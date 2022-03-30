How To Create Spring 2022’s Biggest Makeup Looks For Under $50

Ever gone to the store with the intention of quickly grabbing one or two things — laundry detergent or toothpaste, for example — only to find yourself deep in the beauty aisle (and leaving with way more than what you originally came for?). First off, same. And that aisle is about to get a lot more irresistible thanks to CVS’ Epic Beauty Event, which is now underway until April 9. With popular makeup, skin-care, hair care, wellness and more on sale up to 50% off, let’s just say you’re going to want to plan your next “quick” CVS run accordingly.

To highlight just how good the deals are during the semiannual sale, we tasked two R29 staffers — account director Aryn Terry and producer Alexa Rhodes — with a shopping face-off. Aptly called the “Epic Beauty Challenge,” each was given a popular spring beauty look to recreate with items they shopped from the sale. Aside from staying under $50 (which is even easier with the addition of BOGO deals happening in tandem with the sale), the only other rule was to give it their best shot.

Terry’s aesthetic was all about the recent resurgence of ’90s beauty. “It’s definitely a lip-liner moment,” she said after learning what her look would be. “Some lashes, maybe a matte finish. I’m thinking ’90s supermodel.” Rhodes’ look was abstract and artsy, a nod to the whimsical, colorful makeup seen in pop culture (and our TikTok feeds). “That’s something I never do,” she admitted. “I’m very much a no makeup-makeup person.”

Upon entering CVS, both gravitated toward primers, with Rhodes reaching for CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skincare Priming Glow Mist and Terry grabbing Maybelline Face Studio Master Prime. They then adopted a divide-and-conquer approach, with Rhodes scooping up faves like Ardell TexturEyes and Maybelline Volum’ Express Colossal Curl Bounce Washable Mascara and Terry scoring Hydro Bounce Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and L’Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Gloss Plump Lip Gloss with Hyaluronic Acid, among others. All together, they left with a total of five products each, with Terry clocking in at $47.21 and Rhodes checking out at $42.81.

Watch the video above to see how they used the products to create their looks, and shop the CVS Epic Beauty Sale online and IRL now.

