Creation of mosaic a unique tribute to victims

·9 min read

Barry's Bay -- Sometimes things just happen unexpectedly. Seven years ago, on September 22nd, 2015, three local women were savagely murdered, the result of a heinous crime known by many names -- femicide, intimate partner violence, domestic abuse or just plain evil.

The perpetrator's name is not worth remembering but the three women -- Anastasia Kuzyk, Nathalie Warmerdam and Carol Culleton were remembered on the seventh anniversary of their murders last Thursday evening when three provincial dignitaries unexpectedly arrived at the Water Tower Park in Barry's Bay to pay their genuine respect.

Ontario Attorney General Doug Downie was joined by Charmaine Williams, the Ontario Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunities, as well as John Yakabuski, the local MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke. All three were there to help unveil a unique tribute to not only those three lives lost, but to all women who pay with their deserved happiness, sadly destroyed by domestic abuse.

In the cold, wet, grey evening twilight, a truly inspiring monument of smooth pebbles was unveiled to remind anyone who cares to look at the effect that just one small, single life can have upon others. It's a very simple work of public art with all the complexity of a solitary stone thrown across the water that ripples before it happily skips towards infinity.

The evening was hosted by Roberta Della-Picca, a Bonnechere Algonquin from Lake Clear who, as mistress of ceremonies, brought her Indigenous drum and her much-appreciated sense of humour. Opening remarks were then made by JoAnne Brooks, co-ordinator of the End Violence Against Women (EVA), a Renfrew County group formed in the 1980s.

Ms. Brooks simply said: "September 22nd, 2015 is why we're here. Remembering Anastasia, remembering Nathalie and remembering Carol." She then lit three candles in honour of those three women.

"We light the first candle in remembrance; we light the second candle in love and we light the third candle in hope," she said, before asking for and receiving a moment of silence from about 100 people in attendance who were there to honour those three women and, as Ms. Brooks carefully added, "all those who live with intimate partner violence."

Mr. Yakabuski then spoke of a unique moment he will always remember when he first heard about the first of those three murders back on September 22nd, 2015. It seems similar to what Baby Boomers remember about November 22nd, 1963, when John F. Kennedy was shot.

"On a personal and collective basis, we will do everything we can to end the scourge of intimate partner violence," added an emotive Mr. Yakabuski. "We can't bring back Nathalie, Carol or Anastasia, but we can honour them today by ensuring that we follow through with that commitment to do everything we can so that no one else suffers the same fate as them."

Mr. Yakabuski then introduced the Ontario Attorney General, Mr. Downie, who went out of his way to thank front line workers who deal with domestic violence every day. Referring to the recent Public Inquest into the deaths of the three local women that took place this past June in Pembroke, he added, "I also want to thank those who served on the jury and all the participants who gave witness -- bore witness -- to those three women for taking part in a difficult inquest," he said. "Each doing our part makes a positive difference, no matter how small."

The Attorney-General was then followed by Charmaine Williams, the provincial minister of Women's Social and Economic opportunities, who spoke from the heart.

"I do feel so honoured and am just in awe of how you have come together as a community to shine a light on gender-based violence. This gathering is a show of strength as well as an opportunity for healing, mutual support and conversation."

After the formal part of her speech had ended, she asked the audience not to speak of the three murdered women as victims, but "say their names. Say their names! We have to say their names. Carol, Anastasia, Nathalie...We have to say their names! We have to talk about real people who are being impacted by real things."

In another unexpected move not part of the scheduled event, members of EVA were then presented with Ontario medals of appreciation for all their work since the 1980s in fighting violence against women. Often oblivious to the rest of the community, said JoAnne Brooks, their work of aiding victims of intimate partner violence too often goes without notice and so the medals were the province’s attempt to shine a little light on their very essential, if unheralded, work.

Prabhu Rajan, Chief Counsel for the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, then spoke. He led the coroner’s legal team at the inquest this past summer and was praised by Ms. Brooks for his collaborative approach.

