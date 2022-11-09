Creative Agency & Production Studio HEVĒ™ Teams Up with The Sunflower Network to Support Ukrainian Artists at the ‘Sonya’ Pop-Up Exhibition in New York City

Humanitarian aid organization, Sunflower Network, presents ‘Sonya’ – an online and pop-up charity art gallery and fundraising space exhibiting the work of Ukrainian artists and fundraising towards direct aid to Ukraine

‘Sonya’ Pop-Up Exhibition in New York City

New York, NY, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative agency and production studio, HEVĒ - part of [INVNT GROUP] The Global BrandStory Project - is proud to partner with Sunflower Network, a non-profit organization focused on providing direct and essential aid to Ukrainians in need, presenting the Sonya exhibition. Located in New York City’s Ukrainian Village neighborhood, Sonya will be a physical pop-up and online charity art gallery and fundraising space showcasing extraordinary art from contemporary Ukrainian artists. Brought directly from Ukraine to New York City by the team at Sunflower Project, these pieces each tell their own story of art, war, and identity.

The Sonya exhibition will display the works and portray the stories of 10 Ukrainian artists who range in background and occupation, including some of whom are currently on the front lines of the war with Russia. The works will feature sculptures and paintings directly from Ukraine, with the aim of connecting people across the world with the perspectives of the Ukrainian people, and Sunflower Network’s mission.

HEVĒ, the award-winning studio, is developing Sunflower Networks’ brand film which features footage captured on the ground. Communicating the purpose behind the Network, this film will be debuted at the Sonya exhibition opening reception on November 9th.

On the new collaboration, CEO of HEVĒ, Chris Hercik, states "At HEVĒ, we strive to tell great stories because we believe in their potential to make an impact and move humans to action. It is stories like that of the Sunflower Network that fit so perfectly into our ethos, and I am humbled by the collaboration and passion from the team in bringing this brand film to life.”

Sunflower Network is a humanitarian organization and network of people on a mission to directly activate and empower Ukraine’s emergency supply chain. To date, Sunflower Network has delivered over $1,000,000 in critical relief from bringing first aid supplies to the front lines, and giving hygienic products and clothing to displaced civilians, to funding and delivering ambulances to the cities hit hardest by destruction.

“Sunflower Network is a community united around making a difference which is achieved by empowering people to leverage their own unique talents and interests to serve those who need it most,” said founder and CEO of Sunflower Network, Dustin Ross. “HEVE’s membership in our Sunflower Network community exemplifies this ethos: their shared passion for making a difference plus expertise in evocative storytelling will allow us to directly impact so many people in need. Through our connection, collaboration, and shared values, we arrived at a brand film that, like Sunflower Network, inspires impact.”

Sonya will function as a space for community, fundraising events, and the promotion of Ukrainian arts and culture, with the aim of offering showcased artists a platform to expand their creative journey and careers while supporting their country in the process.

The exhibition will be open to the public from November 10 to December 2.

For more information on the exhibit visit: https://www.sunflowernetwork.io/sonya

Media Kit (Images) 

 

About HEVĒ

HEVĒ, The Global BrandStory Creators, is part of [INVNT GROUP]™. HEVĒ is a small but mighty creative agency and production studio built specifically to be the creators and guardians of your BrandStory. As Brand Guardians, HEVĒ shows partners that anything imagined can be real if it led by a story, powered by strategy, and grounded in expertise. With a Foundation that Great Stories Carry Great Weight and a mission to create the uncreated, HEVĒ is known for its innovative approach to telling BrandStories for valued partners in a multitude of industries. For more information visit www.hevestudios.com

About Sunflower Network

Ukraine is in the throes of a cultural and humanitarian crisis threatening the very existence of the country, its culture, and the people that create its beauty. Sunflower Network’s mission is to provide direct support to those in need at this pivotal moment in history by filling gaps in the emergency supply chain. To date Sunflower Network has delivered over $1,000,000 in critical relief in the forms of 4x4 vehicles, ambulances, field medical supplies, hygiene products, and civilian clothing. And while we’re focused, our vision is much larger: to redefine non-profit’s by creating a model where individuals are empowered to get involved in a way that speaks to their unique skills, passions, and circumstances. For more information visit www.sunflowernetwork.io

About [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT was established in 2020, as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT in 2008, with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. With offices in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.; headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP] represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation division, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram; and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information visit: www.invntgroup.com

 

CONTACT: For Sunflower Network & HEVĒ Inquiries: Emma Bernstein ebernstein@hevestudios.com For [INVNT GROUP] Inquiries: Jhonathan Mendez de Leon jmendezdeleon@invnt.com


