Creamery does it the old-fashioned way

Updated ·7 min read

He's the visionary; she's the facilitator who helps get things done, she says.

Ellen and Josh Biemond are the brains and the brawn behind Biemond Upper Canada Creamery, a small dairy production and processing business in Iroquois that has taken North Grenville by storm.

"It's organic, grass fed and local and it's good value," said Jim Beveridge, owner of B&H Your Community Grocer in Kemptville, the first retailer to carry Upper Canada Creamery products. "We actually do quite well with their products; they have a loyal following."

Beveridge has been one of the company's first and biggest supporters, helping his customers discover the creamery.

"It's a really fine farm fresh milk with cream on top. It's going back to the days when milk tasted like milk," said Doug McDonald, a Kemptville resident who says he was introduced to Upper Canada Creamery products a year and a half ago by Beveridge. He and his wife now purchase two quarts of milk every week, and would not go back.

That return to past practices is central to the Biemonds' philosophy.

"We're about preserving history, but doing it in a modern sense," said Ellen, pointing out that there were, at one time, numerous small dairy producers in the area and the region was once a cheese making mecca.

"Six years ago I was looking for a yogurt that had nothing but milk and bacterial culture, I found Biemond Upper Canada Creamery yogurt at B&H, it had just started being sold in town," said Kemptville resident Elizabeth Fleury.

In processing their milk, they keep it simple. Their yogurt has two ingredients – milk and bacterial culture; their cheese consists of organic milk, sea salt, live bacteria and rennet (an enzyme that coagulates milk for cheese making).

"Cheese should not have 12 ingredients listed," said Ellen.

Their milk is just organic pasteurized milk and because it's not homogenized the cream will rise to the top.

In the summer they produce ice cream, and at Christmas they've introduced a farm fresh egg nog.

Because Upper Canada Creamery cows forage most of the year the taste of their milk can vary.

"For some people the fluid milk can be a bit different, because they are grass fed, and the taste can change depending on the season, and of course that's something that isn't prevalent in the dairy industry anymore," said Beveridge.

That's the whole idea, say the Biedmonds; that's what milk used to be before homogenization.

"Our whole vision is full fat, whole dairy, what the cow gives that day is what you get," said Ellen. "The milk is 4.8 per cent butter fat and we don't take the cream off or separate the milk, we don't mess with it."

The Biemonds are second-generation dairy farmers. It was Josh's parents, who emigrated to Canada from Holland, who started the farm in 1981, introducing organic farm practices at the dairy in 1989 long before "organic" had acquired its current cachet.

"They saw value in prevention rather than band-aid remedies, and Josh was raised in that belief system," said Ellen. "They saw value in treating the soil and animals the way they were meant to be treated."

Josh, with his brother, bought the farm from Josh's dad in 2011. Following on the family's philosophy, the next generation continued to grow the farm from 140 acres to 400 acres and in 2015 decided to become processors as well as producers.

"The milk truck comes here every day, they sample and measure our milk output and then move it 250 feet to our processing plant," said Josh.

They are fully-licensed, federally-inspected and provincially-regulated like any other dairy operation – bound by quotas and all. Still, Upper Canada Creamery falls within an exclusive group of producer-processors, because they’re a single-source operation, meaning they don’t buy any milk or cream from any other producer.

"There are only 14 single-source on-farm operations in Ontario," said Ellen.

Their goal is to mimic and respect nature – and the balance that nature demands.

"If we take something from the soil, we have to replace it," said Ellen.

With a herd of about 50 cows, it's a "small" operation, with an average of 42 cows being milked at any one time. Each cow produces about 22 litres of milk per day, giving them just under 1,000 litres per day.

From May to November the Biemond cows are fed fresh grass and are moved from one pasture to another three times a day; between November and April the cows are moved into an open barn measuring 671 square meters (7,200 square feet), where they are fed on dry hay and silage. These cows are not confined to stalls.

"There are 82 minerals in a forage diet, compared to nine minerals in a corn diet," said Josh. "We grow 100 per cent of what we need for our cows here on the farm."

The Biemond farm includes 100 acres for pasture, 100 acres of hay fields for winter feed, 100 acres for grains and cropping, and 70 acres for straw for bedding. Because they are a certified organic farm, they rotate their crops to ensure that the nutrients that are taken out of the soil by one crop get put back into the soil with the next crop.

