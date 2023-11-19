Cream blusher is the key to a discreet glow

A few weeks back, I spotted a woman on the train with flaming cheeks. My heart went out to her as I thought she was battling rosacea, which is frustratingly tricky to control. On closer inspection, I realised she was simply wearing far too much powder blusher. So here’s an easier in: get a cream blush. Place a few teeny dots around your cheeks, smile, lightly rub in a circular motion and, voilà, a blush that doesn’t make you look as if you are dealing with a skin condition.

1. Trinny Flush Blush £22, trinnylondon.com

2. Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush £44, net-a-porter.com

3. Rose Inc Cream Lip and Cheek Blush £25, roseinc.com

4. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush £22, spacenk.com

5. Jones Road Miracle Balm £36, jonesroadbeauty.com

I can’t do without… A hydrating serum with plant-based retinoids

The endless pursuit of new beauty products at the expense of the old is something I’ve addressed a number of times in this column. That said, there’s no understating the importance of discovering new launches from small, quiet and brilliant brands, like Naturally Tiwa.

When I met Shalom Lloyd, Naturally Tiwa’s founder, I was struck by her passion to create products using ingredients that are ethically sourced, kind to the skin and incredibly efficacious. Lloyd, a trained pharmacist, was inspired to launch her brand when her children were born with an extreme form of eczema and she sought an alternative to steroids and chemical-laden creams.

Her skincare range, however, is excellent even if you are not dealing with extreme conditions. Anyone looking for a deep hydration and collagen boost (collagen depletes as we get older, making skin look less plump) will love the serum. And if you want the benefits of retinol, but find your skin too sensitive for it, this serum, which includes bakuchiol – similar to retinoids, but plant-based – is ideal.

In Yoruba, one of the main tribes in Nigeria, where Shalom is originally from, ‘tiwa’ means ‘our own’ and in the context of this brand refers to ‘one who owns the crown’. Her mission is that everyone gets to own the crown of beautiful skin. With her excellent products, she might just succeed. Naturally Tiwa Skincare Mimo Facial Serum, £33, naturallytiwaskincare.com

On my radar… A breakout hero, a salty scrub and a heavenly scent

Clear winner This moisturiser visibly clears blemishes, while smoothing and evening out the skin without compromising on hydration. Inkey List Blemish Clearing Moisturiser, £18.99, boots.com

Head start The exfoliating salts and nourishing oils in this super scalp scrub remove dead skin, soothe the scalp skin and encourage healthy hair growth. Charlotte Mensah’s Manketti Oil Salt Scrub, £60, charlottemensah.com

Art and soul Inspired by the memory of Princess Grace of Monaco, all profits from this scent – a dreamy meld of pink berries, mimosa, bergamot, lavender, musk and leather – will go to the arts. Ombre Sereine Eau de Parfum, £220, harrods.com

