How to Create a Hotel-Worthy Guest Bedroom, According to Designer Erin Wheeler

Erin Wheeler, Designer

Courtesy of Erin Wheeler

Erin Wheeler started the Sunny Circle Studio blog in 2018 to document her DIY projects around her home in Raleigh, North Carolina. Now she gives home-styling tips on Instagram. She likes to mix midcentury and geometric items for a bright and inviting effect. This year, she's designing a serene guest room with a subtle tropical feel in the 2022 Real Simple Home. You'll have to wait until September for the full reveal, but take a peek at her design plan, below.

Erin gravitates toward used—we mean preloved!—art, and designs spaces around those finds. For the guest room, she was inspired by the colors in a botanical print series. The peach, olive, and navy palette, capiz-shell pendant light, and a raffia nightstand will create an elegant, kitsch-free beachside haven.

Erin's Design Plan:

Shell Yeah!

A pendant light made of capiz shells brings a diffused glow.

Capiz Shell Pendant Light

Swanky Sleeper

A velvet headboard will give guests five-star-hotel vibes.

Joybird Lotta Bed With Green Upholstery

Hooked on Storage

In a room with a small footprint, a peg rack will provide ample hanging storage. "When I stay in a hotel, I always wish there were more hooks," Erin says.

Wooden Wall Hooks

Peachy Keen

The peach wall shade is calming and sophisticated—perfect for a guest room—and will accentuate the cool olive and navy tones in the decor.

Valspar Peach Champagne Paint

Holding Pattern

Trendy checkerboard is one of Erin's favorite patterns. Graphic and versatile, it plays well with other design styles.