"I find myself -- to be honest -- a little emotional," began Mr. Rajan, "because I spent four weeks in this tremendous community dealing with issues that are very heavy, very sad, that don't seem to end.... I have such respect for the women on the front lines who deal with these issues every day. More importantly, I have such tremendous empathy, sympathy, respect for the survivors who have to deal with this every day vocally or in silence. It's everywhere; doesn't matter your race, status in the community, income level, it happens everywhere."

One of the EVA members to receive a medal from the Ontario Attorney General was Kirsten Mercer, the lawyer hired by EVA to represent Renfrew County women at the June inquest.

"I want to acknowledge the families of the women whose lives were lost whether they're here with us this evening or whether they are mourning and marking this day in their own place in their own way," she said.

Ms. Mercer then acknowledged the 34 Ontario women who have been lost to femicide since the inquest first started in June of this year, as well as the thousands of women, she added, who are currently living in fear all across Ontario including many in Renfrew County.

She said the 86 recommendations that came out of the inquest weren't abstract ideas. They were written "for those women who live in real time ... some of whom passed through the halls at the inquest, some of whom sat at the back of the court room, some of whom couldn't even make it through the door.

"I think there's only one thing I want to say. And that is the status quo is not okay! Things in Ontario are not okay. The day the inquest recommendations were being read, three women were attacked, two women were murdered."

She said of the inquest jury that their first recommendation was to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in the province of Ontario.

"That came from the jury, who were members of this community. Six members of this community who gave up weeks of their lives, who didn't have a background in these issues, but who sat and listened to those with front-line expertise, those with academic expertise, and survivors, and that was their conclusion.

"In June, this community came together to look deeply at an incredibly painful and difficult experience in the lives of all of those people in Renfrew County. People in this county remember that day of September 22nd, 2015. They remember where they were....And still, those people came together to look at something very hard," she added. "Whether interested parties -- the legal term -- or whether they were members of your community who were willing to sit on the jury. They did that work, and they came up with 86 recommendations, most of which were directed at the province of Ontario. Those recommendations were written in the blood and tears of this community, and of those (three) women and the other women who continue to live with fear and violence.

"We know those recommendations are hard, we know those recommendations require careful thought and deliberations. But I have to say this community is waiting for a response...we know there is good work being done all over the province by the (provincial) government and at the federal level, but this community is waiting for a response.

"They need to hear a response from their elected leaders. We'll keep waiting. We hoped we'd have a response today, but we will keep waiting. We will keep this conversation open because we believe this community is entitled to a substantive response.

"This community in the face of an unspeakable tragedy with every reason to doubt, with every reason to believe that nothing was going to come of this process, turned away from the naysayers and yet they leaned all the way in; they engaged in this difficult process because they wanted to make their community better, they wanted to make their world better and safer for those who live with violence.

"We cannot let that hope be poured into a spreadsheet or Power-point presentation....This work needs to be honoured with action. This community took murder and made a road-map for change. Today, we are here to honour a community that has taken rocks and made art. We owe a duty of honour to that work."

Jancy Brown, the acting executive director of the Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County, established in 1993, reminded the audience of the fact that, "in Canada, it's reported that a woman is murdered by an intimate partner approximately every six days."

Much musical entertainment followed, provided by local musicians and a troupe of South Asian drummers, but just as darkness fell, the pebble mosaic was finally unveiled. Created by Anna Camilleri, it is intended to provide a public art response to the findings of the public inquest.

So, as a new day dawns, little girls can now wander down to Water Tower Park in Barry's Bay and look upon that most inspiring pebble mosaic and ask their fathers and brothers what it all means.

Barry Conway, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader

Latest Stories

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • 'Cameroonian connection': Christian Koloko discusses Pascal Siakam assisting on first NBA basket

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains how he felt heading into his first game, adjusting to the NBA game and how analytics are different with the Raptors compared to college.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Raptors received 'rock-star' treatment for preseason game in Edmonton

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam will never get tired of the love they get from Raptors fans across Canada.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.