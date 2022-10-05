Creation of mosaic a unique tribute to victims

Barry's Bay -- Sometimes things just happen unexpectedly. Seven years ago, on September 22nd, 2015, three local women were savagely murdered, the result of a heinous crime known by many names -- femicide, intimate partner violence, domestic abuse or just plain evil.

The perpetrator's name is not worth remembering but the three women -- Anastasia Kuzyk, Nathalie Warmerdam and Carol Culleton were remembered on the seventh anniversary of their murders last Thursday evening when three provincial dignitaries unexpectedly arrived at the Water Tower Park in Barry's Bay to pay their genuine respect.

Ontario Attorney General Doug Downie was joined by Charmaine Williams, the Ontario Minister of Women's Social and Economic Opportunities, as well as John Yakabuski, the local MPP for Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke. All three were there to help unveil a unique tribute to not only those three lives lost, but to all women who pay with their deserved happiness, sadly destroyed by domestic abuse.

In the cold, wet, grey evening twilight, a truly inspiring monument of smooth pebbles was unveiled to remind anyone who cares to look at the effect that just one small, single life can have upon others. It's a very simple work of public art with all the complexity of a solitary stone thrown across the water that ripples before it happily skips towards infinity.

The evening was hosted by Roberta Della-Picca, a Bonnechere Algonquin from Lake Clear who, as mistress of ceremonies, brought her Indigenous drum and her much-appreciated sense of humour. Opening remarks were then made by JoAnne Brooks, co-ordinator of the End Violence Against Women (EVA), a Renfrew County group formed in the 1980s.

Ms. Brooks simply said: "September 22nd, 2015 is why we're here. Remembering Anastasia, remembering Nathalie and remembering Carol." She then lit three candles in honour of those three women.

"We light the first candle in remembrance; we light the second candle in love and we light the third candle in hope," she said, before asking for and receiving a moment of silence from about 100 people in attendance who were there to honour those three women and, as Ms. Brooks carefully added, "all those who live with intimate partner violence."

Mr. Yakabuski then spoke of a unique moment he will always remember when he first heard about the first of those three murders back on September 22nd, 2015. It seems similar to what Baby Boomers remember about November 22nd, 1963, when John F. Kennedy was shot.

"On a personal and collective basis, we will do everything we can to end the scourge of intimate partner violence," added an emotive Mr. Yakabuski. "We can't bring back Nathalie, Carol or Anastasia, but we can honour them today by ensuring that we follow through with that commitment to do everything we can so that no one else suffers the same fate as them."

Mr. Yakabuski then introduced the Ontario Attorney General, Mr. Downie, who went out of his way to thank front line workers who deal with domestic violence every day. Referring to the recent Public Inquest into the deaths of the three local women that took place this past June in Pembroke, he added, "I also want to thank those who served on the jury and all the participants who gave witness -- bore witness -- to those three women for taking part in a difficult inquest," he said. "Each doing our part makes a positive difference, no matter how small."

The Attorney-General was then followed by Charmaine Williams, the provincial minister of Women's Social and Economic opportunities, who spoke from the heart.

"I do feel so honoured and am just in awe of how you have come together as a community to shine a light on gender-based violence. This gathering is a show of strength as well as an opportunity for healing, mutual support and conversation."

After the formal part of her speech had ended, she asked the audience not to speak of the three murdered women as victims, but "say their names. Say their names! We have to say their names. Carol, Anastasia, Nathalie...We have to say their names! We have to talk about real people who are being impacted by real things."

In another unexpected move not part of the scheduled event, members of EVA were then presented with Ontario medals of appreciation for all their work since the 1980s in fighting violence against women. Often oblivious to the rest of the community, said JoAnne Brooks, their work of aiding victims of intimate partner violence too often goes without notice and so the medals were the province’s attempt to shine a little light on their very essential, if unheralded, work.

Prabhu Rajan, Chief Counsel for the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, then spoke. He led the coroner’s legal team at the inquest this past summer and was praised by Ms. Brooks for his collaborative approach.

"I find myself -- to be honest -- a little emotional," began Mr. Rajan, "because I spent four weeks in this tremendous community dealing with issues that are very heavy, very sad, that don't seem to end.... I have such respect for the women on the front lines who deal with these issues every day. More importantly, I have such tremendous empathy, sympathy, respect for the survivors who have to deal with this every day vocally or in silence. It's everywhere; doesn't matter your race, status in the community, income level, it happens everywhere."

One of the EVA members to receive a medal from the Ontario Attorney General was Kirsten Mercer, the lawyer hired by EVA to represent Renfrew County women at the June inquest.

"I want to acknowledge the families of the women whose lives were lost whether they're here with us this evening or whether they are mourning and marking this day in their own place in their own way," she said.

Ms. Mercer then acknowledged the 34 Ontario women who have been lost to femicide since the inquest first started in June of this year, as well as the thousands of women, she added, who are currently living in fear all across Ontario including many in Renfrew County.

She said the 86 recommendations that came out of the inquest weren't abstract ideas. They were written "for those women who live in real time ... some of whom passed through the halls at the inquest, some of whom sat at the back of the court room, some of whom couldn't even make it through the door.

"I think there's only one thing I want to say. And that is the status quo is not okay! Things in Ontario are not okay. The day the inquest recommendations were being read, three women were attacked, two women were murdered."

She said of the inquest jury that their first recommendation was to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic in the province of Ontario.

"That came from the jury, who were members of this community. Six members of this community who gave up weeks of their lives, who didn't have a background in these issues, but who sat and listened to those with front-line expertise, those with academic expertise, and survivors, and that was their conclusion.

"In June, this community came together to look deeply at an incredibly painful and difficult experience in the lives of all of those people in Renfrew County. People in this county remember that day of September 22nd, 2015. They remember where they were....And still, those people came together to look at something very hard," she added. "Whether interested parties -- the legal term -- or whether they were members of your community who were willing to sit on the jury. They did that work, and they came up with 86 recommendations, most of which were directed at the province of Ontario. Those recommendations were written in the blood and tears of this community, and of those (three) women and the other women who continue to live with fear and violence.

"We know those recommendations are hard, we know those recommendations require careful thought and deliberations. But I have to say this community is waiting for a response...we know there is good work being done all over the province by the (provincial) government and at the federal level, but this community is waiting for a response.

"They need to hear a response from their elected leaders. We'll keep waiting. We hoped we'd have a response today, but we will keep waiting. We will keep this conversation open because we believe this community is entitled to a substantive response.

"This community in the face of an unspeakable tragedy with every reason to doubt, with every reason to believe that nothing was going to come of this process, turned away from the naysayers and yet they leaned all the way in; they engaged in this difficult process because they wanted to make their community better, they wanted to make their world better and safer for those who live with violence.

"We cannot let that hope be poured into a spreadsheet or Power-point presentation....This work needs to be honoured with action. This community took murder and made a road-map for change. Today, we are here to honour a community that has taken rocks and made art. We owe a duty of honour to that work."

Jancy Brown, the acting executive director of the Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County, established in 1993, reminded the audience of the fact that, "in Canada, it's reported that a woman is murdered by an intimate partner approximately every six days."

Much musical entertainment followed, provided by local musicians and a troupe of South Asian drummers, but just as darkness fell, the pebble mosaic was finally unveiled. Created by Anna Camilleri, it is intended to provide a public art response to the findings of the public inquest.

So, as a new day dawns, little girls can now wander down to Water Tower Park in Barry's Bay and look upon that most inspiring pebble mosaic and ask their fathers and brothers what it all means.

Barry Conway, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader