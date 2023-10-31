Crazy week in Herald NFL QB rankings: Unusual winner, Mahomes falls, a new No. 1 who won’t last long

COMMANDERS’ HOWELL WINS WEEK 7 AND THERE’S NEW OVERALL LEADER -- BUT NOT FOR LONG — IN MIAMI HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS AS CHIEFS’ MAHOMES TUMBLES FROM TOP: Washington’s Sam Howell wins Week 8 as an off-game sees Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes tumble from No. 1 overall to fourth place in the updated Miami Herald NFL quarterback rankings. Mahomes’ dip allows Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins to overtake the top spot — but that will be temporary, as an Achilles injury has ended his season. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa trails Cousins by less than one full point. This is the 26th season for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile-based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Because it is cumulative, players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. Our ratings formula factors accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. The updated 2023 top 20 entering Week 9:

Rk LW Player, Team W8 Season

1. 2. Kirk Cousins, MIN 39.70 296.55

2. 3. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 42.20 295.80

3. 4. Josh Allen, BUF 46.20 284.25

4. 1. Patrick Mahomes, KC 16.05 277.90

5. 5. Jared Goff, DET 33.60 266.70

6. 6. Jalen Hurts, PHI 52.95 261.00

7. 10. Sam Howell, WAS 54.85 241.30

8. 7. Trevor Lawrence, JAC 35.60 240.75

9. 9. Brock Purdy, SF 28.25 229.65

10. 12. Justin Herbert, LAC 50.90 229.45

11. 8. Lamar Jackson, BAL 24.85 229.35

12. 16. Dak Prescott, DAL 48.20 214.85

13. 13. Derek Carr, NO 37.50 209.50

14. 11. Russell Wilson, DEN 24.70 207.65

15. 21. Joe Burrow, CIN 52.15 199.65

16. 15. Geno Smith, SEA 26.70 195.10

17. 20. Baker Mayfield, TB 25.85 183.00

18. 19. Mac Jones, NE 20.05 181.05

19. 14. Desmond Ridder, ATL 7.55 179.05

20. 18. C.J. Stroud, HOU 15.00 178.00