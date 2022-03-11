This Cream/Black New Balance 550 Is the Cleanest Iteration Yet

New Balance's 550 silhouette is receiving another minimal makeover. Following the monochromatic black iteration, the sneaker is set to drop in a cream and black makeup.

Similar to its collaborations with Aimé Leon Dore, the upcoming footwear style sports leather uppers dominated by a clean cream hue. Meanwhile, the collars, trimming near the quarters, heel branding, basketball-leather-infused "N" logos and 550 motids are outlined in black for a sleek look. The midsole continues the upper's design donning a cream tone, and the outsole boasts hits of black and gray.

Priced at $110 USD, the new 550s have yet to receive an official release date. However, you can expect it to drop on New Balance's website soon.