Need to create a folder in Gmail? Here's how to make a label so emails don't get lost.

Is your inbox filled with emails? It is easy for your Gmail to become inundated with message after message. But there is an easy way to ensure your emails do not get lost in the abyss that is your main inbox.

Gmail has the option to create folders or "labels" so your emails go to the right place within your account. Whether it is an important notice from work, a bill you have to pay or a promotional message from your favorite skincare brand, you won't have to worry about these emails getting misplaced.

It's time to clean up your cluttered inbox. Here is how to create folders or "labels" in Gmail.

How to create folders in Gmail

Here is how to create folders in Gmail on a desktop:

Log into Gmail.

On the left sidebar, go to "Labels."

Select the "+" symbol to "create a new label."

Fill the name of your folder under "Please enter a new label name."

You may choose to put this folder under a "nest label." Click the box next to "Nest label under:" and select your choice from the drop menu.

Choose "Create." Your new folder is made.

Here is how to create folders in Gmail via a smartphone:

Launch the Gmail application.

Select the three horizontal line symbol.

Scroll to "Labels."

Choose "Create New."

Enter the label name in the text box.

Click "Save" in the upper right corner. Your new folder is ready.

