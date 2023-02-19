'Crazy' traffic scheme will force people out of cars – and us out of power, say council's rebel Tories

traffic - Christopher Pledger

Residents in Canterbury will be "forced out of their cars" by a radical traffic filter scheme that will cost the Conservatives the next election, party rebels have warned.

Tory-run Canterbury city council is proposing to stop people driving directly from one area of the city to another from 2045, by creating five zones to ease congestion and urging more people to walk and cycle.

Residents and tourists would face as-yet undisclosed fines for travelling across boundaries, via ANPR cameras, unless they venture out on to a new ring road, which will make some one-mile trips ten-miles-long.

In the narrow, cobbled medieval city of 43,000 people – a population that doubles when its three universities are in term time – a backlash is growing, with some rebel Conservatives believing the "crazy" scheme will force them out at the May local election.

In the previous 2019 result, the Conservatives secured their majority by winning 23 seats, a loss of eight, while Labour got 10 and the Lib Dems six.

In a reversal of trends at other Left-wing local authorities, it is understood that Labour and Lib Dem councillors are unanimously opposed to the eco-scheme, which is the brainchild of the Conservative council leader Ben Fitter-Harding.

One of the rebels is Cllr Ashley Clark, a member of Mr Fitter-Harding’s Conservative cabinet who has voted to send the draft plan for consultation, but mocked it as a “utopian dream” and “a little bit too radical”.

“I think it’s going to have problems. We need to break the endless chain of ‘build houses, need infrastructure, therefore build more houses’ – the south-east has really suffered,” he told The Telegraph.

“I think it’s going to have a telling effect (in the election), certainly in Canterbury. I haven’t met many individuals who are in favour of it.”

Cllr Colin Spooner, another Conservative rebel on Canterbury city council, said: “It’s a crazy idea – the leader, who has lost the plot, in my view, is trying to implement something that the Belgian city of Ghent has, but Canterbury is nothing like Ghent, nobody wants this,” he said.

“In implementing this, it’s committing political disarray and the Conservatives will not control Canterbury after May. My belief is that the Conservatives from top to bottom – from central Government down to local Government – are absolutely ruined.”

The city currently has an incomplete ring road, meaning the council wants to build thousands of houses to help fund a £163 million bypass.

Residents question the practicalities of the zones – such as how one would do their shopping on a bike, especially when different supermarkets are scattered around the city, or how the ring road would handle every secondary school being located in one zone, or how elderly people could rely on buses that do not turn up on evenings or weekends.

Councillors also argue the pollution argument behind the plan will have collapsed a decade after petrol and diesel cars are banned in 2030.

A consultation is due to report its findings after the May election, in line with guidance. Councillors claim they only had 24-hours notice of the draft plan, released in October.

Cllr Mike Sole, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the council, said: "This plan is all about forcing people not to use their cars, or to penalise them when they do use them.

“You will certainly end up with people thinking 'that side of the street isn't in my zone', so they won’t make that journey to visit someone, go to the supermarket, restaurant, cinema or swimming pool.”

'Draconian solution'

Cllr Dave Wilson, a Labour councillor in the city, said: “One of the things we’ve said is what is the objective of all of this? Are we trying to cut pollution or congestion, or just force everybody out of their cars?

“You have to give people viable alternatives; the letters page of the local paper is filled with anger, tourists will be caught out and it’s a draconian solution.”

David Kemsley, from the Alliance of Canterbury Residents Associations, a body of 15 residents' groups, said: “Residents were surprised when these plans were disclosed – they believe that there are real difficulties in delivering funding that would be necessary to build these roads.”

Mr Fitter-Harding has previously defended his plan, insisting that “the purpose isn't to declare war on motorists – the purpose is to make things easier”.

"For residents within the five zones, they can access the facilities within their neighbourhood by car if they need to. But if you want to travel into a different neighbourhood, the best way to do that will be by walking, cycling or using public transport,” he said.

He added that those in an emergency “wouldn't be prevented from going through, but mostly it would only be people with permits – taxis, delivery vehicles, blue badge holders and public transport – who'd be allowed”.

A Canterbury City Council spokesman said: "We have just completed an extensive consultation on our draft Canterbury District Local Plan To 2045 including briefings and drop-in events.

"We received more than 2,000 responses and are working our way through that feedback before reporting to councillors and deciding on our next steps.”