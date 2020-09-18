Creative Arts Emmy Awards Winners: ‘Big Mouth’, ‘#FreeRayshawn’ Lead Night 4

UPDATED with Night 4 winners: The fourth and final virtual segment of the five-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards Thursday featured the second night of scripted categories, with Quibi and Pixar scoring their first-ever wins and respective Comedy and Drama favorites Schitt’s Creek and Succession taking casting honors.

Netflix and HBO finished the night with three wins apiece, with HBO taking the overall lead with 12 wins leading into Saturday’s FXX-televised Creative Arts finale. Netflix has nine wins so far.

Quibi scored its first-ever Emmys with short-form acting wins for Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones for #FreeRayshawn. Pixar got in the winner’s circle with Disney+’s animated Forky Asks a Question: What is Love? taking Outstanding Short Form Animated Program.

Maya Rudolph’s hormone monster from Netflix’s Big Mouth beat out competitors including Taika Waititi of The Mandalorian, Nancy Cartwright and Hank Azaria from The Simpsons and Wanda Sykes from Crank Yankers for the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Big Mouth Guide To Life also won for Derivative Interactive Program.

Creative Arts Emmys Wins By Program & Network

Here is the winners’ list through four nights:

NIGHT 4 WINNERS

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

#FreeRayshawn

Quibi • Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television

Jasmine Cephas Jones as Tyisha

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

#FreeRayshawn

Quibi • Fuqua Films / Sony Pictures Television

Laurence Fishburne as Lt. Steven Poincy

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Big Mouth • How To Have An Orgasm

Netflix • Netflix

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM

Shameless

Showtime • Warner Bros. Television, John Wells Productions

Eddie Perez, Stunt Coordinator

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

Hollywood

Netflix • Netflix

Nathan Barr, Theme Music by

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

Euphoria • And Salt The Earth Behind You / Song Title: All For Us

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Reasonable Bunch, A24, Little Lamb, Dreamcrew, ADD Content Agency | HOT | TCDY Productions

Labrinth, Music & Lyrics

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN – JURIED

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates • Netflix • A Concordia Studio Production

Leanne Dare, Creative Director

Eben McCue, Animator

Sebastian Hoppe-Fuentes, Animator

David Navas, Animator

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION – JURIED

Archer • Road Trip • FX Networks • FX Productions

Jill Dykxhoorn, Lead Background Artist

Cosmos: Possible Worlds • Vavilov • National Geographic • Possible Worlds LLC. in association with FOX

Dan MacKenzie, Character Animator

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Spear and Fang • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky, Storyboard Artist

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • Spear and Fang • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Scott Wills, Art Director

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal • A Cold Death • Adult Swim • Cartoon Network Studios

Stephen DeStefano, Character Designer

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING – JURIED

Create Together • YouTube • HITRECORD, Brian Graden Media, YouTube Originals

HITRECORD

Brian Graden Media

YouTube Originals

Sam Wasserman, Executive Producer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Executive Producer

The Line • Oculus • ARVORE Immersive Experiences

ARVORE Immersive Experiences

Facebook’s Oculus

Ricardo Laganaro, Director

Ricardo Justus, Executive Producer

Edouard de Montmort, Executive Producer

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING – JURIED

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist • Routines: All I Do Is Win, I’ve Got the Music in Me, Crazy

NBC • Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with Zihuatanejo Productions, The Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Polygram Entertainment

Mandy Moore, Choreographer

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Trent Reznor, Music by

Atticus Ross, Music by

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage

Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Robin Urdang, Music Supervisor

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Music Supervisor

Daniel Palladino, Music Supervisor

