Crazy for You: Need your faith in humanity restored? Then catch this absolute joy of a show

Charlie Stemp and cast in Crazy for You, at the Gillian Lynne Theatre - Johan Persson

In a normal year, this opulent revival of Crazy for You, the ersatz Thirties golden oldie – stuffed with glories from the Gershwins’ (Ira and George) back-catalogue, but only put together circa 1991 – would be a tonic. Right now, with the world seemingly going to hell in a handcart, it’s a care-banishing elixir; one which might just restore your faith in humanity too.

Having raved about director-choreographer Susan Stroman’s production (revisiting her original, Tony-winning triumph; book by Ken Ludwig) when it played at Chichester last summer, I’m of course emotionally invested in wanting it to do well in London. Yet I defy anyone to see this show and not emerge feeling re-energised. It may not have the full ocean-liner magnificence of Anything Goes, London’s first – Cole Porter-powered – mid- or post-pandemic musical smash. But it has similar levels of wit and charm alongside its happy surfeit of tap-dancing and to-die-for tunes.

It also, coincidentally, centres on a disguise-adopting hero (there Billy, here Bobby). Again played by Charlie Stemp, this youth, aghast at the prospect of a life in banking, follows his heart and passion for showbiz. Dispatched from New York to “Deadrock”, Nevada to foreclose a failed theatre, he opts to rustle up a rescue show, recruiting Broadway show-girls from Zangler’s Follies (and impersonating the impresario himself). In so doing, and after resolving the romantic tangles of his deception, he wins over the theatre owner’s daughter Polly and revitalises the town.

The whole story can be relayed in a heartbeat, but the business of the evening is protracted pleasure. That’s most in evidence in the Act I finale – I Got Rhythm, which sees the gunslinging townsfolk lay hands on whatever they can, be it saw, spade or broom, to pound out the message, for more than 10 minutes, that the best things in life, the rapture of music and dance above all, are free. There’s something almost Disney cute about the way the thrill of movement itself seizes the ensemble and turns them into a unified force; but it’s truly spellbinding.

Once again, Stemp busts a gut (without breaking into a sweat) doing what he does best: delivering winning smiles, soulful singing and immaculate footwork, turning on a sixpence between the graceful and the goonish. Whether he’s sauntering through the air, or falling flat on his face, waltzing with Carly Anderson’s tough-meets-tender Polly or participating in an elaborate Marx Brothers “mirror” routine (opposite Tom Edden’s booze-bamboozled Zangler), he’s worth the price of admission alone. But the whole ensemble are a sight, and a joy, to behold too. Go.

Until Jan 2024. Tickets: 020 3925 2998; crazyforyoumusical.com