"There's a certain order of rotation that we follow to preserve the micro-nutrients in the soil," said Ellen.

Immersed in their craft, the Biemonds also breed their own cows to achieve a herd that suits the quality they're looking to produce. According to Josh there are about 20 different breeds of cows and he cross-breeds 10 of those to produce optimum milk and avoid genetic problems inherent to certain breeds.

"Every breed has its special traits, so for example Jersey cows are known for their cream, Swiss cows for the fat-to-protein content that makes great cheese, Holsteins are known for the volume of milk they give and so on," said Josh, explaining that breeding cows is not unlike breeding dogs for certain traits.

According to Josh a cow can live up to 20 years; his cows give milk for between six to eight years, while the average milk cow in a commercial operation will only be milked for three and half years.

"My cows are bred differently, raised differently, so that at one or two days old, they're out on the pasture and they get to be a cow! As a result my cows lactate longer, live longer because they get fed better food, and are treated more humanely; it's no different than a human being," said Josh.

The couple have four children, all of whom help out in one way or another.

"Our 15-year-old mans the store when I'm busy, but we also have two full-time employees that work in the office, and Josh has a part-time employee that helps with the milking, and there are four neighbours we can call on to help out on a part-time basis when we need them," said Ellen.

In 2016 the Biemonds were recognized for their work with the regional Premier's Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence.

Biemond Upper Canada Creamery’s products can now be found not only at B&H in Kemptville but also at Jonsson's Your Independent Grocer in Kemptville and about 200 outlets in the region. In Brockville their products can be found at The Butcher Shop; their yogurt at the Metro and sometimes at Giant Tiger.

Heddy Sorour, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Source: Deshaun Watson requests trade from Texans

    Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

  • Masahiro Tanaka returning to original Japanese team after 7 seasons with Yankees

    Masahiro Tanaka is headed back to Japan to play for his original NPB team, the Rakuten Eagles.

  • Ben Roethlisberger wants to return to Steelers, doesn't care about 2021 salary

    Ben Roethlisberger said on Thursday that he's willing to restructure his contract so he can return to the Steelers in 2021.

  • Canadiens rookie Alexander Romanov is living up to all the hype

    The 21-year-old defenceman has wasted little time making his impact felt with the Canadiens.

  • Patrick Mahomes laughs off Jets coach Robert Saleh's 'little old man jog' comment

    Don't be fooled by Patrick Mahomes' "little old man jog" in the Super Bowl, Bucs defenders.

  • Tom Brady had no idea where New England was after getting drafted by Patriots

    Tom Brady was even more confused after his plane landed in Rhode Island, not Massachusetts.

  • How Nick Nurse makes mental health a priority for Raptors

    On #BellLetsTalk Day, Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses how he’s kept himself motivated and sharp over the past nine months and discloses what songs he’s learning on the guitar.

  • Jorge Masvidal is training Jake Paul for fight against Ben Askren

    Jake Paul thinks he can knock out Ben Askren in under five seconds.

  • Naomi Osaka becomes part-owner of NWSL's North Carolina Courage

    Naomi Osaka is broadening her interest in women's sports, investing in a professional women's soccer team.

  • Spurs coach Gregg Popovich receives COVID-19 vaccine as part of NBA's awareness campaign

    Video of a masked Popovich receiving the vaccine is featured in a public-service announcement scheduled to air during the league’s Thursday night doubleheader on TNT.

  • Mad Bets: UFC Overeem vs. Volkov Betting Odds

    Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the&nbsp;Heavyweight Main Event between Alistair Overeem vs. Alexander Volkov from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sat. February 6.

  • UConn's new shirts feature letter from Gianna Bryant

    "When you think you can't, UConn."

  • Nassau County exec wants street named after sophomore basketball star killed in car crash

    Uniondale High School called Jomani Wright the "definition of a student athlete."

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Andy Reid happy for longtime assistant David Culley, 'not so glad' Eric Bieniemy got passed over again

    David Culley worked under Reid for more than a decade and a half.

  • Trae Young-led Hawks holding own against league's best as they focus on making the playoffs

    The third-year guard issued Yahoo Sports an exclusive phone interview to discuss what he was thinking late in the game, the misperception of the Hawks’ locker room and a look into the latest phase of the franchise’s developmental chapter.

  • Mad Bets: Is Travis Kelce the best value for MVP?

