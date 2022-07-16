Create an Action Figure Version of Yourself With Hasbro's "Selfie Series"

Hasbro has partnered with 3D printing company Formlabs to launch its new "Selfie Series," which allows customers to create six-inch action figures of themselves.

The collector-grade figurines can be customized via the Hasbro Pulse app, where you can scan your face, and choose your desired figure with your very own hairstyle. Customers have the option to select characters from Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers and G.I. Joe, ranging from Iron Man and Black Panther to Snake Eyes and X-Wing Pilot.

"Our work with Hasbro continues to evolve to be at the forefront of innovation. 3D printing has long been viewed as a prototyping tool, but the Hasbro Selfie Series personalization platform demonstrates that Formlabs enables end-product manufacturing at scale," Formlabs' CEO and co-founder Max Lobovsky said in a statement. "I love making and personalizing things I use and am excited to see how fans react to this new 3D printing-powered experience."

The Hasbro "Selfie Series" will officially be available this coming fall in the U.S. for $60 USD.