How to create the ultimate guest bedroom: top tips from design experts

Olivia Lidbury
·8 min read
how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022 - Erica Davies
how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022 - Erica Davies

Getting the house ready for over-night guests can sometimes seem a daunting task, but there are simple ways to elevate the sleepover experience with very little fuss - particularly if you are expecting company over summer.

Interior designer Linda Boronkay, formerly design director at Soho House, suggests going big on personality if you have a spare room to play with. “Hotels always create a sense of escapism and you can create that yourself with a bit more consideration to your colour schemes. I think painting the walls and adding a nice rug under the bed makes a huge difference and creates a whole new look.”

If you are going down the fresh-paint route, Sophie Gunning of Project Home (an interior design consultancy with remote services starting from £80; projecthome.uk) says: “Warm, earthy, rich hues are ideal for a room used primarily at night. Painting the ceiling the same colour cocoons a space. We’ve just used Tuscany by Little Greene for a bedroom – by day it’s cheery and bounces around the light, and by the evening it’s so cosy.”

Furniture should serve a function but you do not need masses of it. Nicola Harding, who designed the highly desirable rooms at The Rose hotel in Deal, says: “I like using a mix of different pieces from various periods. Don’t fret about symmetry – it’s nice to have a bedside table on one side and then a little writing desk with a stool on the other.” If you have a chest of drawers, try to clear at least one drawer for each of your guests to unpack their essentials. And simple hooks on the back of the door are handy if there isn’t a wardrobe.”

how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022 - Erica Davies
how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022 - Erica Davies

Everyone I canvassed for this feature was united on providing good lighting to make your guests feel catered for. And so, if by some fluke your spare room needs rewiring, then the winning formula is a combination of wall lights and side lights for reading – all of which are controlled from a central toggle switch on each side of the bed. “But a plug-in reading lamp, one on each bedside, is ideal,” reassures Harding.

Of course not everyone has the luxury of a dedicated guest room, and that is where the sofa bed comes into play. Emma Valerio, home design stylist at John Lewis & Partners, says sofa-bed sales have become increasingly sought after. “When buying one, it’s best to consider what it will be used for the majority of the time,” she says. “If it’s for the living room, then go for a design with arms, a supportive back and a fold mattress; if it’s for occasional use and will live in an office or small space, then a clic-clac style commands less room and offers a more streamlined aesthetic.”

John Lewis has launched a range of sofa beds. Part of the retailer’s purse-friendly Anyday range, it has garnered a four-star (out of five) rating. For those with a heartier budget, Gunning suggests looking up the Isla from sofa.com, the Sophie from Love Your Home, and the Pudding from Loaf. “They’re comfortable and don’t look like a rigid, generic sofa bed. And remember: a two-fold mattress is more pleasant to sleep on than a three-fold.”

Gunning is also a fan of vintage screens to zone-off the sleeping area and offer privacy. “They are charming additions to living rooms and great for dividing open-plan spaces,” she says. “Etsy, eBay and vintage marketplaces such as Pamono and Vinterior have lots.”

Perhaps controversially, Harding is of the view of doing away with a sofa bed entirely. “I would opt for a good quality, blow-up mattress instead, as they don’t take up much space. Argos and John Lewis have great ones, and it’s worth getting an electric pump to save the hassle of manually pumping.”  She also champions double beds in children’s rooms: “Guests get a whole bedroom to themselves and kids love the novelty of camping in their parents’ rooms on yoga mats or blow-ups. They’re also much easier to read bedtime stories in!”

how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022 - Katherine Ormerod
how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022 - Katherine Ormerod

Wherever it is that guests are resting their heads, crisp bedding and ample pillows will make up for a haphazard set-up. “For that luxurious, hotel experience, add some 65cm x 65cm cushions,” advises Gunning, “and layering the bed with bedspreads creates an abundance of tactility – try a colourful Welsh blanket.”

Ironing will also win you brownie points. “Ironed bed linen makes a space feel loved and transforms a sleeping experience,” shares Harding. And don’t forget those simple but thoughtful finishing touches that can make your guests truly feel at home. Soho House is renowned for its pack of takeaway toiletries; Boronkay’s money is on “some lovely hand cream or night cream at the side of the bed to add that next-level experience”.

