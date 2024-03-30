How to Create a Fresh and Glowy Makeup Look in 6 Easy Steps

Getty Images

When it comes to mastering an everyday makeup vibe, experts agree it’s all about a glowy makeup look. TBH: Who doesn’t want to walk around looking like their skin and makeup have a permanent Insta filter? “I love a fresh and glowy face for every day,” confirms celebrity makeup artist Erin LeBre, who is one of the pros we looked to for guidance to get this glowy look down.

We asked the pros to share their best intel on exactly how to create a fresh-faced glowy makeup look in only a few simple steps. Plus, we dialed in on the precise products that they reach for in their pro kit because they always know what really works IRL and what doesn’t. Although a fresh and glowy face is more than ideal for spring, the truth is it’s a look that will always keep your makeup and your skin on point 365.

Read on to follow the ultimate step-by-step guide on how to create the most gorgeous fresh and glowy makeup look, according to the pros.

Step 1: Prep Your Skin

“Skin prep is the first step to glowing skin to assure that your base is glowing and hydrated before makeup application,” says Nydia Figueroa, a makeup artist based in New Jersey. This means knowing that your skin is clean, smooth, and hydrated. “I love LimeLife by Alcone Glowing Green Pads—they come individually packed and are gentle to cleanse and tone the skin,” she says. Next, be sure your skin is hydrated to the max. “I look for skincare that has ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and squalene because they help boost moisture,” notes Figueroa, who recommends IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream and Kibon Beauty Radiance Sheet Mask. “Both give skin a beautiful and plump look without being overly greasy and ready for makeup application,” she says.

According to LeBre, when she is creating a pre-fresh, glowy makeup effect for clients on or off the red carpet, her go-to's include: Talika Bio Enzymes Hydrating Mask sheet mask followed by the ultimate MUA VIP Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré moisturizer.

Step 2: Level Up Your Complexion

“Start with a lightweight skin tint to give your skin a natural glow,” says Sarah Egan, a celebrity makeup artist based in New York City. “I like skin tints for a glowy look as they tend to be more lightweight than foundation formulas, allowing some of your natural skin to show through.” Her top pick: Hi Beautiful You Skin Perfecting Tint ($48) because the coverage is buildable but lightweight from the start. “It’s almost like an Instagram filter for the face,” she says.

Egan also recommends ditching a foundation brush when going for a glowy finish and opting to blend with your fingertips instead. “Blend a pea-sized amount of tint to your palm and then gently dab it into your skin with your fingertips—the heat from your fingers will emulsify the product and help it blend beautifully,” she says. “I also recommend using your fingers versus a brush so that you don’t waste any product on a brush plus a brush application for a skin tint can feel heavy.”

If your skin is on the oily side, Figueroa says to try her unique target powdering technique. “Target powdering is an amazing technique to get rid of bad shine on the face and allows the highlighter to be the star of the show,” she explains. “Press a powder that is more matte on areas that may look sweaty on the face instead of glowy and usually include the forehead, sides of the nose, and top of the lip—I also love to use a small brush or a triangle finger puff to apply the powder precisely where it’s needed.”

Step 3: Hit High Points with Highlighter

Probably the most important step to master the fresh and glowy makeup look and the easiest to mess up if you don’t use the right texture, color, and application technique. “I use glow drops or a powder highlighter and strategically place it on the brow bone and then sweep it into the cheekbones,” explains Rokael Lizama, a celebrity makeup artist and founder of his namesake makeup line Rokael Beauty. “I also like to apply them down the bridge of the nose and in the inner parts of the eyes by the tear ducts to open the eyes and separate them.”

Benefit national brow and beauty authority Autumn Estelle says she uses a soft rose-gold tone highlighter on most skin when going for this kind of glow. “For a dewy glow, add Benefit High Beam Liquid Highlighter, to the high points of your cheekbones and brow bone for an extra touch of highlight,” she explains. “Simply dab onto your skin and blend in with your fingertips, letting the product melt into your skin—this shade offers a subtle luminescence to the skin, making you look radiant and youthful.”

After highlighter, Lizama says if you want to finish off the look with a more bronzy, glowy finish then add some cream bronzer, too. “I apply it to the eyes like an eyeshadow and I also lightly apply it to the hollows of the cheekbones and the perimeter of the face to create warmth and definition,” he says. (His favorite is Huda Beauty Tantour Contour and Bronzer Cream.)

Step 4: Create a Flush Effect

“Add a bit of cream or liquid blush to the apples of your cheek for a glowy, fresh look because they make skin look like it is flushed naturally,” says Egan, who swears by Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush. “Lightly dab the tip of the applicator in two to three spots on the apple of your cheek, going upward toward your ear, then using your fingertips, softly blend upward for a natural flush.” Always do a less is more approach because it’s easier to add than take color down.







Tips

Egan says to add color to the back of your hand, not right to your cheeks, then dab and apply to have more control over the color.







NYC-based celebrity makeup artist and educator Carly Giglio says that “adding a flush of blush to the cheeks is what gives the healthy, fresh look to the skin,” she explains. “A super easy pro tip is to tap whatever is left on your fingertips across the bridge of the nose—this gives a fresh, healthy sunkissed look to the face because the cheeks and bridge of the nose are where the sun naturally hits, so it lends to the natural look,” she explains. And if you prefer a more sheer flush, “press color onto the cheeks with a damp blending sponge like the Original Beautyblender,” she recommends.

Step 5: Lightly Define Eyes and Lashes

“For a fresh, glowing makeup eyes should enhance not overpower—think effortless and radiant,” Giglio says. She suggests skipping shadow altogether or simply sweeping a matte shade that’s close to your natural skin tone all over your lid. “The MakeupbyMario Ethereal Eyes Palette is perfect with a few glistening shimmer shadows along with mattes to create depth and dimension,” she says. “Next, use your fingertip to dip into one of the shimmer shades and press into the center of the eyelid to create a brightening effect.”

Always finish with a few clean coats of mascara but avoid too many layers and aim for zero clumps. “You want to help lashes stand out and finish the eye but not overpower like Arbonne Elevate Mascara,” she explains.

Step 6: Go for a Sheer Gloss or Oil

“A fresh, glowy makeup look is not complete without lips that look healthy, full and have a great shine,” says Egan, who suggests finishing the look with a clear or lightly tinted gloss or lip oil. According to Giglio, a glossy lip is all you need for this look. “Something to add that shine and radiance to the look, but not be the full coverage focus of it,” she adds. “Choose a color that will balance with the cheek color you applied - in the same color family to keep harmony in the look.” Try an oil-based formula that imparts shine with zero stickiness such as Byroe Black Cherry Lip Oil, $40.

