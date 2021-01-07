'What a crazy, sad day': James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel get serious after Trump-inspired mob storms Capitol

After a day of shocking images as the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob of President Trump supporters, even the late night hosts struggled for laughs.

The normally bubbly James Corden was somber to begin "The Late Late Show With James Corden," giving an emotional, ultimately inspirational speech.

"What a crazy, sad day. A day that will go down as a dark one in the long history of America," said Corden, his voice cracking with emotion. "It felt sad, it felt wrong, but mainly, it felt hopeless. I hope when the dust settles and we reflect on what happened on this awful day, that we still have hope."

James Corden reflects on today's terrible events at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/ysSMxV7QGV — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 7, 2021

The British-born Corden spoke of an America that used to inspire in him, and people around the world, as a shining beacon of possibility. This vision has been especially challenged the last month as the country struggles with a COVID-19 pandemic and political strife.

"Today, people across the world, would have looked at these pictures in Washington and wondered what on Earth has happened to this great country?" said Corden. "But I truly believe that the America they admire still exists. The America so many aspire to will be back. It’s been hijacked by a lunatic and his crazy army for the last four years. But that’s about to end."

Corden pointed out that on Jan. 20, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States, "on those same steps where that mob fought and pushed past police."

"Today was their last dance at the worst party that any of us have ever been to," said Corden, speaking of Trump and his administration. "Change is coming. Science is real. Vaccines are on the way. I really do believe that there are better times ahead."

I’m starting to think this guy’s not consistent. pic.twitter.com/lDsV5NtLmR — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 7, 2021

Before his late night show aired, Jimmy Kimmel shared a video on Twitter displaying conflicting messages from Trump — talking tough about Black Lives Matters protestors but offering approving words on the mob who rushed the Capitol.

"I’m starting to think this guy’s not consistent," Kimmel wrote.

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the host dug into the president for the day's events.

"Thank you for joining us – for the treason finale – of the Donald Trump era," said Kimmel. "This was one of those days that I always assumed was behind us. This was not the sort of thing I ever imagined would happen in this country in my lifetime. "

"The President of the United States – because he is too angry, too insecure and too incompetent to deal with the fact that he lost an election, a fair election — an election that was no different than any other election, an election he lost by seven million votes, and 70 electors, turns an angry mob against members of Congress and his own Vice President," said Kimmel.

The host laid into Trump, as well as senators who have continued to rail against the November election results.

"Our President – and the scumbags who have kept this stolen-election charade going – and that’s you Josh Hawley – that’s you Ted Cruz – either intentionally, or just wildly irresponsibly, lit these fires," said Kimmel, "to start a war just to distract us from the fact that Donald Trump lost the election."

