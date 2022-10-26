Creative Artists Agency Announces U.S. Offices Will Close for “Election Day of Service”

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Creative Artists Agency

3BL Media - Leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has announced that Election Day on November 8, 2022, and future Midterm and Presidential Election Days, will be paid Days of Service for all U.S. employees. Leading up to, and during these days, CAA employees are encouraged to engage in nonpartisan civic activities, including text banking and supporting poll workers, to help drive record voter turnout.

"The right to vote has become increasingly and dangerously restricted in the U.S., particularly in certain states, and we hope other corporate leaders, in entertainment and beyond, join us in finding ways to make it as easy as possible for all employees to vote and to support others in doing so," said CAA Co-Chairman Richard Lovett.

"Voting is the action we can each take to ensure a strong, vibrant, and inclusive country that reflects the best of our beliefs and values. Every company can play a role in supporting our communities as they head to the polls," said Natalie Tran, Executive Director of the CAA Foundation and Co-Founder of voter turnout coalition Civic Alliance and nonpartisan voter movement I am a voter.

The CAA Foundation has often used its unique resources at the intersection of entertainment and social impact to support democracy. In 2020, the Foundation partnered with Democracy Works, a nonpartisan, non-profit civic organization on a mission to help Americans vote, to launch the Civic Alliance - which has since become the country's largest nonpartisan business coalition, united by a commitment to a thriving democracy. The Alliance has grown from 40 founding members to a coalition of over 1,300 companies, including Amazon, Best Buy, Deloitte, Hilton, Live Nation, McDonald's, Twitter, and beyond, reaching more than 5.5 million employees.

The CAA Foundation and the Civic Alliance were also founding partners of Power the Polls, a national campaign to recruit poll workers. In 2020, this campaign successfully identified 750,000 new volunteers.

In 2022, the Civic Alliance Corporate Civic Playbook was launched. A free, first-of-its-kind resource to help companies become active players in strengthening the resiliency of our democracy, the Playbook provides a comprehensive set of best practices and nonpartisan tools to encourage employees and external audiences to engage more deeply in democracy.

In 2018, CAA founded I am a voter., a nonpartisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. Since launch, I am a voter. has partnered with the National Football League to launch NFL Votes, an initiative to register NFL players and their fans, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) to create a PSA featuring leading players reminding fans about the importance of voting, and hosted a social media takeover campaign for National Voter Registration Day (NVRD). I am a voter. has also partnered with hundreds of cultural figures and brands, including the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Urban Outfitters, Tory Burch, Mother Denim, Rhode, H&M, Other Stories, and ESPN. Public service announcements featuring model and influencer Hailey Bieber are currently airing in AMC Theaters nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.CAA.com/Foundation.

About Creative Artists Agency

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is a leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in filmed and live entertainment, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, brand consulting, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, trademark licensing, and philanthropy. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA's diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organizations that shape culture and inspire the world. Named Most Valuable Sports Agency by Forbes for eight consecutive years, CAA represents more than 3,000 of the world's top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, and soccer, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, social impact, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities.

Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally. For more information, please visit www.caa.com.

