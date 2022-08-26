  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'A crazy moment': Given second chance, Orioles rookie makes history with first career home run

Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Orioles
    Baltimore Orioles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Chicago White Sox
    Chicago White Sox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Adam Engel
    Adam Engel
    American professional baseball outfielder
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

BALTIMORE – Kyle Stowers’ first career home run ball was retrieved from the Camden Yards center field stands by Baltimore Orioles teammate Keegan Akin, who by late Thursday didn’t yet have time to present the rookie outfielder with the artifact.

Should it go up on a pedestal in his San Diego home, Stowers may want to include Adam Engel in the exhibit.

The fate of two burgeoning young players and a pair of playoff teams grasping desperately for contention intersected on Thursday night, in horrid fashion for the Chicago White Sox and in an exhilarating, exhausting, can-you-believe-this manner for the Orioles.

And that’s kind of become the norm in this stunning season.

Down to his team’s final strike, Stowers ripped a two-out, two-strike hanging curveball from All-Star closer Liam Hendriks for a game-tying homer, setting the stage for an 11-inning, 4-3 victory over the White Sox.

Stowers’ homer was merely the capper to a sequence that began moments earlier, when the rookie who was recalled Aug. 19 but was 0 for his last 13 fouled a Hendriks pitch down the left field line, where Engel – in the game specifically for defensive reasons – made a long sprint for the ball and tracked it down with a half-second to spare.

Which was one too many.

'This is what we did to ourselves': Can White Sox overcome 'demons' in time to make playoffs?

Engel told reporters the ball “came back on me a little bit,” and bloop, it popped right out of his glove. The 13,905 fans murmured in approval, perhaps hoping fate intervened for a club held to just two hits and zero runs the previous seven innings.

Hendriks aided the cause. Instead of pumping another fastball at the rookie, he tried to bury a curveball and left it up. And Stowers, stunningly, left the yard.

His 404-foot drive tied the game 3-3 and made history: Stowers became the first Oriole whose first major league home run tied the game in the ninth inning or later since Rich Coggins in 1973.

And it incited delirium from the basepaths to the dugout.

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Kyle Stowers reacts after hitting his first career home run to tie the game in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox.
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Kyle Stowers reacts after hitting his first career home run to tie the game in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox.

“I kind of blacked out a little bit,” Stowers said, trying futilely to remember.

“I think he was floating around the bases,” says Orioles manager Brandon Hyde.

Says outfielder Anthony Santander: “The place was about to fall over. It was super exciting, a crazy moment. And the entire time I was calling for it to happen in my head and it gave us the opportunity to win the game later.”

Santander would take care of that himself, with a fly ball single with runners at the corners off Jake Diekman to score the automatic runner. But it was the guy bridging the gap from Stowers to Santander who once again stole the show.

Felix Bautista, the hulking rookie reliever who assumed closer duties earlier this month, continued a stunning campaign by setting down six consecutive White Sox in the 10th and 11th innings, nullifying the automatic runner at second in both games and lowering his ERA to 1.62.

It’s possible Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has edged ahead of Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez in the race for Rookie of the Year; Hyde thinks both may have company.

“He definitely should be in consideration with our catcher,” says Hyde of Bautista, whose two innings were a career high and who notched his first five-out save two nights earlier. Bautista ranks second in the AL in batting average against (.163).

“What Felix has done all season long is incredible, pitching  in all different roles. Shows how lucky we are to have him.”

The White Sox are anything but. They’ve played listlessly all season long and Thursday night’s game was a gut punch: Chicago remained tied with Minnesota for second place in the AL Central, 3½ games behind Cleveland, and is tied for fifth in the three-team wild card derby, needing to vault three teams to reach the postseason that way.

“It’s never a good feeling,” Hendriks told reporters, “but especially in a game like today where we were grinding through."

Grand theft: Cardinals laughing their way to playoffs with dynamic duo of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado

Sign up for our sports newsletter: All the sports news you need to know delivered right to you!

The Orioles, after losing 110 games a season ago and at least 108 three of the past four seasons, are suddenly 65-59. They're just three games out of playoff position, with only the Mariners to catch.

And a most unlikely milestone moment may prove huge if they stay in this race.

“To do it at home, super cool,” Stowers, 24, said of his first career homer. “To do it in a high-leverage moment off a really, really good pitcher to give this team more life and a chance to win the game, I couldn’t have asked for a better moment.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Orioles rookie Kyle Stowers stuns White Sox with ninth inning home run

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sticky humidity on Friday with an isolated shower chance

    Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the latest forecast.

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Cole, Yanks miffed with Jays' Manoah after 4-2 victory

    NEW YORK (AP) — Miffed after Aaron Judge was hit by a pitch from Alek Manoah, the frustrated New York Yankees struck back with their bats. Andrew Benintendi launched a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Yankees got a win they desperately needed, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep. On the day Yankees general manager Brian Cashman was booed while the team retired the No. 21 of former star Paul O’Neill, the AL East leaders won for just the 10th

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • B.C. lacrosse team wins gold for teammate recently diagnosed with cancer

    Ben Pawluk, a 17-year-old lacrosse player from Victoria, B.C., watched Sunday as his British Columbia teammates won gold at the 2022 Canada Summer Games on the other side of the country. Two of his jerseys hung behind the team's bench throughout the tournament. While his friends competed in box lacrosse in Niagara Falls, Ont. — and ultimately took out Team Ontario in the final — Ben was undergoing chemotherapy in a Vancouver hospital. "It sucks not being able to make the memories with them there

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • CF Montreal sending Mihailovic to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar

    MONTREAL — Star midfielder Djordje Mihailovic will be leaving CF Montreal at the end of the Major League Soccer season. The team announced Wednesday that it has sold Mihailovic's playing rights to Dutch first-division club AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed amount of money. The transfer is effective Jan. 1, 2023. "This is a very exciting moment for me, but also sad, knowing that I will be leaving CF Montreal,” Mihailovic said in a statement. “When I joined this team from Chicago, I didn't expect this

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper running backs

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon explains which sleeper running backs fantasy managers should target late in their 2022 fantasy drafts.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Lapena, Canadian women's team gather in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

    TORONTO — Victor Lapena left a steady job in his hometown to move to Ibiza, Spain, for his first professional coaching gig. It paid him 600 euros a month. But it opened a door to something better, and then something even better, and eventually to Toronto to lead Canada's women's basketball team in its quest to be among the world's best. "Everything is connected, like when Steve Jobs talked about adding up the points, linking the points in your life," Lapena said. Sitting in Canada Basketball's o