Creamfields North: Thousands enjoy big tunes and dance moves

Thousands have enjoyed a weekend of big tunes, dance moves and DJ sets at Creamfields North.

The festival in Daresbury, Cheshire, saw sets from dozens of top artists, including David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Becky Hill, Carl Cox and Fatboy Slim.

The swirling mix of music was matched by the ever-changing weather, which saw the many bucket hats double up as cover from both rain and sunshine.

Not that anything could have dampened the spirits of the exuberant crowd.

