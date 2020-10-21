‘We can create workplaces where everyone can thrive’: how to find a diverse employer

Many companies are working hard to address the issue of lack of diversity in their workforces. Surveys show that millennials and generation Z want to work more for employers perceived to have a diverse workforce. Indeed, most graduate applications these days have a line about the company’s diversity objectives. Others go further and commit to ensuring equality and diversity at all levels. But what progress has been made? And is this enough?

“There’s been a sea change,” says Raph Mokades, founder of Rare, a recruitment agency for BAME graduates. “Many employers are really focusing on what is going wrong and putting serious steps in place to change it.”

Sir Peter Lampl, chairman of the Sutton Trust, agrees. Although Covid is causing havoc in the jobs market and many companies are cancelling work experience placements or internships, he says young people shouldn’t be too disheartened. “Our polling has shown that for almost a third of employers, improving diversity in their workplaces will be even more of a priority over the next two years,” he says, referring to recent research from the Sutton Trust. “Although it will undoubtedly be a difficult time for young people looking to get their foot in the door, there is still a focus from many employers in widening opportunities and creating diverse organisations.”

Some are doing better than others. If you want to work for a company that embraces diversity, here’s what you should be looking out for:

A willingness to change

It is the legal sector, says Mokades, which has taken the lead. So why is this? According to Simon Bennett, a partner at Fox Williams LLP, diversity is a priority and something that commercial firms used to be particularly bad at. “Some other professions, such as medicine, have always been much more inclusive, but the legal profession lagged behind. There has been an increased emphasis to try and redress the balance.”

In some cases, it is clients driving the change. “Some larger clients are asking to see firms’ diversity policies before they give them work. It is companies like larger banks and multinational corporates,” he says.

Matt Maciejewski, 24, a trainee solicitor at a large law firm, says it helps to speak out. “Coming from a first generation immigrant family, I used to feel scared to tell anyone where I was from for fear of being looked down on. But as soon as I started talking about my issues, people started listening and helping. I realised it was more inclusive than I thought,” he says.

Progressive recruitment strategies

In many sectors, the recruitment process has changed. Software services, such as Textio, are being used to screen job adverts and help attract more diverse applicants. By replacing words such as “driven by” with “inspired”, or “actionable” with “meaningful”, the aim is to recruit more women and prevent candidates from being put off by certain language. Then there are initiatives such as 2027, which aims to improve the class diversity on the boards of trusts and foundations through training designed to help candidates from working-class backgrounds progress into decision-making roles.

Reporting pay gaps

Reporting pay gaps has also paved the way for progress. According to Kathleen Henehan, research and policy analyst at the Resolution Foundation, an independent thinktank focused on improving the living standards for those on low to middle incomes, the introduction of mandatory gender pay gap audits have forced companies to confront the issue within their workplaces. Research from the Resolution Foundation shows that Asian and ethnic minority workers also face huge pay penalties – up to 17% in the case of black male graduates. Others are going further and publishing “stay gaps”, which show the differences between how long white and ethnic minority members of staff stay at a firm.

Jouja Maamri, 24, who works for an impact investment fund, grew up in a single-parent household after her father returned to his native Algeria. She thinks it’s vital that employers look beyond the recruitment process in this way. “Diversity is more than just a tick-box exercise. It’s not about saying how many women or how many people of colour do we have in our team. When they get there it needs to be a safe and inclusive place, where all voices are heard,” she says.

