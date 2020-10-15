CRB Update: Everything You Should Know

You Should Know This

The Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), introduced by the federal government to replace the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) for those without access to Employment Insurance (EI), has been available since October 12.

This new benefit is aimed in particular at contract workers, self-employed workers, and employees who do not participate in EI.

This benefit of $500 per week is available for a maximum period of 26 weeks.

Eligibility criteria

– You are not eligible for EI.

– You no longer earn income, or you experience a drop of more than 50% in your income.

– You do not receive any other benefit.

– You are 15 years of age or older.

– You have earned at least $5,000 in the past year, since the start of the year, or in the past 12 months.

– You did not quit your job voluntarily.

– Your annual income for this year, must not exceed $38,000. If your income is more than this amount, you will need to repay 50 cents for every dollar of CRB you receive.

– You are looking for a job.

How to apply

If you are eligible for the CRB, you must apply through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

By going to the CRA website, you can make your first application by logging into “My Account”.

What amount will be paid?

Although the benefit is $500 per week, the payment will be $900 bi-weekly, since the CRA takes 10% for tax purposes. Claimants may have to pay more tax at the end of the fiscal year.

There will be 13 total eligibility periods for the CRB.

The benefit will be paid after the eligibility period. So, if you are two weeks without income and you apply, you will receive the benefit at the end of these two weeks.

The CRB application must be renewed every two weeks.

For those who are not eligible for the CRB, it is still possible to apply for EI if you have accumulated a minimum of 120 insurable hours.