Two real-life guest bedrooms

"I took my inspiration from hotel bedrooms"

Author and blogger Erica Davies lives in Essex with her husband and their two children. Instagram: @ericadavies

I bought the wallpaper for our spare room (Tropicana in ochre by Linwood; linwoodfabric.com) 18 months ago, but it wasn’t until we had the decorators in to do our children’s rooms that we decided to attack  this space.  I’ve always worked from home and the aesthetic of every room in this house is important to me.

I wanted to create a hotel vibe and was inspired by what interior designer Kit Kemp does with the Firmdale Hotels: she has such a knack for clashing prints. Her rooms always look so cosy and inviting – that’s the feel I wanted. Here, I’ve done that through pattern and texture by using rugs and cushions, which add depth. There is a small chest of drawers reserved for guests and the main commode is where I store my out-of-season clothes. Some pieces in here are new, like the mirrored side tables, and some are old, like the Parker Knoll armchair, which was handed down from a family friend and which I had re-upholstered.

how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022 - Erica Davies
how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022 - Erica Davies

I also love scouring TK Maxx, as it’s great for bed linen.  This room has an en-suite, but rather than ripping it out, we took up the carpet and had it re-tiled. I added hooks for towels and sourced a vintage mirror to pull the theme together.  When family and friends come to stay, I make sure there’s fresh towels, a carafe of water and a posy of flowers.

"I’ve taken care to provide plenty  of storage"

Katherine Ormerod moved to a rented house in west London last year with her partner and  their two young children. Instagram: @katherine_ormerod

Both of my parents live abroad, so having them immersed into our family life with a room of their own when they can come to visit is what made us choose this property. Thanks to a gaping-big hole housing a defunct immersion heater, however, this room was so sad-looking and cold. So I decided to make substantial, rattan-lined cabinet doors to cover it up.

I had no experience in carpentry and taught myself as I went along; and while a lot of people said I was mad to go to such lengths for a rental, at £300 for all the materials it cost less than the average piece of furniture. It set the tone for the rest of the room and changed the atmosphere.  I used renters’ wallpaper – a peelable covering that doesn’t impact the surface of the walls at all – then I tied the colours together by painting the fireplace with a tester pot. The silver-grey carpet wouldn’t be my choice, and while the jury’s out as to whether you should layer a rug on a carpet, I’d rather look at this patterned rug (from OKA).

how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022 - Katherine Ormerod
how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022 - Katherine Ormerod

Storage was central to doing up this room and I’ve really taken care to provide enough: there is a nook for  a suitcase, as well as cupboard and drawer space. In one of the drawers there’s everything you would expect to find if you checked in at Soho House: a hairdryer and a little bag with soap and toothpaste. If you’re hosting in succession, then linen sheets over pure cotton are ideal because you don’t need to iron them – my hack is to pop an ice cube in while they tumble-dry and it steams them almost perfectly.

Quick DIY fixes for hosts

  • Create a clear, tidy space by decluttering and storing everything away

  • Upcycle any tired-looking furniture with chalk paint

  • A fresh bar of soap and scented candle will nod to a hotel experience

  • Swap out any harsh lightbulbs for more considered, soft-glow alternatives

  • How does the window open? Explain any quirks or functionalities to your guests

  • Place extra pillows, blankets and hot water bottles within easy reach

  • Leave some reading material, such as books and magazines

  • Add a bit of greenery – even foraged branches  can elevate  a space

Remember the finishing touches

how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022
how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022

Textured cushion (£40)

A bold cushion makes even a plain bedspreads look inviting

still-life-story.com

how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022
how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022

Gingham lampshade (£60)

Go for an eclectic mix by pairing this with an inexpensive stand

humlondon.com

how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022
how to create best guest bedroom visitors diy ideas house inspiration 2022

Floral eye mask (£25)

If your curtains let the light in, pop one of these on their pillow

libertylondon.com

This article is kept updated with the latest information.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Blue Jays president asks for end of program that shuts down street near Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro is asking the City of Toronto to end a program that closes a busy roadway near Rogers Centre on weekends to allow for pedestrian traffic. In an open letter to the city, Shapiro says the ActiveTO program, which was started in 2020 to give people more space to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts baseball fans trying to get to Rogers Centre for weekend games. The program includes several Toronto streets, including Lakeshore West, which runs j

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Canada dumps Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal at world women's U18 hockey championship

    MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • LeBron James can't keep his hands off the Stanley Cup

    LeBron James has been enjoying his offseason after missing out on the NBA playoffs with the LA Lakers, including a meeting with the Stanley Cup.

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad