A Danish Documentary Production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De Hecat Studio Paris Madam Films
Muhammed Khair Al Shami, Cinematography by
Ammar Suleiman, Cinematography by
Mohammed Eyad, Cinematography by
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
RuPaul’s Drag Race
VH1 • World of Wonder Productions
Goloka Bolte, Casting by
Ethan Petersen, Casting by
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
Why We Hate • Tools & Tactics
Discovery Channel • South Cove Productions
Laura Karpman, Composer
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
Apollo 11
CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, Neon
Eric Milano, Re-Recording Mixer
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
Apollo 11
CNN • CNN Films, Statement Pictures, Neon
Eric Milano, Sound Design
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds
National Geographic • Ignition Creative
Erin Newsome, Executive Producer
Sarah Lavoie, Executive Producer
Maricruz Merlo, Supervising Producer
Meghan Gleason, Producer
Matt Wizan, Producer
Tatiana Villegas, Producer
