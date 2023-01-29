Creating JT's Experimental Lip is Easier Than You Think

JT, one of two members of the City Girls, was seen playing up her luscious pout at Mugler's Fall/Winter 2023 show during Paris Couture Week. The ombre lip was created by makeup artist Sophia Sinot, and is one of the first experiential looks we've seen the rapper in, but we're hoping it isn't the last.

For decades, Black and Brown women have paired hues of brown lip liners with thick glosses to accentuate their lips. Today, the same ode to beauty exists but with even more artistic ideas leaving our minds and entering the physical. Unlike the traditional brown liner method that would fill the entirety of one's lip perimeter with a single swipe, Sinot outlined JT's pout with a brownish-black lip liner shade then pulled a darker color (perhaps a black eyeshadow) down the center of JT's top and bottom lip to create a sharp yet perfectly diffused ombre effect. Quite reminiscent of the fashion looks presented in the show itself, the lip look striked structure, mystery and delicacy all at the same time.

A lip this bold is perfect to try out during the winter season, and if you're anything like me, you don't need to sit front row at a fashion show to rock it (a special date night or even an evening trip to the grocery store will do just fine). Check how to recreate the look in the TikTok below.