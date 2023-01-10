The Creation of Accounting Software That Is Easier To Use and Provides Seamless Integration With Third Parties – How SoftLedger Is Giving Back Accountants Their Lives

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Managing financial data is a challenge in itself, managing it easily and effectively is another. A number of enterprises find it difficult to manage the huge volumes of their financial data on a daily basis. Clarity and insight into the financial performance in a useful format, on a timely basis, are essential for businesses to identify the financial impacts of their operations and formulate future strategies accordingly. The complex data and indicators involved in the process often make accounting and reporting a painstaking task. Identifying this issue in financial data management, SoftLedger , a US-based real-time cloud accounting software provider, helps companies get their financial data faster. The software developed by SoftLedger is easier to use and provides seamless integration with third parties.

SoftLedger was founded by Ben Taylor along with his friend Geoff Ostrega, believing that every company should be able to access its financial data faster. Therefore they developed SoftLedger into a modern, real-time accounting software company for growing businesses. Ben Taylor came up with the idea for SoftLedger in April 2015 - back when he was working as an accounting manager for a public company. It always took too long to close the books, and Ben knew that there had to be a better way. Ben started developing software product requirements and sketching out screens in his free time.

"When I was working at a public company, I noticed that it took too long to get financial data every month. This seemed to be because too many processes were done manually, causing delays in important aspects like invoicing, getting paid, etc. I realized that this could be a problem solved by software. That is how SoftLedger was established" says Ben Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO of SoftLedger.

Ben needed to learn the first thing about actually building software. His friend Geoff, an experienced software engineer, agreed to help turn this idea into reality. Eventually, the two quit their jobs to pursue SoftLedger full-time, spending many late nights whiteboarding solutions to a long list of complex problems. In January 2018, Ben and Geoff brought SoftLedger to market with its first paying customers.

Story continues

SoftLedger focuses on providing a modern approach to financial accounting and reporting. SoftLedger's flexible technology enables accountants and developers to manage multiple entities easily, integrate with other systems, and close the books faster. The company provides financial management software for accountants and CFOs. Their cloud accounting software and APIs are seeking to facilitate fast-to-implement, easy-to-learn, and infinitely adaptable solutions to specific business needs. Those needs include consolidation accounting, accounts payable & receivable and financial reporting.

Today, SoftLedger serves countries globally and in various industries, including Crypto, FinTech and Investment Management. While the company has come a long way since drawings on printer paper, the focus remains the same - helping companies get their financial data faster. The Co-Founder and CEO of SoftLedger, Ben Taylor, studied accounting and supply chain management. He started his professional career in public accounting at a big public accounting firm in the Washington DC area.

About SoftLedger

SoftLedger is a financial and accounting software provider, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. The company was founded in 2016 by Ben Taylor and Geoff Ostrega. SoftLedger provides real-time visibility to critical financial data. Their cloud-native business management platform and APIs help organizations manage their distributed operations and assets. This includes a full-featured general ledger, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory management, crypto asset management, and more.

Media contact

Name: Ben Taylor

Email: press@softledger.com

SOURCE: SoftLedger





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/734712/The-Creation-of-Accounting-Software-That-Is-Easier-To-Use-and-Provides-Seamless-Integration-With-Third-Parties-How-SoftLedger-Is-Giving-Back-Accountants-Their-Lives