    Minty Bets &&nbsp;Jared Quay discuss the line movement for MVP for the Chiefs-Buccaneers big game on Sunday, February 7.

  • Tennessee rides with Heupel, Kentucky’s coach Cal blues, Forde’s HOF call

    We begin this edition of the Yahoo Sports College Podcasts congratulating Pat Forde on his induction into the US Basketball Writers Hall of Fame. Our long-time friend from Sports Illustrated joined the likes of Dan Wetzel when he got the call this week.  The ongoing saga on Rocky Top rolls on as AD Danny White turned to his old school to hire Josh Heupel as the next head coach of the Volunteers. What can Tennessee fans expect from the former Sooner signal-caller?  Misery finds company with a quick trip up I-75 where Kentucky basketball fans are bemoaning one of the worst seasons in many seasons. Will coach John Calipari bolt for greener pastures?

  • Ron Rivera's family announces he is officially cancer-free

    Great news in Washington.

  • Canadian Antony Auclair, Tampa Bay Buccaneers preparing to face Chiefs in Super Bowl

    Canadian tight end Antony Auclair is still having trouble accepting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl in their home city. The Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NFL's marquee game with a 31-26 road win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. So Tampa Bay will have home-field advantage when its faces the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. "I just don't realize it fully yet," Auclair said Thursday during a video conference. "I haven't been sleeping well the past couple of days, I'm so excited, man. "It's just a crazy year with COVID and all the protocols we've been through. Not having that many fans at games, it has felt so much different but it's unbelievable to be here." The six-foot-six, 256-pound Auclair, in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, will become the 17th Canadian to appear in a Super Bowl. If the Buccaneers win, the 27-year-old native of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., will become the 10th Canuck to play on a victorious squad. Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, of Mont-Sainte-Hilaire, Que., was a starter last year in Kansas City's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. But Duvernay-Tardif, who received his medical degree from McGill in 2018, won't appear in this year's game. Last summer he became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season, choosing instead to work as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility. Another Canadian, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter of North Bay, Ont., was also on the Chiefs' 53-man roster last year but was inactive for the Super Bowl and is currently with the Los Angeles Chargers. All three players share the same agent, Montreal-based Sasha Ghavami. Auclair said Duvernay-Tardif has yet to reach out to him. But Auclair's goal this year was to meet up with his provincial counterpart in this year's Super Bowl. "That would've been sick just to play against him in the Super Bowl," Auclair said. "It might be in another year." Tampa Bay made headlines this off-season with the addition of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady, 43, who won six Super Bowls with New England, will make his 10th career appearance in the NFL's marquee game and is just the fourth NFL quarterback to reach the title game with multiple franchises. "He's got to be the greatest teammate of all time," Auclair said of Brady. "It gives you a lot of confidence to know this guy trusts you. "That's big as a rookie, that's big for a player like me who's not even from the States. Just to get his confidence and trust in you, that's a lot for me and a lot of guys." Gronkowski has established himself as one of the NFL's tight ends but Auclair said he also comes by his fun-loving persona honestly. "I'm with Gronk all day every day and this guy is funny," Auclair said. "Gronk is always smiling, it's hard to be down when you're around that guy. "It's cool to be around those guys. They work so hard and they're consistent with their work. They're very good examples for me." Auclair signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Laval and is the first player in that school's rich football history to crack an NFL roster. Auclair has started 20-of-40 career NFL games and is used primarily as a blocking tight end, having recorded just 10 career receptions for 84 yards with the Bucs. Auclair said not being very involved in the Bucs' passing game is sometimes difficult to accept. "Sometimes it's tough because you don't get as much credit blocking big guys," he said. "If I block a D-end and Gronk is catching the ball 30 yards downfield and scores, they won't see me out there blocking for him but it's called an assist. "Sometimes it's hard but I don't really mind it because I love my role and playing football." Auclair, who played quarterback before joining the Rouge et Or, credits Laval and head coach Glen Constantin for preparing him to make the huge jump from Canadian university football to the NFL. "The way he prepared me, the whole organization prepared me to get here just by doing things in a professional way," Auclair said. "The biggest difference was the speed of the game. "I used to play Canadian football in college and now I'm here in the NFL trying to figure out my English, the rules, everything was kind of hard at first. But I used to play football all the time growing up, I used to play Madden all the time growing up so I kind of knew those nuances." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press