13 ways to create a bougie spa bathroom on a budget with these Amazon finds

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As much as you deserve to book a romantic trip to a Poconos spa with your future hubby Harry Styles, not all wishes come true. I know, it sucks. But one thing that you can do is upgrade your decidedly meh (sorry, not sorry) bathroom situation and transform it into a calming oasis.

This spa bathroom upgrade doesn't have to cost thousands of dollars like on HGTV. In fact, I took the liberty of scouring Amazon for affordable bathroom items that will help you get your zen on.

From plush towels to showerheads with hard water filters, the goal here is to make sure you feel like you're diving into an XXL tub of Crème de la Mer every time you step into your brand-new spa bathroom. Yes, even if you're just taking a poo.

So slip on your cozy robe (a must!), comb a hair treatment through your locks and let's get to work.

undefined

Buy Now

The aroma of this candle was specially created to be therapeutic. Blending essential oils together — including eucalyptus and chamomile — to strike the perfect combination of aromatherapy. Sounds like bliss, no?

undefined

Buy Now

Add a hidden LED backlight to your bathroom mirrors and bring the glowiest vibes to your bath rituals. This set is super easy to install and has six levels of brightness to fit whatever mood you're in.

undefined

Buy Now

I'm just as surprised as you are that a towel warmer — aka the height of spa bathroom luxury — costs less than a pair of headphones. But, hey, I'll take it! This large warming bucket can fit up to two XL towels and seamlessly fits in with any bathroom decor.

Story continues

undefined

Buy Now

It all begins with towels. More than 40,000 Amazon shoppers agree that these are the fluffiest white towels for the most affordable price. The set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels and four washcloths.

P.S.: Whether they're sitting in a decorative pile or you're using one to slowly wipe off a hydrating face mask like in every YouTube tutorial, multiple washcloths are key.

undefined

Buy Now

All of your bath products hanging out in the shower corner is most definitely not the vibes. Replace the pile with this sleek pack of two matte black shower caddies. It comes with adjustable hooks and adheres to the tile even better than suction cups.

undefined

Buy Now

If you have yet to tie a fresh eucalyptus bunch to your shower head, this will change your life (this is what it looks like!). The steam from the shower releases the natural oil in the eucalyptus for the most rejuvenating and cleansing experience. This bunch is hand-picked from California, packaged with care and comes with a ribbon for hanging!

undefined

Buy Now

To make your routine shower feel just as relaxing as a tub soak, plop down one of these steamers. Watch it dissolve and take a deep breath in. Pro tip: If you work from home, use one of these during a mid-day shower between meetings. It's way better than that third cup of coffee.

undefined

Buy Now

Bath products come in ugly bottles. That's just a fact. So order these and use the handy funnel (included with purchase) to pour your favorite shampoo and conditioner out of their unaesthetic bottles and into these chic ones. You can also order a pack of four for your body wash, deep conditioning masks, lotions, etc.

undefined

Buy Now

A rain showerhead is a must for the spa bathroom experience. This one features a filter that removes chlorine and other harmful impurities like lead and mercury from your water. Your hair, skin and nails will thank you.

undefined

Buy Now

Remember when we talked about ugly shampoo bottles? Well, ugly toothbrushes are even worse — but they're kind of a bathroom necessity. Lucky for everyone, quip, the fan-favorite electric toothbrush comes in a chic gold that you'll want to look at every day. Mount it to your mirror or somewhere on your bathroom wall and show it off.

undefined

Buy Now

A bamboo bathtub tray for books, snacks and booze is non-negotiable.

undefined

Buy Now

Like an IRL spa experience, just ask Alexa what the weather is outside or to play your favorite morning news podcast without lifting a single finger. Ah, so fancy.

undefined

Buy Now

This is self-explanatory. :)

If you liked this story, shop these editor-approved spring picks from Nordstrom.

The post 13 ways to create a bougie spa bathroom on a budget with these Amazon finds appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

This is the best bra you'll ever wear, according to our editors

Yes, you need to buy new underwear — this high-quality, affordable cotton pair is the best purchase I've ever made

The 5 best small sustainable bedding brands to shop right now

The Dyson Airwrap is finally back in stock — here's where to get it on sale for 20% off